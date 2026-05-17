This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (11-17 May 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Want to track the apocalypse? One theory: Follow the billionaires’ jets.
An artist made a warning system to notify you if the ultra-rich flee city centers en masse.
The Real Lord of the Flies Story Netflix Isn’t Telling
There’s a different story of six boys marooned on a tropical island in 1965. One key contrast: It actually happened—a little over ten years after Lord of the Flies was published. The kids weren’t found for 15 months. Did they kill each other and stick a pig head on a spike? No. Not only did they build shelter and divvy up tasks, they went so far as to hold funerals for the birds they killed to eat.
Al Jazeera documentary highlights USC’s sale of dead bodies to US Navy, Israeli military
“What made this investigation especially important was revealing how a war many Americans perceive as distant is directly connected to institutions here in the United States.”
Slowly, and by no means surely, the British political establishment is being forced to acknowledge the divided nature of the country over which it now presides.
Why did HMRC not charge Angela Rayner a penalty?
This article asks two questions. First: Why was there no penalty? Second: Why will Ms Rayner not release the documents which explain HMRC’s decision?
Eating Eggs five times a week associated with 27% lower risk of Alzheimers
The Experts said eggs were high fat foods with too much cholesterol, and egg consumption halved for twenty years in Australia, and still hasn’t recovered. Though in the last ten years egg consumption is increasing in places like the USA and Canada.
Scientists Intentionally Trigger 8,000 Earthquakes Deep Beneath Swiss Alps
The team injected 750,000 litres of water into the ground via two boreholes over approximately 50 hours at the BedrettoLab facility.
Climate Fact-Check April 2026
This compilation serves as a fact check on the top false claims made about climate change by the media in April, 2026.
There is a deeper threat to our life support even than the coming fuel shortages though. So that, by the time the political class begins to glimpse the enormity of losing critical transport and agricultural fuel, an even bigger fracturing of supply chains will be overwhelming them. This is stage two of the crisis, in which oil, gas and various other chemical products locked up in the Gulf translate into supply shocks on a scale never witnessed before.
Why young women fear men
Some women seem to believe that a significant portion of men are chomping at the bit to regain lost control over them. This is not only true among ‘kill all men’ types, but sadly, among those who still have hesitant fantasies about a long-term relationship. A 2025 Whitestone Insight poll found that 62 per cent of women aged 18 to 24 consider men their age ‘pretty frightening’.
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📽️ Worth Watching
The Biological Reason Socialism Always Fails
Nicholas Wade — science journalist and author of A Troublesome Inheritance — argues that human biology itself creates structural barriers to socialist organisation. Whether you agree or not, Wade is a serious thinker and in a week when governments are telling people what to buy, what to drive, and how to live their lives, it seems timely enough.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Common Sweetener May Harm Critical Brain Barrier, Risking Stroke
A study from the University of Colorado suggests erythritol may damage cells in the blood-brain barrier, the brain’s security system that keeps out harmful substances while letting in nutrients.
432Hz ‘Brain Tuning’ Is an Ancient Idea. Does It Actually Work?
The idea that sounds or music can heal or even align us with the cosmos is not new. Long before social media, the ancient Greeks linked sound to the frequencies of the universe. Pythagoras proposed musical notes were governed by simple numerical ratios, the same ratios he believed underpinned the cosmos itself.
Inside the Interstitium, the Human Body’s Hidden Pathways
The existence of an apparent conduit between skin and the fascia beneath it — two tissue layers not known to connect with each other in this way — broke accepted anatomic boundaries.
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Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE
Oh happy day! The west is catching up with acupuncture and the microtubules that connect cells. I wonder how long it will take for the electrical systems in our bodies to be generally known?
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/future-war-between-us-and-europe-unavoidable