This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (30 March - 5 April 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
The Strange Case Of Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’
On January 22, 2026, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Donald Trump signed the Charter of the Board of Peace before a room of world leaders, cameras, and a step-and-repeat backdrop plastered floor to ceiling with a repeating pattern that should have stopped every journalist in the room cold. It was not the Board of Peace’s own logo.
“Sadly, The Trump We All Knew & Loved No Longer Exists…”
Alex Jones, in a heartfelt message, talks about the way forward now that it’s extremely clear that President Trump has a serious cognitive problem or has been seriously compromised.
12 Hard Questions That Everyone Should Be Asking About The War In The Middle East Right Now
A lot of people don’t seem to realize it yet, but this is a really big moment in human history. The drama that is currently unfolding in the Middle East is going to have enormous implications for all 8 billion people that are living on this planet.
The Gradual Unraveling of Global Health Systems
There is a peculiar kind of danger that does not announce itself with sirens, nor does it unfold in dramatic waves that capture headlines overnight. It does not empty cities in a matter of days, nor does it produce the kind of visible chaos that forces governments into immediate, visible action. Instead, it spreads quietly, persistently, and with a patience that feels almost calculated. This is not a hypothetical threat, nor is it a distant scenario reserved for speculative fiction. It is already underway, embedded within the systems modern civilization depends on most intimately: food, water, medicine, and the invisible microbial ecosystems that bind them together.
The Occult World of Elon Musk and his Ex-Wife Grimes
Everything Grimes does is full of symbolism related to mind control.
Mystery of scientists dead or missing rises to EIGHT as two more men tied to America’s most coveted secrets join the list
The ominous web of US scientists and lab employees who have died or gone missing continues to grow as two more cases have been linked to the disturbing trend.
Masonic lodge accused of running hit squads as 22 people – including spies – stand trial for murder of race car driver
The pack of defendants appeared in court on Monday accused of carrying out the violent crimes on behalf of a mafia network inside the former Athanor Masonic Lodge.
Bombshell Defense Filing: ATF Cannot “Identify” Bullet in Charlie Kirk Assassination With Accused’s Rifle
A court filing by Tyler Robinson’s defense on Friday reveals the ATF has not been able to “identify” the bullet recovered in the autopsy of slain Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk with the rifle allegedly used in the September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University
A Mysterious Signal Began Transmitting as the Iran War Erupted—Now Someone is Jamming It
The broadcasts feature a man speaking mostly in Persian, although with the occasional inclusion of English language words, as a series of random numbers are conveyed, followed by the word tavajjoh, meaning “attention,” spoken three times before each transmission ends.
We Are on the Road to Serfdom
Friedrich Hayek published The Road to Serfdom in 1944, a classic book on economics for the ages. We would do well to understand his message, because it reads today less like a theory and more like a warning. What Hayek described is unfolding right before our eyes, yet it is so gradual and insidious that few recognize it is happening.
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📽️ Worth Watching
The War Nobody Can Explain (Until Now)
Nobody can agree on why this war started. Some say it’s about nukes. Some say Israel. Some say protecting America. Simon Dixon says they’re all wrong — and when you follow the money, the real picture is unlike anything you’re hearing in mainstream or alternative media. In this episode, Simon breaks down the financial industrial complex behind the Iran conflict, why China is letting America bomb Iran, who actually benefits from closing the Strait of Hormuz, and why a single meeting in April could restructure the entire world order. This isn’t a war between nations. It’s a war between the military industrial complex and the financial industrial complex — and the Middle East is just the battlefield.
💎 Fascinating Finds
There’s a Good Reason You Can’t Concentrate
In our current moment we face a new crisis, one that affects our minds more than our bodies: the negative impact of digital technology on our ability to think.
MAGA congressman says Americans would become ‘unglued’ over alien briefings: ‘You’d be up at night worrying’
Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican, said the country deserved ‘full disclosure’ following a recent classified briefing about extraterrestrial life two weeks ago.
Paper Finds That Leading AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT and Claude Remain Incredibly Sycophantic, Resulting in Twisted Effects on Users
“AI sycophancy is not merely a stylistic issue or a niche risk, but a prevalent behavior with broad downstream consequences.”
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— NE
The criminals in charge of The Empire of Greed have been doing lawless outrages for a long time, overthrowing legit governments and assassinating or abducting their leaders: it's happened in Iran in 1953, Guatemala the same year, in the Congo, in Libya, in Iraq, in Indonesia, in Haiti, in Honduras and even more than I can name, and now Venezuela to get their thieving mitts on all that oil!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
It's the oligarchy and the globalist technocrat megalomaniacs!
The globalist technocrat ruling parasite class encompasses Zionists, Russia, China and everywhere on earth to serve its inimical life-destroying agenda which knows no geographical/national boundaries.
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
The times we live in 💯