This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (3-10 May 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Wind Energy Is Toxic, Hazardous To Human Health, Scientific Review Shows
Low frequency infrasound can lead to mitochondrial dysfunction, apoptosis, heart fibrosis, cognitive damage, among other serious risks
How believable is Banksy?
A statue was erected in one of the most recorded areas, of one of the most recorded cities, of the second most recorded country in the world.
Into Technocracy: The Tokenization Chokepoint
You must get your head around tokenization and understand that it will spell the end of private property, flipping us into an asset-based economic system just like Technocrats in the 1930s spelled out.
The fall of the Golden State
California’s tech elites have virtue-signalled their way to economic collapse.
Starmergeddon — It’s a bloodbath for The Uniparty Blob in the UK elections
Turns out, when they have a choice, the Brits don’t want Net Zero or Mass Immigration
On Britain as a capitalist command economy
It is neither neoliberal nor socialist but a secret third thing.
Hantavirus: Stop the Spread Is Back
Let’s remember how this began last year, with of course, a hantavirus death in the family of one of America’s most beloved Hollywood actors. It was Betsy Arakawa, Gene Hackman’s wife, who died February 12, 2025, from apparent hantavirus infection from rodents in the home. Terrifying image. Strange that it would hit the wife of the appropriately named Gene Hackman (get it?)
Is Libertarianism Incoherent?
Philosopher Matt Zwolinski has declared libertarianism to lack any coherent standards. Zwolinski’s confusion is the result of his rejection of libertarianism as outlined by Murray Rothbard and others based upon free markets based on individual rights.
The New York Times’s Latte Logic of Social Collapse
In a now-notorious video, play-acting revolutionaries celebrate stealing and normalize political violence.
Hidden for a Reason: Experts Warn That Self-Improving AI Systems May Already Be Operating Beyond Full Human Understanding
the public conversation about AI consistently lags behind the true state of development inside private laboratories. By the time a breakthrough is announced, it has often been tested internally for months or even years. This delay is not unusual in advanced research fields, but in the context of systems capable of learning, adapting, and potentially modifying their own internal processes, the delay creates a significant blind spot. People discuss what AI was capable of last year, while researchers are working with systems that are already far beyond that stage.
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📽️ Worth Watching
Official Trailer: Duty to Disobey
We live in a world where cheering compliance has too often meant neglecting conscience. It’s time to ask: When does following orders become complicity?
💎 Fascinating Finds
Vitamin C and cancer: was Nobel laureate Linus Pauling on to something?
Modern research is giving vitamin C a second look in cancer, and it turns out that under certain conditions it can behave less like a gentle vitamin and more like a drug.
The Intelligence Trap: Why Smart People Defend Broken Systems
Why do broken political systems survive despite failures? Don’t blame stupid people; it’s the smart ones that keep these broken systems afloat.
The common kitchen ingredient that could help keep muscles strong in old age
A new study has found that S1PC, a compound found in aged garlic, promotes communication between fat tissue, muscles and the brain, ultimately enhancing muscle strength with age.
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Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE