Please make sure you like my posts and subscribe if you can. Thanks! NE

Why elites fear common sense Populist common sense speaks to millions of people outside the technocratic-managerial elites

“The Invisible Architecture of Power is Already Here and No One Notices it Anymore!” There is a growing dissonance in the modern political order, where the visible apparatus of the Nation-State continues to perform the familiar rituals of sovereignty—elections, legislation, diplomatic posturing—while beneath this surface a more diffuse and less legible architecture of Globalism steadily reconfigures the actual locus of power through financial interdependence, technological mediation, and transnational regulatory convergence; what makes this transformation unsettling is not any sudden rupture or openly declared replacement, but the quiet normalization of a system in which authority is no longer concentrated in a single center, yet remains fully operational as an environment that shapes decisions before they are ever formally made.

RFK Jr. blamed DARPA for chemtrails at a Town Hall RFK Jr. was asked about “stratospheric aerosol injections” at a town hall this week and responded by denying his own agency’s involvement while claiming that DARPA adds materials to jet fuel.

Ex-US government official arrested after $40m in gold bars found in home According to the New York Times, David Rush held a senior position in the CIA until recently. Agents also uncovered about $2m in US currency in Rush’s home, along with 35 luxury watches, many of them Rolexes.

The $687 million irony of Peter Thiel’s reported plan to ditch the US for Argentina With a stream of government contacts and his protégé in the White House, the billionaire is at the height of his influence in the US. So why head off for other shores?

Safetyism has made society terrified of disagreement Protecting people from challenging or dissenting views is doing us real harm.

Globalism Seeks to Kill the Nation-State International government threatens the whole planet.

#324: The looming crash Even if the flow of shipping through the Straits of Hormuz were to resume immediately – and there’s very little likelihood of that – more than enough damage has already been done to ensure that the economy will take a very big hit within a matter of months. This blow will initially be physical, not financial, though a severe financial crisis will follow swiftly in its wake.

The timing of the impending crude crisis In this post, the authors focus on crude oil and present a rough framework to explain why global prices have yet to skyrocket, while also advancing a timeline to assess when prices could reach more alarming levels.