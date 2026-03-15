🔥 This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (9-15 March 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
Please make sure you like my posts and subscribe if you can. Thanks! NE
🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
CIA faces furious backlash after hidden document with potential cure for cancer is declassified after 60 years
The document, produced in February 1951 and declassified in 2014, summarizes a Soviet scientific paper that examined striking similarities between parasitic worms and cancerous tumors.
Prison guard who last saw Jeffrey Epstein alive made ‘suspicious’ cash deposits before his death
New US justice files reveal unusual bank transactions and internet searches by prison officer on duty the night the disgraced financier died
Thousands of Chinese boats mass at sea, raising questions
The vessels, which were as close as 500 metres (1,640 feet) to each other, held their positions for about 30 hours in near gale-force winds and then suddenly scattered.
Why Europe Still Misreads America
Why Germans fear American religion, and what this reveals about Europe.
Israel is gripped by messianic fervour for a biblical war
It claims the fanatics are Hamas and Iran - but increasingly, Israel itself is embarking on a religious crusade
Five US Air Force Refueling Planes Hit in Iranian Strike on Saudi Arabia
This comes after a US refueling plane was shot down two days earlier by an Iran-backed Islamic resistance group in western Iraq, resulting in the deaths of six crew members.
Climate Change -- Where The Experts Make Fools Of Themselves
Has there been any area where self-proclaimed experts have more made fools of themselves than the area of “climate change”?
The Kharg Obsession: The Shot Washington Was Too Smart to Take in 1980
The most revealing part of the Kharg Island story is not the island’s strategic value, nor even that it hosts the most important complex of Christian archaeology in the Persian Gulf. It is that a target once deemed in Washington too escalatory to contemplate is now being sold as a neat, limited “solution” to the Iran problem. Kharg is Iran’s principal crude export terminal, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies CSIS and Reuters, citing JPMorgan, have both described it as handling nearly all or the overwhelming majority of Iranian oil exports, which is precisely why it has become the fixation of hawks who imagine that control over one island could break Iran’s war economy without dragging the United States into another regional trap.
Epstein’s Remote Zorro Ranch Is Searched by New Mexico Investigators
Some of the disgraced financier’s victims have said they were trafficked at the property south of Santa Fe, where the nearest neighbors are miles away.
Full-Out, Digitized Technocratic Rule Is Not Around The Corner, It Is Next Door
Technocracy has invaded Washington, DC, and is replacing workers and key functions with merciless AI. The results are far-reaching: Trump has set his sights on building empire to create the North American Technate as defined in 1932 by Technocrats at Columbia University.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
“You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you.”
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content.”
Your feedback keeps this newsletter going — thank you.
📽️ Worth Watching
Two weeks to slow the spreadShort term pain for long term gain is the new narrative.
💎 Fascinating Finds
The Surprising Truth About Aging: New Study Challenges the Idea of Inevitable Decline
A large longitudinal study challenges the idea that aging inevitably brings decline, revealing that many older adults improve in key measures of physical and cognitive health.
People with “dark” personality traits see the world as fundamentally meaningless
A set of four studies of German-speaking adults found that individuals with a more pronounced Dark Core of personality tended to hold more pessimistic worldviews. In other words, these individuals tended to view the world as less pleasurable, less stable, less regenerative, and less meaningful.
How conversation works – and why people with hearing loss rely more on their powers of prediction
Summoning a single word in your mind and then saying it takes at least 600 milliseconds. Yet the most common gap between one person finishing a speaking turn and the other beginning is around 200 milliseconds, regardless of the language they are speaking.
This means we usually start talking too quickly to have planned our response after the other person has finished. Somehow, our brains are always ahead of the conversation.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🙌 If You Enjoy Today’s Open Edition…
Paid subscribers get the full newsletter every day — not just Sundays.
If today’s open access was valuable, you’ll love the weekday editions even more.
Become a paid subscriber to get daily must-reads
Give a gift subscription
Refer friends and earn up to 6 months free
Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE