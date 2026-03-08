🔥 This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (2-8 March 2026)
They Are Experimenting on Your Dog
Your dog has been subjected to the most sustained ultraprocessed feeding experiment in mammalian history, and almost nobody noticed.
It’s Not About Oil: The Global Order Is Quietly Unraveling
If you step back from the daily noise, the pattern emerging across the global system looks far larger than the usual petro-politics narrative. What we are witnessing is not simply an oil crisis, or even a geopolitical flare-up. It is the visible turbulence of a systemic transition in the global order.
More evidence links covid jabs to a global surge in excess deaths
‘Combined with increasing evidence that the efficacy/effectiveness and safety of Covid-19 vaccines have been greatly exaggerated, including acknowledgements from the Australian and American governments that several deaths have been caused by the vaccines, these findings make it a near-certainty that Covid-19 vaccines have been – and continue to be – contributing to excess mortality.’
Russian Businessman Found Dead After Being Named in Epstein Files
Umar Dzhabrailov had relationships with Ghislaine Maxwell and Sean “Diddy” Combs.
War in Iran and the Great Reset
The war in Iran is not a new war, it’s a new theatre of an old war. And theatre is probably a very apt word.
The Lancet Lets it Lie
Lancet choose to ignore errors in paper on myocarditis in children
Hairdressers could be a secret weapon in tackling climate change, new research finds
When the government is funding research to fine tune ways to turn hairdressers into propaganda agents, we know they have far too much of our cash.
You Will Own Nothing: The End Of Technocracy Is In Plain View
President Trump is leading the pack of arch-Technocrats with the Board of Peace and his company, World Liberty Financial. Together, they are flipping the world out of a debt-based economic system and into an asset-based system controlled like a digital gulag.
Vance Silent on Iran War Amid Claims of Split With Trump
Vance has made no secret of his skepticism over America’s involvement in foreign wars, and sources say the split has affected his relationship with the president. As everyone else in Trump’s inner circle took on key assignments for the unauthorized strike on Iran, Vance was notably quiet.
After Iran, It’s Turkey
The final hegemonic war in the Middle East is coming, and preparations are being made to drag America into it.
📽️ Worth Watching
The Economic Consequences of War in Iran.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Drinking Water Source May Influence Parkinson’s Disease Risk
A large U.S. study suggests that the age and type of groundwater supplying drinking water may be linked to Parkinson’s disease risk.
Eat More Fat To Exercise Better? A New Study Challenges Conventional Wisdom
A new study suggests that when blood sugar is elevated, exercise alone may not be enough.
When the Machines Started Arguing: What AI Agents Taught Me About Being Human
Discover how a simulated AI C-Suite began arguing, enforcing governance, and challenging leadership, revealing the surprising structural truths of human executive dynamics and corporate culture
