This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (23-29 March 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
WEAPONS OF MASS DISTRACTION: How Cognitive and Influence Warfare Is Being Waged Against You
This is “cognitive warfare” and unlike every other form of warfare in human history, it is being waged against you right now, not despite the fact that you’re a civilian, but precisely because you are one.
Six years that tore a nation apart
And here we are, six years on. The damage is done and no sharing of peer-reviewed studies, globally acknowledged data, bravely explained victim statements, will open the eyes of those who are so blind they will not see. Just don’t try blaming the blindness on their umpteenth covid booster . . .
AI got the blame for the Iran school bombing. The truth is far more worrying
LLMs-gone-rogue dominated coverage, but had nothing to do with the targeting. Instead, it was choices made by human beings, over many years, that gave us this atrocity
That killed a sacred cow: Eating red meat might help some people avoid Alzheimers
Researchers in Sweden followed 2000 people for 15 years, and expected to find that the people with the high risk ApoE4 gene, ate more red meat they would suffer from an increase in dementia. Instead the study showed the opposite.
The betrayal of white working-class boys
Anyone who still believes in white, male privilege should take a look at England’s school system.
Former Pfizer Toxicologist Dr. Helmut Sterz Tells Bundestag Hearing Pfizer Vaccine Should Have Never Been Approved
In a hearing of the Corona Inquiry Commission in the German Bundestag in March 2026, former Pfizer toxicologist Dr. Helmut Sterz voiced sharp criticism regarding the approval of the mRNA vaccine Comirnaty (Pfizer).
“Lord, What Fools These Mortals Be!” Shakespeare’s Birthplace to be “Decolonized”
They recognize this as a culture war, but have met little resistance. It is time, as the Bard himself wrote, to “Cry havoc! and let slip the dogs of war.”
“Don’t mention the war”
Some realities behind the ongoing conflict.
Iran has been fatally misunderstood
The US and Israel were foolish to imagine that the Iranians would crumble
Energy Lockdown: The Drumbeat Begins
New script, same play, new actors for the same roles, overlapping protocols, nearly identical tempo of acceleration and dynamic of acoustics in the media. Around the world, countries are imposing price caps, consumption rationing, indoor temperature controls, and shorter work weeks as a prelude to full-on stay home orders. They haven’t come to the US yet but they are spreading in Europe and the UK, as people panic about prices.
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📽️ Worth Watching
More insider trading. Who placed the bets?
💎 Fascinating Finds
The surprising science behind red-light therapy — and how it really works
People are buying helmets, face masks, vests and beds that emit long-wavelength light. Beneath the hype, there is some interesting biology.
Workers who fall for ‘corporate bullshit’ may be worse at their jobs, study finds
New study finds that employees impressed by corporate speak may be least equipped to make effective decisions
Are morally good people any happier or sadder than others?
Living a moral life often comes with costs. Recent studies clarify whether joy and satisfaction are among them
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Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
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— NE
Excellent weekly overview!
I’m telling you it is crazy here in the U.S.
Incredible amount of daily propaganda
People now living in different realities.
Don’t fall for Joe Kent…..he is a CIA Spook. Remember JD and his book?
Same is being done now to introduce Kent.
Stealing Your Vote = Stealing Your Fundamental Freedoms = Enslavement.
Thou Shalt not Steal is One of God's Ten Commandments and Stealing is a Criminal Offence.
Thou Shalt not Kill is One of God's Ten Commandments and Genocide is a Criminal Offence.
Applied I F Limited , Non - Political Forensic Investigation into Voting Integrity at U.K. General Election held on 07 May 2015 and Since , the Electoral Commission Corrupted Its Own Voting Count Model which has 3 Primary Vote Categories Missing , which also Allows Ghost Votes to be Added on an Industrial Scale , which is Not Compliant with the Electoral Commission Own Voting " Count Model for Counting Officers " which the Electoral Commission produced in 2010 to Regulate Elections and used up until November / December 2014 , the Electoral Commission by Corrupting Its Own Voting Count Model has caused a Constitutional Crisis , causing the House of Commons to be an Unelected House , which has been happening across many Countries in the Western Part of the World.
WHO/EU/IMF/WEF/NWO are Not Compliant with The Magna Carta 1215 , The Doctrine Bill of Rights 1688/89 and 1776 , The Nuremberg Code 1947 , The Hippocratic Oath and The Geneva Protocol 1925 ?
On 24th June 2016 , the day after the EU Referendum Election Results , the Society of Local Government Chief Executives ( SOLACE ) decided not to abide by the Election Result , which was shown on their website and has been removed , SOLACE is Global ?
All Referendums are Not Legally Binding .
Couple the above with a Depopulation Agenda and AI , could eventually cause mass extinctions and destroy life itself, while china cups sits on the fence , waiting to gain control ???
or
Allow for Free and Fair Elections to be carried out correctly , restoring Fundamental Freedoms , when good people work together for the Love of Humanity and Life Itself , many Problems can be Solved , many Cures can be Found ,
The last U.K. General Election was held on 04 July 2024 , according to the Fixed Term Parliament Act 2011 , the next U.K. General Election should have been held on the First Thursday in May 2025 ?
How to Check Your Vote
https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/