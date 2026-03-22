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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
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The CHD article says 258,000,000 US population but Gemini AI says "According to the 2020 Census, the resident population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331,449,281. This count represents a 7.4% increase from 2010, the second-slowest growth rate in U.S. history. The data includes the 50 states and the District of Columbia." The AI number is more accurate because everyone was looking it was up and restating it during the plandemic. Are people now trying to downplay the starting numbers to hide the deaths due to the covid injections?

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