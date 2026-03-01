🔥 This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (23 February - 1 March 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
Please make sure you like my posts and subscribe if you can. Thanks! NE
🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
The Clash of Civilizations Restarts History
Western globalists won’t last long.
Ukraine front line reduced to ‘robotic kill zone’, says general sacked by Zelenskyy
Former head of Ukrainian armed forces says modern warfare has now evolved beyond tanks and fighter jets
How glamorous German Countess millionaire connected vile Jeffrey Epstein to the heart of UK government - and called him ‘baby’
The 50-year-old London-based technology investor, convinced health secretary Matt Hancock to appoint her to the government’s influential ‘Healthtech Advisory Board’.
100,000 Tons with 88 Combat Drones: Meet China’s “Luanniao” Space Aircraft Designed to Fly over Any Target on Earth
China just revealed plans for a 120,000-ton flying aircraft carrier that deploys 88 drone fighters from the edge of space.
Churchill Misrepresented
Most people revere Winston Churchill as the hero who saved the West, but now conspiracy theorists are calling his legacy into question.
A “Blizzard” Gives Mayor Zohran Mamdani Pretext for a “Climate Lockdown”
In spite of the fact that receiving up to two feet of snow in winter in New York City is entirely normal, the headlines drumming up hysteria have prepared the way for what is unfolding right now via City Hall, and via our still-new-on-the-job Marxist-Islamist Mayor, Zohran K Mamdani.
Links between covid jabs and cancer can no longer be denied
Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher has described mRNA jabs as ‘one of the largest carcinogenic exposures in history’, listing 20 increased cancer risk factors that studies have linked to the jabs.
Surprising Discovery: Sahara Is Greening…Billions Of Trees Where Once Thought To Be Barren
The Sahara Desert has shrunk, satellite images confirm…evidence of a real ecological shift
The Gaza Gambit: Trump’s USD1 And Asset Tokens Will Provide Cradle-To-Grave Financial System
The Gaza stablecoin proposal is not a footnote. It is the capstone of a financial architecture that has been under construction since October 2024, and its name, when the dust settles, is almost certain to be USD1.
The REAL agenda behind the release of “secret files”
The global power structure is not under threat from these “revelations”, and indeed will use them to mask a metamorphosis. Molting and reskinning. It’s like corporate insurance fraud, almost. A multinational corporation moving its headquarters, then burning the building down behind it.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
“You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you.”
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content.”
Your feedback keeps this newsletter going — thank you.
📽️ Worth Watching
Florida Surgeon General Joe Ladapo lays into Trump and RFK Jr for U-turning on glyphosate for growing food.
💎 Fascinating Finds
“We’ve Seen Them; We Know They Exist”: Scientists Confirm Elusive Electrical Phenomenon That Evaded Scientists for a Century
For many decades, observers have logged reports of unusual glows emitted by vegetation, with a leading theory of their cause being faint electrical discharges triggered by atmospheric activity associated with thunderstorms.
The wonders of daisies: the buffet we walk on
The Asteraceae is probably the most popular plant family in popular medicine containing a wide range of active plant chemicals or phytochemicals with antioxidant, anti-inflamatory, antimicrobial, diuretic and wound-healing properties. Bellis perennis itself has had many common names over the centuries including gardener’s friend, bruisewort and poor-man’s arnica.
Scientists boost lifespan by 70% in elderly male mice using simple drug combo
Scientists found that combining oxytocin with an Alk5 inhibitor revitalized extremely old male mice, boosting their lifespan and strength. Female mice showed only short-term improvements, highlighting a major sex difference in aging biology. The therapy restored youthful protein patterns in blood and targeted key pathways that drive tissue decline.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🙌 If You Enjoy Today’s Open Edition…
Paid subscribers get the full newsletter every day — not just Sundays.
If today’s open access was valuable, you’ll love the weekday editions even more.
Become a paid subscriber to get daily must-reads
Give a gift subscription
Refer friends and earn up to 6 months free
Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE