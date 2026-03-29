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WEAPONS OF MASS DISTRACTION: How Cognitive and Influence Warfare Is Being Waged Against You This is “cognitive warfare” and unlike every other form of warfare in human history, it is being waged against you right now, not despite the fact that you’re a civilian, but precisely because you are one.

Six years that tore a nation apart And here we are, six years on. The damage is done and no sharing of peer-reviewed studies, globally acknowledged data, bravely explained victim statements, will open the eyes of those who are so blind they will not see. Just don’t try blaming the blindness on their umpteenth covid booster . . .

AI got the blame for the Iran school bombing. The truth is far more worrying LLMs-gone-rogue dominated coverage, but had nothing to do with the targeting. Instead, it was choices made by human beings, over many years, that gave us this atrocity

That killed a sacred cow: Eating red meat might help some people avoid Alzheimers Researchers in Sweden followed 2000 people for 15 years, and expected to find that the people with the high risk ApoE4 gene, ate more red meat they would suffer from an increase in dementia. Instead the study showed the opposite.

The betrayal of white working-class boys Anyone who still believes in white, male privilege should take a look at England’s school system.

Former Pfizer Toxicologist Dr. Helmut Sterz Tells Bundestag Hearing Pfizer Vaccine Should Have Never Been Approved In a hearing of the Corona Inquiry Commission in the German Bundestag in March 2026, former Pfizer toxicologist Dr. Helmut Sterz voiced sharp criticism regarding the approval of the mRNA vaccine Comirnaty (Pfizer).

“Lord, What Fools These Mortals Be!” Shakespeare’s Birthplace to be “Decolonized” They recognize this as a culture war, but have met little resistance. It is time, as the Bard himself wrote, to “Cry havoc! and let slip the dogs of war.”

“Don’t mention the war” Some realities behind the ongoing conflict.

Iran has been fatally misunderstood The US and Israel were foolish to imagine that the Iranians would crumble