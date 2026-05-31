This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (25-31 May 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Why elites fear common sense
Populist common sense speaks to millions of people outside the technocratic-managerial elites
“The Invisible Architecture of Power is Already Here and No One Notices it Anymore!”
There is a growing dissonance in the modern political order, where the visible apparatus of the Nation-State continues to perform the familiar rituals of sovereignty—elections, legislation, diplomatic posturing—while beneath this surface a more diffuse and less legible architecture of Globalism steadily reconfigures the actual locus of power through financial interdependence, technological mediation, and transnational regulatory convergence; what makes this transformation unsettling is not any sudden rupture or openly declared replacement, but the quiet normalization of a system in which authority is no longer concentrated in a single center, yet remains fully operational as an environment that shapes decisions before they are ever formally made.
RFK Jr. blamed DARPA for chemtrails at a Town Hall
RFK Jr. was asked about “stratospheric aerosol injections” at a town hall this week and responded by denying his own agency’s involvement while claiming that DARPA adds materials to jet fuel.
Ex-US government official arrested after $40m in gold bars found in home
According to the New York Times, David Rush held a senior position in the CIA until recently. Agents also uncovered about $2m in US currency in Rush’s home, along with 35 luxury watches, many of them Rolexes.
The $687 million irony of Peter Thiel’s reported plan to ditch the US for Argentina
With a stream of government contacts and his protégé in the White House, the billionaire is at the height of his influence in the US. So why head off for other shores?
Safetyism has made society terrified of disagreement
Protecting people from challenging or dissenting views is doing us real harm.
Globalism Seeks to Kill the Nation-State
International government threatens the whole planet.
#324: The looming crash
Even if the flow of shipping through the Straits of Hormuz were to resume immediately – and there’s very little likelihood of that – more than enough damage has already been done to ensure that the economy will take a very big hit within a matter of months. This blow will initially be physical, not financial, though a severe financial crisis will follow swiftly in its wake.
The timing of the impending crude crisis
In this post, the authors focus on crude oil and present a rough framework to explain why global prices have yet to skyrocket, while also advancing a timeline to assess when prices could reach more alarming levels.
Influential Tech Founder Says His Peers Are Suffering From Mass AI Psychosis
“CEOs are uniquely prone to AI psychosis because they’re sufficiently distant from the last mile of work that still has to happen to generate most value with AI.”
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📽️ Worth Watching
An extremely eloquent speech from this man who talks as if he’s prepared for this moment his whole life.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Scientists discover a third eye hidden in the human body and the reason it’s there
Called the pineal gland, the organ has been described by physicians since the ancient Greeks, but had been suspected to have evolved separately from the eyes until the new findings found a link to how humanity’s distant ancestors used their eyes.
Vitamin C May Fight Cancer in a Surprising Way
Intravenous vitamin C may help fight cancer and reduce treatment side effects, though it remains experimental. Linus Pauling’s theory was flawed but partly correct.
Japan’s Tooth Decay Rates Fell for 40 Years — Without Water Fluoridation
Japan has achieved dramatic long-term declines in childhood tooth decay — despite never implementing nationwide water fluoridation and only recently recommending fluoridated toothpaste, according to a new study in BMC Public Health. The findings challenge long-standing assumptions promoted by the CDC and the ADA that community water fluoridation explains large-scale reductions in tooth decay.
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— NE