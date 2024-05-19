I spend a lot of time each day gathering new information and interesting articles. I then pick the most fascinating topic and write about it but that leaves a lot of information that I’m not sharing.

[2022] As Carbon Dioxide Grows More Abundant, Trees Are Growing Bigger , Study Finds. Trees are feasting on decades of carbon dioxide emissions and growing bigger as a result, according to a new study of U.S. forests. Scientists tracked wood volume in 10 different tree groups from 1997 to 2017, finding that all except aspen-birch grew larger. More abundant CO2 accelerates photosynthesis, causing plants to grow faster, a phenomenon known as “carbon fertilization.” The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

Evaluating the thermal environmental alterations due to photovoltaic installations in the kushida river basin, Japan. The construction of Photovoltaic (PV) provides renewable energy, but it is also impacting the basins environment. The study simulates the annual construction status of PV installations within the research area over a time series from 2013 to 2023, and to understanding of the trends in Land Surface Temperature (LST) changes due to the PVs. The study found that the LST around PV which built from 2013 to 2023 increased by an average of 2.85 °C.

Organization at center of ‘lab leak theory’ suspended from federal funds . The Department of Health and Human Services has suspended and initiated debarment proceedings against an organization after scrutiny of its work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology revealed a failure to monitor a risky experiment on coronaviruses, failure to obtain lab notebooks from the Wuhan lab and a long delayed grant report describing the the collaboration’s research in the months before the pandemic. EcoHealth Alliance, helmed by president Peter Daszak, will be ineligible from receiving funds from the U.S. government. The suspension will stand until the debarment proceedings are complete.

The truth about Covid’s origins is finally coming out. Two of the key figures in the story of Covid’s origins gave away vital new information last week before the US Congress. One of these figures is Ralph Baric, the University of North Carolina professor who invented ingenious techniques for genetically altering coronaviruses. He effectively taught scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China how to do ‘gain of function’ experiments with bat-derived sarbecoviruses to make them more infectious or lethal in humanised mice. The other figure is Peter Daszak, the highly paid president of the non-profit, EcoHealth Alliance. Over many years, EcoHealth Alliance has channelled large sums of US taxpayer money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for ‘gain of function’ experimentation, and for finding new sarbecoviruses in bats.

Fauci aide allegedly boasted about ability to ‘ make emails disappear ’ including ‘smoking guns’. A longtime aide to former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci allegedly boasted in emails about his ability to evade public records requests and his intention to delete any potential “smoking guns,” a congressional hearing revealed Thursday. The scrutiny of EcoHealth and NIAID has revealed that Daszak had a close connection to Fauci’s inner circle in the senior advisor to the NIAID director, David Morens. Morens told the committee in a transcribed interview that Daszak is one of his oldest friends. Now evidence has surfaced suggesting that Morens evaded the Freedom of Information Act — which requires that records from federal agencies be made public with limited exceptions — and that an unidentified public records official with the NIH helped him to do so.

Covid inquiry to become most expensive in history as costs soar to £300k a day and £70m a year. At current rates, the inquiry is set to cost Britons £200m by the time it produces its final report at the end of 2026, pushing it past the £195m spent on the 12-year-long Saville inquiry into the deaths of 13 people on Bloody Sunday, and totalling nearly 10 times as much as the cost of the Leveson inquiry. A total of 265 civil servants are working round the clock on providing documentary evidence for the inquiry and preparing government witnesses to give evidence - which cost Whitehall an additional £100,000 every day last year.

We must stop the pandemic treaty and take back control from the WHO. The bureaucrats who think they run the world are at it again! They are trying to convince our national leaders to sign away our sovereignty, except this time it may seriously damage your health. The legally binding Treaty that our globalist masters may sign next week, won’t be the same Treaty that rules over our lives in years to come. The Treaty can be amended at an annual Conference of the Parties (COP) every year, when civil servants and diplomats from around the world will meet behind closed doors to discuss what additional powers and money they need to build their global public health empire.

Impact of pandemic on wellbeing of the young and the economy must not be trivialised. Children, teenagers and adults in their early 20s were the least likely to have adverse physical consequences but suffered most from the restrictions put in place to prevent the virus spreading. Children were deprived of education. Teenagers were stuck in their homes and unable to see their friends in person. The concentration of young adults working in hospitality meant they were most vulnerable to being furloughed or losing their jobs. It was a recipe for an increase in unhappiness and mental illness – and so it has proved. People in their early 20s are more likely to be out of work because of ill health than those in their early 40s.

Dangers of dollar nationalism hang over the world economy. The dollar is both America’s and the world’s currency. While the US accounts for roughly 15.5 per cent of global GDP (PPP), the dollar is involved in 88 per cent of all international currency transactions. Some 58 per cent of global reserves are held in the US currency. Some in Washington fear that the US will overuse its sanctions weapon, eroding confidence in the dollar and thus ultimately America’s own source of power. A far more encompassing threat to the status quo, however, comes from the working of the currency system itself.

