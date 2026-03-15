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CIA faces furious backlash after hidden document with potential cure for cancer is declassified after 60 years The document, produced in February 1951 and declassified in 2014, summarizes a Soviet scientific paper that examined striking similarities between parasitic worms and cancerous tumors.

Prison guard who last saw Jeffrey Epstein alive made ‘suspicious’ cash deposits before his death New US justice files reveal unusual bank transactions and internet searches by prison officer on duty the night the disgraced financier died

Thousands of Chinese boats mass at sea, raising questions The vessels, which were as close as 500 metres (1,640 feet) to each other, held their positions for about 30 hours in near gale-force winds and then suddenly scattered.

Why Europe Still Misreads America Why Germans fear American religion, and what this reveals about Europe.

Israel is gripped by messianic fervour for a biblical war It claims the fanatics are Hamas and Iran - but increasingly, Israel itself is embarking on a religious crusade

Five US Air Force Refueling Planes Hit in Iranian Strike on Saudi Arabia This comes after a US refueling plane was shot down two days earlier by an Iran-backed Islamic resistance group in western Iraq, resulting in the deaths of six crew members.

Climate Change -- Where The Experts Make Fools Of Themselves Has there been any area where self-proclaimed experts have more made fools of themselves than the area of “climate change”?

The Kharg Obsession: The Shot Washington Was Too Smart to Take in 1980 The most revealing part of the Kharg Island story is not the island’s strategic value, nor even that it hosts the most important complex of Christian archaeology in the Persian Gulf. It is that a target once deemed in Washington too escalatory to contemplate is now being sold as a neat, limited “solution” to the Iran problem. Kharg is Iran’s principal crude export terminal, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies CSIS and Reuters, citing JPMorgan, have both described it as handling nearly all or the overwhelming majority of Iranian oil exports, which is precisely why it has become the fixation of hawks who imagine that control over one island could break Iran’s war economy without dragging the United States into another regional trap.

Epstein’s Remote Zorro Ranch Is Searched by New Mexico Investigators Some of the disgraced financier’s victims have said they were trafficked at the property south of Santa Fe, where the nearest neighbors are miles away.