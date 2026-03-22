This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (16-22 March 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Trump’s Last Gleaming: The Twilight of the Decomposition of Reality
Something structural has given way. We all feel it, even if we can’t quite name it, even if we’re still performing the motions of normalcy while the framework quietly collapses around us.
CIA accused of ‘poisoning the sky’ with toxins as files expose secret weather control agenda
The documents, declassified in 2003, discussed the controversial topic of weather modification, the tactic of launching rockets or using planes to dump chemicals into the atmosphere that alter the climate and local storm systems.
The Reckoning We Owe Generation Covid
This was the biggest event of our lifetimes, a global experiment in control that failed spectacularly. If we don’t confront it, it will happen again — next time, perhaps under the guise of climate emergencies or some other panic.
Banks are paying vast sums to Epstein’s victims. Why?
As the financial giants hand over considerable amounts of money to women alleging that they facilitated abuse by the financier, Chris Blackhurst detects the whiff of a cover-up.
How badly has the Iran war hit the global economy? The tell-tale signs
Here’s a look at tell-tale signs that reveal the global economic fallout from this war
Peter Thiel’s secret lectures on Antichrist in Rome
Thiel has previously written and lectured on the subject, arguing that the Antichrist is not necessarily a person but could come as a global government system. It would take control, he has argued, by exploiting people’s fears around artificial intelligence, climate change or nuclear war.
How HMRC has been quietly building surveillance capabilities
The UK’s tax and customs authority has been quietly amassing an arsenal of surveillance technology, signing contracts with companies that supply mobile phone tracking equipment for downloading the content of mobile devices.
How we’re just four months from Armageddon if Iran’s oil war doesn’t end: Bread riots. Starvation. Flights and cars banned.
Blackouts. Economic paralysis. Empty supermarket shelves. Petrol and diesel rationing. Riots. As oil prices soar to unprecedented highs, Britain is on the brink of the worst energy crisis in our history.
How EDI corrupts public life
It compels people to accept falsehoods in the name of equality
CDC Buried COVID Vaccine Death Data in Lancet Study, Internal Documents Reveal
CDC researchers altered their own study on COVID-19 vaccine adverse events to downplay deaths linked to the shots, according to documents obtained by Children’s Health Defense. CHD sued the CDC in 2023 to obtain the documents after the agency failed to respond to CHD’s Freedom of Information Act request.
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📽️ Worth Watching
A heated discussion between Joe Rogan and Michael Shellenberger who no longer finds anything suspicious about Epstein’s suicide.
💎 Fascinating Finds
What does the appendix do? Biologists explain the complicated evolution of this inconvenient organ
A broader evolutionary survey found that the appendix evolved separately at least 32 times across 361 mammalian species.
Sunscreen produces persistent free radicals when exposed to light, study finds
Research from the Department of Environmental Health Sciences explores how common sunscreen ingredients behave under light exposure. Led by associate professor Eric Vejerano, the team tested seven commercially available sunscreens (including four mineral-based formulas) and found that every sample produced persistent free radicals (PFRs) when exposed to artificial light.
Not everyone has an internal monologue
Your inner monologue may be less constant than you think—more like a fridge light that turns on when you look.
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Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
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— NE
The CHD article says 258,000,000 US population but Gemini AI says "According to the 2020 Census, the resident population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331,449,281. This count represents a 7.4% increase from 2010, the second-slowest growth rate in U.S. history. The data includes the 50 states and the District of Columbia." The AI number is more accurate because everyone was looking it was up and restating it during the plandemic. Are people now trying to downplay the starting numbers to hide the deaths due to the covid injections?