The Falklands have just become the most valuable piece of real estate on earth. According to evidence given to the Commons Environment Audit Committee (EAC) last week, Russia has discovered an oil field in Antarctica roughly ten times the size of the North Sea’s entire 50 year output. Much of the field is believed to be in the Weddell sea, just to the east of the Antarctic peninsula and very much in the middle of the UK’s “cheese slice” down there – the British Antarctic Territory. In Antarctica, boundaries are just “claims” rather than solidly “owned”, but it is of note that Britain’s claims in the region overlap with those of Chile and Argentina. It’s a perfect chance for Vladimir Putin to start causing trouble – and it may have made the Falklands islands the most valuable real estate on earth.

Martin Armstrong: ‘ West Governments Need War Because Their Debts Are No Longer Sustainable’. It is unlikely that we can avoid world war. Governments need war because their debts are no longer sustainable. They will use the war as the excuse for defaults – as was the case for WWII. They will create Bretton Woods II with the IMF digital currency as the reserve. I believe we have a third world war that will begin piecemeal with the Middle East, Iran vs Israel, Europe vs Russia, north Korea vs Japan and South Korea, China vs Taiwan. But they will eventually merge together.

Money’s Grim Future . Prepare for total control of your economic life. That is the message from Brownstone Fellow Aaron Day at his 4-hour workshop in San Jose, California last Saturday, May 11th. Day has written the excellent book The Final Countdown , which carefully describes the increasingly aggressive assaults on our freedoms by our government and by the global elites. He has just begun a series of workshops around the country to deliver that message and to show us a way to resist. The book was published just last year, but Day acknowledges during the presentation that he had to make alarming updates to his slides from current news, not even weeks old – more government intrusion, more legislation, and more spurious arrests, all attacking our ability to interact freely and transact our business.

Government urged to roll out compulsory smart meters as UK at risk of growing water drought. Smart water meters must be made compulsory across all households to protect the UK against severe drought, the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) has insisted. In a new report, they warned that the nation must reduce water supplies to protect itself against surging demand, extreme droughts and a growing population. It said: “The Commission recommended that government should enable all water companies to roll out compulsory smart metered charging to better manage demand.

Walmart Sales Surge as Wealthier Shoppers Flock to Retailer . Walmart Inc. breezed to another quarter of sales growth and said it now expects the full year to be slightly better than planned as the big-box retailer attracts price-conscious consumers looking for essentials and discounts. Consumers that are prioritizing staples over larger, discretionary purchases has dented sales of competitors such as Home Depot Inc. and Target Corp. But as higher-income consumers trade down or search for deals, Walmart is benefiting from a decision to roll out more discounts and new products and revamp stores. Lower-income consumers are buying in similar patterns at Walmart, Rainey said, purchasing more groceries and other necessities than general merchandise.

Whistleblowing Doctors Targeted By NHS. The Patient Safety Conference at the Royal Society of Medicine, held in London on Thursday, was told that hospital trust have wasted “millions of pounds” trying to “destroy” the careers of doctors who raised the alarm about poor care. Dr. Salam Al-Sam, from Justice for Doctors (JFD), told the conference that doctors had noticed a “pattern” where whistleblowing doctors are themselves investigated instead of their concerns. Dr. Al-Sam said that some doctors would resign or retire, and claimed some took their own lives as a result of what happened to them.

Colon Cancer Rises Dramatically Among Children and Teens. Colorectal cancer has been commonly thought of as an old person’s disease. A new study, however, highlights how this type of cancer (often called colon cancer for short) has escalated dramatically among children, teens, and young adults over the past two decades. Results to be presented next week at Digestive Disease Week, an international gathering of gastroenterology professionals, show a 500 percent increase in colon cancer cases among children ages 10 to 14 between 1999 and 2020. In the same time frame, among teens aged 15 to 19, colon cancer has grown by 333 percent, while young adults aged 20 to 24 have seen a rise of 185 percent.

Hospitals’ new message for patients : Stay home. Empowered by Washington and armed with Covid-inspired health innovations, health executives are seeking to increasingly move care outside of the hospital — despite the seeming risk to their bottom line. Hospital executives think they can more than make up the revenue by shifting their exam and recovery rooms to patients’ homes. And Congress is urging them on, with legislation in the works to help hospitals expand their at-home offerings and to allow Medicare to continue paying for telehealth after lawmakers first granted temporary permission after Covid struck.

US senator: 'Hit Gaza with a nuclear bomb to end the war '. US Senator, Lindsey Graham, said in an interview yesterday that America was right when it hit Hiroshima and Nagasaki with nuclear bombs and that they should: ‘Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war.’

Blinken says more civilians in Gaza have been killed than terrorists. CBS’s Margaret Brennan asked Blinken on “Face the Nation” whether the U.S. shares the same assessment of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who she said recently said Israel has killed 14,000 terrorists and 16,000 civilians in its war against the militant group Hamas. “Yes, we do. And I think the report makes clear that while Israel has processes, procedures, rules, regulations, to try to minimize civilian harm, given the impact that these operations, the war in Gaza, has had on the civilian population … those have not been applied consistently,” Blinken said in the interview.

