Please make sure you like my posts and subscribe if you can. Thanks! NE

The Strange Case Of Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ On January 22, 2026, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Donald Trump signed the Charter of the Board of Peace before a room of world leaders, cameras, and a step-and-repeat backdrop plastered floor to ceiling with a repeating pattern that should have stopped every journalist in the room cold. It was not the Board of Peace’s own logo.

“Sadly, The Trump We All Knew & Loved No Longer Exists…” Alex Jones, in a heartfelt message, talks about the way forward now that it’s extremely clear that President Trump has a serious cognitive problem or has been seriously compromised.

12 Hard Questions That Everyone Should Be Asking About The War In The Middle East Right Now A lot of people don’t seem to realize it yet, but this is a really big moment in human history. The drama that is currently unfolding in the Middle East is going to have enormous implications for all 8 billion people that are living on this planet.

The Gradual Unraveling of Global Health Systems There is a peculiar kind of danger that does not announce itself with sirens, nor does it unfold in dramatic waves that capture headlines overnight. It does not empty cities in a matter of days, nor does it produce the kind of visible chaos that forces governments into immediate, visible action. Instead, it spreads quietly, persistently, and with a patience that feels almost calculated. This is not a hypothetical threat, nor is it a distant scenario reserved for speculative fiction. It is already underway, embedded within the systems modern civilization depends on most intimately: food, water, medicine, and the invisible microbial ecosystems that bind them together.

The Occult World of Elon Musk and his Ex-Wife Grimes Everything Grimes does is full of symbolism related to mind control.

Mystery of scientists dead or missing rises to EIGHT as two more men tied to America’s most coveted secrets join the list The ominous web of US scientists and lab employees who have died or gone missing continues to grow as two more cases have been linked to the disturbing trend.

Masonic lodge accused of running hit squads as 22 people – including spies – stand trial for murder of race car driver The pack of defendants appeared in court on Monday accused of carrying out the violent crimes on behalf of a mafia network inside the former Athanor Masonic Lodge.

Bombshell Defense Filing: ATF Cannot “Identify” Bullet in Charlie Kirk Assassination With Accused’s Rifle A court filing by Tyler Robinson’s defense on Friday reveals the ATF has not been able to “identify” the bullet recovered in the autopsy of slain Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk with the rifle allegedly used in the September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University

A Mysterious Signal Began Transmitting as the Iran War Erupted—Now Someone is Jamming It The broadcasts feature a man speaking mostly in Persian, although with the occasional inclusion of English language words, as a series of random numbers are conveyed, followed by the word tavajjoh, meaning “attention,” spoken three times before each transmission ends.