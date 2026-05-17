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Want to track the apocalypse? One theory: Follow the billionaires’ jets. An artist made a warning system to notify you if the ultra-rich flee city centers en masse.

The Real Lord of the Flies Story Netflix Isn’t Telling There’s a different story of six boys marooned on a tropical island in 1965. One key contrast: It actually happened—a little over ten years after Lord of the Flies was published. The kids weren’t found for 15 months. Did they kill each other and stick a pig head on a spike? No. Not only did they build shelter and divvy up tasks, they went so far as to hold funerals for the birds they killed to eat.

Al Jazeera documentary highlights USC’s sale of dead bodies to US Navy, Israeli military “What made this investigation especially important was revealing how a war many Americans perceive as distant is directly connected to institutions here in the United States.”

The disunited kingdom Slowly, and by no means surely, the British political establishment is being forced to acknowledge the divided nature of the country over which it now presides.

Why did HMRC not charge Angela Rayner a penalty? This article asks two questions. First: Why was there no penalty? Second: Why will Ms Rayner not release the documents which explain HMRC’s decision?

Eating Eggs five times a week associated with 27% lower risk of Alzheimers The Experts said eggs were high fat foods with too much cholesterol, and egg consumption halved for twenty years in Australia, and still hasn’t recovered. Though in the last ten years egg consumption is increasing in places like the USA and Canada.

Scientists Intentionally Trigger 8,000 Earthquakes Deep Beneath Swiss Alps The team injected 750,000 litres of water into the ground via two boreholes over approximately 50 hours at the BedrettoLab facility.

Climate Fact-Check April 2026 This compilation serves as a fact check on the top false claims made about climate change by the media in April, 2026.

Stage two There is a deeper threat to our life support even than the coming fuel shortages though. So that, by the time the political class begins to glimpse the enormity of losing critical transport and agricultural fuel, an even bigger fracturing of supply chains will be overwhelming them. This is stage two of the crisis, in which oil, gas and various other chemical products locked up in the Gulf translate into supply shocks on a scale never witnessed before.