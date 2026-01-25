🔥 This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (19-25 January 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
*** Thanks to everyone who has liked my posts over the last few days - it really helps and I appreciate it! Keep liking if your find these posts of any value and message me with suggestions if you don’t - NE ***
Every Sunday, all 79,000 followers — free and paid — get full access to the stories that dominated the week. If you can’t normally see the paywalled weekday editions, this is your chance to catch up on everything you missed.
🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Will they ever stop lying about covid?
THE myth of the Covid-19 ‘pandemic’ was built on lies, perpetuated by lies and is being maintained by lies.
List of 57 House Republicans Who Voted with Democrats to Let the Government Disable Your Car
Privacy advocates decry ‘kill switch’ mandate as government overreach while safety groups tout life-saving potential
O’Keefe Sneaks Into Davos: WEF Climate Insiders Brag About Weather Manipulation
Elites caught on hidden camera admitting to “artificial rain” schemes and corporate backing while plotting economic controls
What a US military base lost under Greenland’s ice sheet reveals about the island’s real strategic importance
In the summer of 1959, a group of American soldiers began carving trenches in the Greenland ice sheet. Those trenches would become the snow-covered tunnels of Camp Century, a secret Arctic research base powered by a nuclear reactor.
‘Severe’ punishment facing any Brits who refuse conscription as Russia fires WW3 threat
David Swift outlined the potential consequences that could befall Britons who fail to respond to a conscription order. Mr Swift suggested that instead of jail sentences, financial penalties might be levied on those who decline to register.
UK Government linked to secret ‘Nazi-style’ radiation tests on CIVILIANS
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) participated in a clandestine military research committee linked to dozens of painful deaths under the testing, a damning new investigation has revealed.
Jurors who find activists not guilty for moral reasons could face jail
Jurors could be jailed for finding Extinction Rebellion protesters not guilty because they believe their actions were justified, the Court of Appeal has ruled.
How AI Will Reshape Society
Eight predictions
Looking Backwards And Forward: Did Trump Just Trigger The WEF’s “Great Reset”?
After Donald Trump’s stunning, hammering speech at the World Economic Forum, it is evident that Trump is the catalyst to trigger the Great Reset. In other words, this spells the end of the “
NewOld World Order.”
Emails show Fauci, Collins plotting to circumvent ‘impressive’ data for COVID natural immunity
Former FDA adviser said he had meetings with feds on natural immunity as comparable to vaccination, but that they dismissed it for bureaucratic and messaging reasons. CDC official justified vaccine based on absence of evidence.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
“You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you.”
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content.”
Your feedback keeps this newsletter going — thank you.
🔖 This Week’s Top Book
All the Shah’s Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Middle East Terror by Stephen Kinzer
📽️ Worth Watching
It’s the Sun, Stupid! Astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon’s new brilliant (and funny) film, exposing the CO2 climate scam.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Cow astonishes scientists with rare use of tools
Scientists are rethinking what cattle are capable of after an Austrian cow named Veronika was found to use tools with impressive skill.
Aurora Watch in Effect as Severe Solar Storm Slams Into Earth
Earth is currently under bombardment from one of the most powerful geomagnetic storm categories the Sun can unleash.
Human Heart Tissue Actually Can Regenerate After a Heart Attack, New Study Shows
Despite its importance, the heart is one of the few tissues in the human body that can’t repair damage very well – or at least, that’s what has long been presumed. Scientists in Australia have now caught heart muscle cells freely regenerating after a heart attack.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🙌 If You Enjoy Today’s Open Edition…
Paid subscribers get the full newsletter every day — not just Sundays.
If today’s open access was valuable, you’ll love the weekday editions even more.
Become a paid subscriber to get daily must-reads
Give a gift subscription
Refer friends and earn up to 6 months free
🔮 Coming Tomorrow (Paid Only)
Don’t miss out on Monday’s biggest stories….
Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE