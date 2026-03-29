The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart's avatar
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart
7h

Excellent weekly overview!

I’m telling you it is crazy here in the U.S.

Incredible amount of daily propaganda

People now living in different realities.

Don’t fall for Joe Kent…..he is a CIA Spook. Remember JD and his book?

Same is being done now to introduce Kent.

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Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
3h

Stealing Your Vote = Stealing Your Fundamental Freedoms = Enslavement.

Thou Shalt not Steal is One of God's Ten Commandments and Stealing is a Criminal Offence.

Thou Shalt not Kill is One of God's Ten Commandments and Genocide is a Criminal Offence.

Applied I F Limited , Non - Political Forensic Investigation into Voting Integrity at U.K. General Election held on 07 May 2015 and Since , the Electoral Commission Corrupted Its Own Voting Count Model which has 3 Primary Vote Categories Missing , which also Allows Ghost Votes to be Added on an Industrial Scale , which is Not Compliant with the Electoral Commission Own Voting " Count Model for Counting Officers " which the Electoral Commission produced in 2010 to Regulate Elections and used up until November / December 2014 , the Electoral Commission by Corrupting Its Own Voting Count Model has caused a Constitutional Crisis , causing the House of Commons to be an Unelected House , which has been happening across many Countries in the Western Part of the World.

WHO/EU/IMF/WEF/NWO are Not Compliant with The Magna Carta 1215 , The Doctrine Bill of Rights 1688/89 and 1776 , The Nuremberg Code 1947 , The Hippocratic Oath and The Geneva Protocol 1925 ?

On 24th June 2016 , the day after the EU Referendum Election Results , the Society of Local Government Chief Executives ( SOLACE ) decided not to abide by the Election Result , which was shown on their website and has been removed , SOLACE is Global ?

All Referendums are Not Legally Binding .

Couple the above with a Depopulation Agenda and AI , could eventually cause mass extinctions and destroy life itself, while china cups sits on the fence , waiting to gain control ???

or

Allow for Free and Fair Elections to be carried out correctly , restoring Fundamental Freedoms , when good people work together for the Love of Humanity and Life Itself , many Problems can be Solved , many Cures can be Found ,

The last U.K. General Election was held on 04 July 2024 , according to the Fixed Term Parliament Act 2011 , the next U.K. General Election should have been held on the First Thursday in May 2025 ?

How to Check Your Vote

https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/

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