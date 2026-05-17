The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sh1rl3y's avatar
Sh1rl3y
9h

Oh happy day! The west is catching up with acupuncture and the microtubules that connect cells. I wonder how long it will take for the electrical systems in our bodies to be generally known?

Reply
Share
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart's avatar
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart
9h

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/future-war-between-us-and-europe-unavoidable

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Naked Emperor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture