What both sides get wrong about the Minneapolis ICE shooting This tragic incident has exposed the inhumanity of America’s culture warriors.

Lewis Goodall’s car-crash phone-in exposes the smug ignorance of liberals Ex-BBC presenter endured every Lefty’s nightmare – being taken to task by an ‘ordinary person’ on his LBC radio show.

NYC mayoral aide Cea Weaver who says whites owning houses is racist bursts into TEARS when asked about her mother’s $1.4m Craftsman home Weaver previously tweeted that ‘homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy’ and that ‘homeownership is racist’ in social media posts that also urged people to ‘impoverish the white middle class.’

More fool you: 10 modus operandi of the mass manipulators We are immersed in a behavioural psychology programme. The global elite is manipulating everything from incidents to information, in the process of building an authoritarian technocracy.

Deep State Saboteurs TRAITOROUSLY LEAKED Trump’s Venezuela Plans BEFORE The Raid They put U.S. troops’ lives at risk by spilling secrets to legacy media

Berlin’s Terror-Blackout Enters 4th Day As Tens Of Thousands Suffer In Cold Without Heat! A humanitarian catastrophe unfolds in Berlin after leftwing fanatics sabotage power grid…

The Heart of the Matter: Cardiac Risks of Covid-19 Vaccines Evidence continues to mount indicating that the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic was counterproductive and harmful, yet mainstream opinion continues to proclaim that it was a triumph.

Will Europe ever wake up? America loathes the continent’s elites European elites are deeply embedded in the transatlantic system from which they derive their power and legitimacy.

Ten people found guilty over calling Brigitte Macron a man Paris court convicts and sentences cyber bullies who made false trans claims about France’s first lady