Paper finds the world was cooling for most of the last 2,000 years and started warming long before Big Coal arrived. A Chinese group has looked at all the different kinds of 2,000 year long proxies in the PAGES dataset and found that history looks quite different depending on which proxy you pick. Only the tree rings show the HockeyStick shape that matches the climate models. In other proxies, temperatures have fallen for most of the last 2,000 years, especially in the Southern half of the world. And even after the recent warming, we are not yet back to the temperatures the Romans lived through.

Ethnic identity is fine, as long as you’re not English. In the corridors of power, every ethnic grievance is welcome — except for the concerns of the English.

Tall Climate Tales from the BBC, 2023. Paul Homewood’s annual review of the BBC’s climate output sets out more than 30 of the most egregious misrepresentations of the facts, with climate change spuriously blamed for everything from hot weather in Spain, to rare birds in England, to potholes in the roads.

America Is Entering End Times. Trump supporters, clearly a majority of legitimate voters, think Trump is going to win. Trump voters are energized and enthusiasm is high. Has anyone seen a Trump-sized turnout for Kamala? Trump will again win as he did in 2020, but Democrats count swing state votes, and Kamala will “win.” Biden had to go because the Democrats knew he could not run a close enough race for them to be able to again steal the election. The fact that not even the Democrats wanted Kamala last month has been consigned to the Memory Hole. Kamala is being media-created as one of the strongest presidential candidates in American history.

Expatriate author CJ Hopkins views on COVID masks became own Orwellian reality, faces German trial. For years, Hopkins has channeled Orwellian themes in his writing, offering biting satire and incisive critiques of societal and political norms. Now, in a seeming twist of fate, Hopkins finds himself ensnared in a situation reminiscent of the dystopian scenarios he has long warned against. In other words, the author has become the subject.

The innate immune response in the brain. I’m guessing most of you who are unvaccinated must have noticed it by now. When you are around people who seem to have a persisting respiratory infection, who are constantly sneezing and coughing, you get a weird headache. Generally these people are vaccinated against COVID and blame their “allergies” for the fact that they’re constantly coughing and sneezing. So what is that weird headache? Well it’s important to understand that the immune system in the unvaccinated responds differently than in the vaccinated. This has advantages and disadvantages. A new study in rodents again confirms this. It shows that in the unvaccinated, you can expect to see an increase in natural killer cells in the brain. This takes a while to happen, it’s a delayed response to infection.

You Might Own Nothing Sooner Than You Think. For decades, a clandestine cabal of technocrats has meticulously orchestrated our descent into digital serfdom. We sleepwalked into their trap and surrendered our rights and possessions to those who wield the power of the keystroke. In this brave new world, ownership is an illusion, and with a mere digital command, everything we hold dear can be seized. This article unveils the sinister agenda behind the facade of progress. It explores the erosion of ownership through click-wrap agreements, the dematerialization of our assets into databases over the past few decades, the rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which threatens our control over money, and The Great Taking, which threatens our control over the rest of our non-monetary assets.

Occult Olympics, Solar Deities and the French Pagan Revolution. After a worldwide backlash from disgusted Christians, Jews, and Muslims alike, the official website of the Paris Olympics removed all recordings of the ceremonies, and while that may be considered a small victory for basic common sense, the damage was done. Not only were Christian-oriented populations of the world revved up by this intentionally provocative operation, but an arrogant celebration of a restoration of paganism under an occult priesthood was conveyed publicly, and the implications of this ritual has not been fully appreciated to this writers best knowledge.

Klaus Schwab’s ‘Great Reset’ Co-Author Blows Whistle on WEF’s Greenwashing Agenda. Thierry Malleret, who wrote “The Great Reset” with Schwab in 2020, has just released a new exposé titled “Deaths at Davos.” The new book exposes the greenwashing agenda of the WEF, revealing that globalists are using fabricated environmental issues to accumulate more power, control, and wealth. Malleret’s new book is thinly disguised as fiction while lifting the lid on a Davos, Switzerland-based globalist organization that seeks to advance the agenda of the global elite.

Who Owns America? Oligarchs Have Bought Up the American Dream. While the Deep State keeps the nation divided and distracted by a presidential election whose outcome is foregone (the police state’s stranglehold on power will ensure the continuation of endless wars and out-of-control spending, while disregarding the citizenry’s fundamental rights and the rule of law), America is literally being bought and sold right out from under us.

Eerie new photos of Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks minutes before shooting raise questions about assassination attempt. One of the images captures the 20-year-old Crooks perched on a wall in a grassy area on July 13 at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally - just moments before he opened fire. In the picture, Crooks can be seen holding up his cell phone - as if chatting to someone on a call. Investigators have still not determined what Crooks' motive was or whether he was indeed acting alone.