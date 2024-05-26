Welcome to your weekly dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!

World Bank launches plan to decimate global farming under excuse of cutting carbon emissions. The globalist-led World Bank issued a report recently that proposes the idea of making drastic cuts to global agriculture production in order to achieve "net zero emissions." The plot involves centralizing the world's farms in the hands of just a few wealthy individuals who plan to cut almost one-third of the world's greenhouse gas emissions by radically altering the way food is grown. The report touts the proposed changes in nice-sounding terminology that claims food production will continue in such a way as "to feed a growing population." The reality, though, is that the proposal threatens to eliminate large swaths of agricultural production that in turn could lead to famine and starvation.

Half of Americans think climate change will destroy planet in their lifetime. The survey of 5,000 Americans, split evenly by state, revealed that 48% of all respondents believe they’ll live to see climate change destroy the planet. Respondents in Hawaii were the most likely to agree (66%), with Vermont (59%) and New Mexico (56%) rounding out the top three states most concerned about the effect of climate change in their lifetime.

Fauci Under Fire After New COVID Emails Released. Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, faces renewed scrutiny by Republicans after the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic combed through emails from Dr. David Morens, Fauci's former senior adviser. The committee, led by Republican Representative Brad Wenstrup, alleges evidence raises "serious questions as to whether Dr. Fauci took part in a conspiracy amongst the highest levels of [The National Institutes of Health] NIH to hide official records related to the origins of COVID-19."

Federal health officials expand punishment of EcoHealth over Wuhan virus lab. The Biden administration has delivered another blow to the firm that sent taxpayer money to the Wuhan virus lab, announcing it has suspended EcoHealth Alliance’s president from being able to work on government-funded projects. Dr. Peter Daszak also faces a more permanent debarment from federal funds, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. HHS said he “lacks the present responsibility” to get government money. The move comes a week after HHS suspended and began debarment procedures against EcoHealth itself.

Simon Case admits Government failed to tell public about alternatives to lockdowns . The head of the Civil Service has admitted to the Covid Inquiry that the Government failed to be open with the public about alternatives to lockdown. Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, said there was a “failure of transparency” over what other options ministers looked at before locking down the nation for a second time. Giving evidence, which had been delayed owing to illness, Mr Case compared officials making decisions in No 10 to “boiling frogs” who were “trapped into a way of thinking” that stopped them taking “decisive action”.

The Pandemic Treaty Will Compound Past Mistakes . This article, by Michael T. Clark, explains why developing country delegates should vote no, and why prudent national, provincial, and community public health leaders everywhere should welcome a decision to scrap the current proposals, undertake a serious reflection on what just happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, and begin anew. Michael T. Clark is a specialist in the political economy of international relations. He has held a variety of positions in international diplomacy, business, research, and the international civil service, including more than nine years as Senior Coordinator for Governance and Policy at the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations.

NJ gym owner who defied COVID shutdown cleared of all charges after years-long legal battle. A New Jersey gym owner who defied the Garden State’s COVID-19 restrictions was cleared of more than 80 charges relating to a series of pandemic-era confrontations with police — and he celebrated by posting on social media that the governor could “suck his d–k.” Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti — co-owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr — racked up the summonses after they kept their workout spot open in May 2020 despite Gov. Phil Murphy’s mandate to close non-essential businesses.

Commercial property is weak link in euro zone finance, ECB says. Commercial real estate (CRE) companies have been hit by a triple whammy of higher borrowing costs, falling demand for office space in the post-pandemic age, and more expensive building materials. Their problems are now starting to spread to their backers in the form of rising default rates on loans and looming losses on investments, the ECB said in its twice yearly Financial Stability Review (FSR). The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro said commercial property prices were down 8.7% year-on-year at the end of 2023 and may have further to fall.

Falklands warning as Putin and Xi eye up British territory after huge oil discovery. The Falkland Islands, at the centre of a bitter sovereignty dispute between Britain and Argentina, are sitting on top of a “mind-boggling” quantity of oil which at current prices would be worth an incredible £33 trillion, an expert in the region has said. And Dr Chris Sabatini, senior fellow for Latin America at Chatham House, has warned Russia is ready to push the boundaries of international law in a bid to get its hands on valuable natural resources - while acknowledging that one way or another, the oil would end up being extracted by one nation or another.

America’s 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs: bad policy, worse leadership. The global trade system is disintegrating as you read this. Although it is unfashionable to say so these days, one of the great accomplishments of the past half-century was the remarkable decrease in global tariffs. This reduction, from average levies on imports of more than 10% in the 1970s to 3% today, helped fuel a boom in international commerce and a near-tripling in global gdp per person. The more that countries opened up, the more they flourished. So it is deeply regrettable that President Joe Biden has decided to impose tariffs of 100% on electric vehicles (evs) made in China.

Biden releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from Northeast reserve in bid to lower prices at pump. The sale, from storage sites in New Jersey and Maine, will be allocated in increments of 100,000 barrels at a time. The move, which the department said is intended to help “lower costs for American families and consumers,″ follows a mandate from Congress to sell off the 10-year-old Northeast reserve and then close it. The language was included in a spending deal Congress approved in March to avert a partial government shutdown. The Energy Department said the sale of 1 million barrels, about 42 million gallons, was timed to provide relief for motorists as the summer driving season begins.

Reaching the end of offshored industrialization. Moving industrialization offshore can look like a good idea at first. But as fossil fuel energy supplies deplete, this strategy works less well. Countries doing the mining and manufacturing may be less interested in trading. Also, the broken supply lines of 2020 and 2021 showed that transferring major industries offshore could lead to empty shelves in stores, plus unhappy customers.

Biggest US retailers cut prices as inflation hits shoppers. Prices are dropping for thousands of items at Target and Walmart, as US retailers’ results indicate fatigue among some consumers after three years of high inflation. Signs of weakness have turned up in other corners of US retail. Home hardware retailer Lowe’s on Tuesday reported a 4.1 per cent decrease in same-store sales during the first quarter as customers cut back on big renovation projects. The department store chain Macy’s reported that comparable sales were down 1.2 per cent at the stores it owns. While customers have been benefiting from strong wage and job growth, “inflationary pressures persist, and they’re feeling that pinch”, Macy’s chief executive Tony Spring told analysts.

Entry into force of Digital Identity Regulation. The rules on establishing a European Digital Identity entered into force on Monday. They will pave the way for all EU citizens and residents to have a personal European Digital Identity Wallet in 2026. The European Digital Identity Wallet will consist of a mobile app issued in each Member State. It will allow EU citizens and residents to identify online in full security to access public and private online services all over Europe.

Latest immigration figures provoke urgent warning. THE latest figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal that net migration for the calendar year 2023 was 685,000. In response, Migration Watch UK warned that immigration continuing on this scale will lead to population increases totally beyond our capacity to provide the housing, services and amenities needed. Existing strains and stresses on infrastructure and services will be made worse. The resulting rapid demographic change will change the nature of our society and ancient communities and make integration nigh on impossible.