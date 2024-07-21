Welcome to your weekly dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!

What a week! With the amount of analysis and speculation about the Trump assassination attempt, it has seemed a lot longer than seven days.

Monday began with a Trump Assassination Attempt special. Whilst many had been expecting something like this to happen, others had brushed the idea off as a Tucker Carlson conspiracy theory. Suddenly, the Democrats went from calling everyone tin-foil hat wearers to joining the tin-foil hat club themselves and claiming it had all been staged. However, this looked more like a combination of ‘Stochastic Terror’ and incompetence with resources diverted to Jill Biden’s campaign event. As a result, left wing extremists, who had previously called Trump ‘Hitler’ or suggested he be assassinated, started making their excuses and, of course, playing the victim. The Secret Service blamed local police whilst many were just glad the shot had not been successful, resulting in a civil war. Surviving the shooting had all but won Trump the election and turned him into a martyr in the process.

Tuesday continued the Trump analysis, this time focussing on the Secret Service sacrificing its basic mission to DEI and law enforcement spotting the shooter 30 minutes before shots were fired. There was more grotesque gloating from the woke media as well as historical tweets from left wingers causing embarrassment, including those from new UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy. Meanwhile, Trump’s classified documents trial was dropped as it was always weak.

Doctors had no idea why Britain was seeing a summer of illness and French officials reintroduced mask mandates at the Tour de France but instead of looking at things from 2021 that may be causing people to be ill, they instead lectured us on climate change. Maybe they should be looking at where all the butterflies are instead.

Some truth did start to steep out with Janet Yellen admitting fears of a US dollar collapse and a former CDC director saying the FDA underreported adverse side effects to prevent vaccine hesitancy.

Whilst a meteor passed over NYC, Wednesday started the new narrative that Iran had plotted to assassinate Trump. This followed the comedy excuse that the roof had been too slopey for the SS sniper team.

But was this the end of DEI with Microsoft firing DEI staff saying they were no longer business critical.

Anthony Fauci’s “I Represent Science” autobiography revealed his transformation to unaccountable public-health bureaucrat meaning we increasingly need to push for a separation of science and state. Actual science revealed that temperature changes determined CO2 changes but this kind of right-wing thinking may result in an early morning call from the police, as Compact Magazine found out following a massive press crackdown in Germany. After all that, Asia provided some light relief with the re-telling of the Trump shooting.

On Thursday, it was revealed that shooter Crooks had been labelled a threat 10 minutes before Trump took stage but Mayorkas is blocking the SS Director from testifying so we’ll never know why the rally was allowed to continue. ‘Leaked’ Trump anti-vax comments with RFK Jr was a clear ploy to sweep up his supporters and the possibility of JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, becoming Treasury Secretary suggested things might be worse than we thought. Biden said he would drop out of the 2024 race if diagnosed with a medical condition with Democrats trying to speed up that process by leaking a phone call where Biden said “I put NATO together. Name me a foreign leader who thinks I’m not the most effective leader in the world on foreign policy. Tell me! Tell me who the hell that is!”

Germany cut military aid to Ukraine in half, hinting that even they have had enough of the war whilst next door, in Brussels, a court found Von der Leyen had concealed Covid vaccine contract details. When it comes to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), Thailand shows us that citizens will be bribed with a form of Universal Basic Income (UBI) to sweeten the deal. You will then only be able to buy food with your digital currency from an ever smaller number of companies which run the global food system.

Top Dems on Friday were leaking that Biden will exit, with Obama telling allies Biden’s path to winning has greatly diminished. Even Biden’s student debt relief plan was blocked by the courts, removing his youth bribe. Of course, Trump’s assassination plot was still in the headlines, this time with the FBI director declining to testify before Homeland Security. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy still has a problem with Trump and WEF “guru” claims this his re-election will mean the death of global order.

The new UK government got cracking with ‘Smart data’ legislation trying to emulate the ascendance of sociopaths in US governance who have censored and corrupted advertising. Whilst every ‘progressive’ cause seems to have the backing of the authorities these days, Just Stop Oil co-founder and four other activists were jailed for 4/5 years. This sets a dangerous precedent for other protests.

And finally on Saturday we looked at the CIA’s previous assassination plots and questioned whether Trump’s shooter had help or was a ‘patsy’. Whilst Russia began to arm Houthis with anti-ship missiles, the US narrative continued that Iran was 1-2 weeks away from nuclear weapons. ICAN obtained records showing the US military had been spraying toxic chemicals in US residential areas.

With Crowdstrike causing a global Microsoft tech crash it was worth re-reading an old article highlighting the World Economic Forum’s ambitions in cybersecurity - to create a global organization aimed at gutting the possibility of anonymity online.