Iranian lawmaker declares Tehran obtained nuclear bombs . After the head of the United Nation’s atomic watchdog agency warned that Iran has enough uranium to produce "several" nuclear bombs, a firebrand Iranian lawmaker declared on Friday that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses atomic weapons. "In my opinion, we have achieved nuclear weapons, but we do not announce it. It means our policy is to possess nuclear bombs, but our declared policy is currently within the framework of the JCPOA," Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani told the Iran-based outlet Rouydad 24 on Friday, according to an article published by the independent news organization Iran International in London.

The New York Times Denounces Cancel Culture . . . After Fueling Cancel Culture for Years. For those of us who have criticized the cancel culture in higher education for years, the attacks and shunning have been unrelenting. The media has played a role in that culture and none more prominently than the New York Times. Recently, however, the mob came for liberal professors and media who have remained silent for years as conservatives and others were targeted on campus. Suddenly, there is a new interest in free speech and academic freedom, including by the Times editors who blamed cancel culture for the recent demonstrations and disruptions on campus.

Winston Marshall: Populism Is The Voice Of The Voiceless , The Real Threat To Democracy Is From The Elites. Winston Marshall, the former banjo player from the band "Mumford & Sons" who now hosts a podcast for The Spectator, spoke in opposition to an Oxford Union motion that "This House Believes Populism is a Threat to Democracy." Speaking for the motion was former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "Populism is not a threat to democracy, but I'll tell you what is. It is elites ordering social media to censor political opponents. It's police shutting down dissenters," he said.

The Civil Service is trying to cover up the true scale of migrant crime . If a social democratic, high-trust country like Denmark can publish data on migrant crime rates, there’s no reason why Britain can’t. It was sadly predictable that civil servants would seek to block the publication of league tables showing the migrant nationalities with the highest rates of crime. It’s the classic Blob ploy; if the data gives results you don’t like, reject the data.

Former military lawyer David McBride sentenced to almost six years in jail for sharing classified information with journalists. ACT Supreme Court Justice David Mossop rejected McBride's case that he did not believe he was breaking the law, and found the offences were aggravated by his high security rating, which gave him access to the material. The material released by McBride was used in the ABC's The Afghan Files story, which revealed allegations that Australian soldiers were involved in illegal killings.

Biden’s Plan to Hit China With More Tariffs Is Mostly Symbolic. While China’s electric vehicle, solar power and battery sectors are central to Beijing’s blueprint to manufacture its way out of a housing slump, they’re not reliant on US consumers. Existing tariffs locked Chinese autos out of the US market years ago, while solar firms mostly export to the US from overseas, avoiding similar curbs. Perhaps, the real danger for Beijing is that Biden’s symbolic swing at EVs sets a precedent for countries where China does have market share, said Dylan Loh, assistant professor of politics at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Tory MP Sir David Davis says New Yorker article questioning Letby evidence should be available in UK. The article published in the New Yorker magazine questioned the evidence used in the trial which convicted Letby of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others. The Haltemprice and Howden MP told the Commons: “Yesterday the New Yorker magazine published a 13,000-word inquiry into the Lucy Letby trial, which raised enormous concerns about both the logic and competence of the statistical evidence that was a central part of that trial.“ "That article was blocked from publication on the UK internet, I understand because of a court order. "Now, I’m sure that court order was well intended but it seems to me in defiance of open justice.”

US warns Georgia not to side with Moscow against the west. Washington’s assistant secretary of state, Jim O’Brien, spoke of his fears that the passing by Georgia’s parliament of a “foreign agents” bill on Tuesday could be yet another “turning point” in the former Soviet state’s troubled history. In comments that appeared to signal a conviction in the US that the Georgian government was once again aligning with Russia, O’Brien suggested funding could soon be pulled. Billions of dollars had been spent by the US on rebuilding Georgia after the fall of the Soviet Union and hundreds of millions more were planned for the country’s economy and military, he said.

The Gates Foundation is becoming an oligarchy. Melinda French Gates has this week further distanced herself from ex-husband Bill Gates, stepping down from the foundation the power couple built together over 25 years. Though Bill and Melinda Gates have long insisted that their foundation is a vital force for positive change, and though it generously funds academics and journalists who amplify this narrative, a growing body of independent experts, and some of the foundation’s own intended beneficiaries, argue that their philanthropy is doing more harm than good.

Power and Corruption: The Public-Private Imperial Mafia. Chatham House, the name commonly given to The Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an extremely influential “think tank” based in London. Readers of the “insider” US historian Professor Carroll Quigley will know that he identified Chatham House as the most important vehicle for the public-private Anglo-American Establishment that he saw dominating the corridors of power on both sides of the Atlantic. While Chatham House pretends to be “independent”, Quigley stresses that this is not at all so and warns of the sinister implications of its true function.