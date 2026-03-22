Please make sure you like my posts and subscribe if you can. Thanks! NE

Trump’s Last Gleaming: The Twilight of the Decomposition of Reality Something structural has given way. We all feel it, even if we can’t quite name it, even if we’re still performing the motions of normalcy while the framework quietly collapses around us.

CIA accused of ‘poisoning the sky’ with toxins as files expose secret weather control agenda The documents, declassified in 2003, discussed the controversial topic of weather modification, the tactic of launching rockets or using planes to dump chemicals into the atmosphere that alter the climate and local storm systems.

The Reckoning We Owe Generation Covid This was the biggest event of our lifetimes, a global experiment in control that failed spectacularly. If we don’t confront it, it will happen again — next time, perhaps under the guise of climate emergencies or some other panic.

Banks are paying vast sums to Epstein’s victims. Why? As the financial giants hand over considerable amounts of money to women alleging that they facilitated abuse by the financier, Chris Blackhurst detects the whiff of a cover-up.

How badly has the Iran war hit the global economy? The tell-tale signs Here’s a look at tell-tale signs that reveal the global economic fallout from this war

Peter Thiel’s secret lectures on Antichrist in Rome Thiel has previously written and lectured on the subject, arguing that the Antichrist is not necessarily a person but could come as a global government system. It would take control, he has argued, by exploiting people’s fears around artificial intelligence, climate change or nuclear war.

How HMRC has been quietly building surveillance capabilities The UK’s tax and customs authority has been quietly amassing an arsenal of surveillance technology, signing contracts with companies that supply mobile phone tracking equipment for downloading the content of mobile devices.

How we’re just four months from Armageddon if Iran’s oil war doesn’t end: Bread riots. Starvation. Flights and cars banned. Blackouts. Economic paralysis. Empty supermarket shelves. Petrol and diesel rationing. Riots. As oil prices soar to unprecedented highs, Britain is on the brink of the worst energy crisis in our history.

How EDI corrupts public life It compels people to accept falsehoods in the name of equality