*** Thanks to everyone who has liked my posts over the last few days - it really helps and I appreciate it! Keep liking if your find these posts of any value and message me with suggestions if you don’t - NE ***

Every Sunday, all 79,000 followers — free and paid — get full access to the stories that dominated the week. If you can’t normally see the paywalled weekday editions, this is your chance to catch up on everything you missed.

🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you.” “Excellent- every day this is my best read!” “This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content.”

Your feedback keeps this newsletter going — thank you.

Share

🔖 This Week’s Top Book

All the Shah’s Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Middle East Terror by Stephen Kinzer

📽️ Worth Watching

It’s the Sun, Stupid! Astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon’s new brilliant (and funny) film, exposing the CO2 climate scam.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Cow astonishes scientists with rare use of tools Scientists are rethinking what cattle are capable of after an Austrian cow named Veronika was found to use tools with impressive skill. Aurora Watch in Effect as Severe Solar Storm Slams Into Earth Earth is currently under bombardment from one of the most powerful geomagnetic storm categories the Sun can unleash. Human Heart Tissue Actually Can Regenerate After a Heart Attack, New Study Shows Despite its importance, the heart is one of the few tissues in the human body that can’t repair damage very well – or at least, that’s what has long been presumed. Scientists in Australia have now caught heart muscle cells freely regenerating after a heart attack.

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

🙌 If You Enjoy Today’s Open Edition…

Paid subscribers get the full newsletter every day — not just Sundays.

If today’s open access was valuable, you’ll love the weekday editions even more.

Become a paid subscriber to get daily must-reads

Give a gift subscription Give a gift subscription

Refer friends and earn up to 6 months free Refer a friend

🔮 Coming Tomorrow (Paid Only)

Don’t miss out on Monday’s biggest stories….

Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.

See you tomorrow.

— NE