The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Satan's Doorknob's avatar
Satan's Doorknob
1h

Of the two, RFK Jr's. "Wuhan Cover-Up" is better than "Fauci", in my opinion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura's avatar
Laura
1h

Thank you so much. I enjoyed the article about people living beyond 100 years in Brazil. I can’t prove it but I know these Michigan winters will send me to an early grave.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Naked Emperor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture