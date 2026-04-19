This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (13-19 April 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
5 Subtle Signs the Government Is Collapsing (And #1 Is Already Here)
Civilizations don’t fall in a moment. They thin out. They hollow from the inside while everything on the surface continues to look normal. Elections still happen. News still plays. People still go to work. Stores are still open. Life continues — but the strength that once held the system together quietly drains away.
Nato expansion ‘would provoke Russians’, UK understood
Britain’s military has stated hundreds of times that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “unprovoked”, but declassified files tell a different story
Iran: A Longer View
We should ignore the periodic 24-hour schizophrenia of the Left and the media, and instead examine the reality of the war so far, and what will be its likely long-term effects.
The things you have to do to be heard
What a new nursing home study hides
Amanda Ungaro Arrived in the U.S. on Jeffrey Epstein’s Plane at 17 — Now She’s Going After Melania Trump From Brazil
On the same day First Lady Melania Trump stood in the White House Grand Foyer to deny any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, a series of posts from a woman named Amanda Ungaro started racking up hundreds of thousands of views on X.
US Bill Mandates On-Device Age Verification
Buried in the definitions is a mandate that reaches every laptop, console, smart TV, and car infotainment system in the country.
Why the Strait of Malacca Could Trigger a Global Power Shift
The Strait of Malacca is one of the most critical chokepoints in the world, carrying nearly 40% of global trade and 30% of oil shipments. With the United States strengthening defence ties with Indonesia, this vital route is now at the centre of a larger geopolitical contest involving China and India.
‘I blame the COVID vaccine’: Shane Warne’s son makes shocking claim on father’s death
“I definitely think that it (COVID vaccine) was involved. I don’t even think saying that is controversial anymore. Even if dad had underlying health issues, I think this brought it out right to the surface and that’s one thing that I’ve always struggled with,” Jackson said.
Truth about military drone seen before Geelong refinery fire revealed
Serious questions have been raised after a high-tech unmanned military drone was spotted flying in strange patterns in the lead up to the devastating refinery fire.
What it’s like to be hunted by drones in Ukraine
A rulebook to avoid being killed by hunter drones.
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📽️ Worth Watching
Britain’s Most Powerful Secret Organisation: Chatham House Exposed
The head of MI6 gave a briefing at a building in central London. Not to Parliament. Not to the public. To a members’ club whose paying members include BP, Shell, BAE Systems, and HSBC. The meeting was held under a rule written in 1927 — a single sentence that says nobody has to reveal who was in the room or what was said. The building is 680 metres from Downing Street. The organisation is a registered charity. And it has been shaping British foreign policy for over a century.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Consuming artificial sweeteners may raise diabetes risk for your children and grandchildren
Study says common sweeteners like sucralose and stevia may alter gene expression
AI Use Appears to Have a “Boiling Frog” Effect on Human Cognition, New Study Warns
“We find that AI assistance improves immediate performance, but it comes at a heavy cognitive cost.”
Missing nuclear official becomes TENTH person tied to dark pattern surrounding US secrets
Another person with links to America’s nuclear secrets has gone missing as the disturbing list of deaths and disappearances in recent years continues to grow.
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Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE