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Wind Energy Is Toxic, Hazardous To Human Health, Scientific Review Shows Low frequency infrasound can lead to mitochondrial dysfunction, apoptosis, heart fibrosis, cognitive damage, among other serious risks

How believable is Banksy? A statue was erected in one of the most recorded areas, of one of the most recorded cities, of the second most recorded country in the world.

Into Technocracy: The Tokenization Chokepoint You must get your head around tokenization and understand that it will spell the end of private property, flipping us into an asset-based economic system just like Technocrats in the 1930s spelled out.

The fall of the Golden State California’s tech elites have virtue-signalled their way to economic collapse.

Starmergeddon — It’s a bloodbath for The Uniparty Blob in the UK elections Turns out, when they have a choice, the Brits don’t want Net Zero or Mass Immigration

On Britain as a capitalist command economy It is neither neoliberal nor socialist but a secret third thing.

Hantavirus: Stop the Spread Is Back Let’s remember how this began last year, with of course, a hantavirus death in the family of one of America’s most beloved Hollywood actors. It was Betsy Arakawa, Gene Hackman’s wife, who died February 12, 2025, from apparent hantavirus infection from rodents in the home. Terrifying image. Strange that it would hit the wife of the appropriately named Gene Hackman (get it?)

Is Libertarianism Incoherent? Philosopher Matt Zwolinski has declared libertarianism to lack any coherent standards. Zwolinski’s confusion is the result of his rejection of libertarianism as outlined by Murray Rothbard and others based upon free markets based on individual rights.

The New York Times’s Latte Logic of Social Collapse In a now-notorious video, play-acting revolutionaries celebrate stealing and normalize political violence.