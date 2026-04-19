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5 Subtle Signs the Government Is Collapsing (And #1 Is Already Here) Civilizations don’t fall in a moment. They thin out. They hollow from the inside while everything on the surface continues to look normal. Elections still happen. News still plays. People still go to work. Stores are still open. Life continues — but the strength that once held the system together quietly drains away.

Nato expansion ‘would provoke Russians’, UK understood Britain’s military has stated hundreds of times that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “unprovoked”, but declassified files tell a different story

Iran: A Longer View We should ignore the periodic 24-hour schizophrenia of the Left and the media, and instead examine the reality of the war so far, and what will be its likely long-term effects.

The things you have to do to be heard What a new nursing home study hides

Amanda Ungaro Arrived in the U.S. on Jeffrey Epstein’s Plane at 17 — Now She’s Going After Melania Trump From Brazil On the same day First Lady Melania Trump stood in the White House Grand Foyer to deny any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, a series of posts from a woman named Amanda Ungaro started racking up hundreds of thousands of views on X.

US Bill Mandates On-Device Age Verification Buried in the definitions is a mandate that reaches every laptop, console, smart TV, and car infotainment system in the country.

Why the Strait of Malacca Could Trigger a Global Power Shift The Strait of Malacca is one of the most critical chokepoints in the world, carrying nearly 40% of global trade and 30% of oil shipments. With the United States strengthening defence ties with Indonesia, this vital route is now at the centre of a larger geopolitical contest involving China and India.

‘I blame the COVID vaccine’: Shane Warne’s son makes shocking claim on father’s death “I definitely think that it (COVID vaccine) was involved. I don’t even think saying that is controversial anymore. Even if dad had underlying health issues, I think this brought it out right to the surface and that’s one thing that I’ve always struggled with,” Jackson said.

Truth about military drone seen before Geelong refinery fire revealed Serious questions have been raised after a high-tech unmanned military drone was spotted flying in strange patterns in the lead up to the devastating refinery fire.