🔥 This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (5-11 January 2026)
ICE shooting – Smug liberals – White tears – Mass manipulators – Traitorous leaks – Terror Blackout – Cardiac Risks – Euro Elites – Macron trans claims – Death of Privacy – Real Fauci – Vaccine truth
Every Sunday, all 78,000 followers — free and paid — get full access to the stories that dominated the week. If you can’t normally see the paywalled weekday editions, this is your chance to catch up on everything you missed.
🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
What both sides get wrong about the Minneapolis ICE shooting
This tragic incident has exposed the inhumanity of America’s culture warriors.
Lewis Goodall’s car-crash phone-in exposes the smug ignorance of liberals
Ex-BBC presenter endured every Lefty’s nightmare – being taken to task by an ‘ordinary person’ on his LBC radio show.
NYC mayoral aide Cea Weaver who says whites owning houses is racist bursts into TEARS when asked about her mother’s $1.4m Craftsman home
Weaver previously tweeted that ‘homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy’ and that ‘homeownership is racist’ in social media posts that also urged people to ‘impoverish the white middle class.’
More fool you: 10 modus operandi of the mass manipulators
We are immersed in a behavioural psychology programme. The global elite is manipulating everything from incidents to information, in the process of building an authoritarian technocracy.
Deep State Saboteurs TRAITOROUSLY LEAKED Trump’s Venezuela Plans BEFORE The Raid
They put U.S. troops’ lives at risk by spilling secrets to legacy media
Berlin’s Terror-Blackout Enters 4th Day As Tens Of Thousands Suffer In Cold Without Heat!
A humanitarian catastrophe unfolds in Berlin after leftwing fanatics sabotage power grid…
The Heart of the Matter: Cardiac Risks of Covid-19 Vaccines
Evidence continues to mount indicating that the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic was counterproductive and harmful, yet mainstream opinion continues to proclaim that it was a triumph.
Will Europe ever wake up? America loathes the continent’s elites
European elites are deeply embedded in the transatlantic system from which they derive their power and legitimacy.
Ten people found guilty over calling Brigitte Macron a man
Paris court convicts and sentences cyber bullies who made false trans claims about France’s first lady
Doug Casey on the Death of Privacy… and What Comes Next
Why are governments so intent on phasing out cash? What is really behind this coordinated effort?
🔖 This Week’s Top Book
The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
📽️ Worth Watching
People Would Be Outraged If They Knew This About the Vaccines: What’s Being Questioned and Why
💎 Fascinating Finds
Anti-Aging Injection Regrows Knee Cartilage and Prevents Arthritis
A treatment that blocks an age-related protein restored cartilage in aging and injured joints by reprogramming existing cells rather than using stem cells.
Our thought needs theology as much as our hearts need transcendence
People in Brazil are living past 110 and scientists want to know why
Brazil’s supercentenarians are exposing hidden genetic and immune secrets that may redefine what it means to age—and survive—exceptionally.
