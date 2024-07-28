Welcome to your weekly dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!

‘Net zero’ and Keynesian ‘stimulus’ are making us poorer. The era of constant Keynesian stimulus plans has eroded the middle class and created record levels of public debt. The net zero plan, which is the ultimate Keynesian top-down government-imposed system, will add scarcity, persistent price inflation, and impoverishment. When governments make decisions with public funds, they ensure a negative result. They will overspend, perpetuate price inflation, and impoverish the same ones they claim to defend. Socialism never works. Climate socialism is bound to fail miserably, resulting in increased poverty.

Third of Democrats wish Donald Trump had been killed. Looking beneath the numbers, the new moral absolutism of the progressive Left picks out which Democrats support assassination and which do not. The concerning news is that a third of Democrats support the attempt on Donald Trump’s life. The good news is that the other two-thirds of party voters really do disagree. There is increasingly a pattern of partisan asymmetry — especially in elite institutional settings — in which the Left is more prejudiced against the Right than vice versa. In both Britain and America, those on the Left are between two and five times more likely to unfriend people on social media, refuse to date, or otherwise discriminate against those on the Right than the other way round.

My Take on the Assassination Attempt. Based on the acoustic analysis presented by Mike Adams and Chris Martenson. Adams concludes that the first three shots came from Crooks, because the calculated distance coincides with Crooks’ location. But shooters from inside the building would be at the same distance from Trump as Crooks. Martenson provides evidence that the first three shots did not come from Crooks. He points out that the trajectory of the bullets was upward, not downward. Therefore, they could not have been fired from on top of the building. Keep this in mind and remember the surprised reaction of the two police snipers who had been observing Crooks for 20 minutes prior to the shooting. When the first shots were fired, they jumped up and quickly repositioned their scopes.

Could It Be Possible That This Was Their Plan All Along? More than anything else, the elite want a president that is easy to control. That is why they love Joe Biden and that is why they hate Donald Trump. It all comes down to control. No matter what happens, the elite want to feel confident that whoever is in the White House is going to be a team player. So the elite are really excited about the possibility that Kamala Harris could become the next president of the United States. Whenever she makes a public appearance, it is clear that she is in way, way over her head, and if she actually makes it into the Oval Office she will be exceedingly easy to manipulate.

Doug Casey on the Trump Assassination Attempt and What Comes Next. It now looks like the Republicans will win, for lots of reasons. But the Republicans are known as the stupid party for good reason. Notwithstanding election rhetoric, they’re completely without fixed principles. Their operating principles are “do what the Democrats would do, but slower and not as thoroughly”. They love to moralize but don’t have a moral center, which actually makes them quite despicable. Everybody hates a hypocrite. The Democrats, on the other hand, do have principles—but they’re all rotten. The coming chaos will be something very much like a civil war, which is defined as a conflict where two opposing sides attempt to gain control of the same government. Using that definition, the conflict of 1861 to 1865 was not a civil war. It was simply a secession movement.

Why did Homo sapiens outlast all other human species? There were at least nine Homo species — including H. sapiens — distributed around Africa, Europe and Asia by about 300,000 years ago, according to the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. One by one, all except H. sapiens disappeared. Neanderthals and a Homo group known as the Denisovans lived alongside H. sapiens for thousands of years, and they even interbred, as evidenced by bits of their DNA that linger in many people today. But eventually, the Denisovans and the Neanderthals also vanished. By around 40,000 years ago, H. sapiens was the last hominin left.

How AI Is A Sign Of Collapse. Artificial Intelligence, self-checkout, electric cars, reusable rockets. Modern 'innovation' doesn't actually create anything new (nouns), it just adds more complication to existing technology (adjectives). Modern civilization is just getting more and more complicated, which only makes it more fragile. Indeed, we are witnessing precisely what Joseph Tainter described in his book, The Collapse Of Complex Societies.

Elon Musk has revealed the pain of losing a child to the trans cult. It’s not often one feels sorry for a billionaire. Yet it was hard not to sympathise with Elon Musk as he told Jordan Peterson about the time he was ‘tricked’ into allowing his son to become a ‘girl’. His voice crackling with emotion, he said he was hoodwinked into ‘signing documents’ for one of his older sons, Xavier, to go on puberty blockers. What he didn’t realise at the time, he says, is that puberty blockers are ‘actually just sterilisation drugs’. The end result? ‘I lost my son’, he says, the grief for his boy who was turned into a ‘girl’ clearly etched on his face.

Civil Unrest Is The Next Most Predictable Crisis For America Now. For the past six months there has been a clear uptick in civil war rhetoric within the establishment media in the US, and we all know that the coming presidential election is the reason for it. The bottom line is that no matter who ends up in the White House in 2025 there will be mass violence, but most of this violence will be reserved for the possibility of Donald Trump’s return.

German government knew masks didn’t work early in pandemic, report alleges. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) files, long held from public view, read, “There is no evidence for the use of FFP2 masks outside of occupational safety,” according to German outlet Berliner Zeitung. Nonetheless, some masking requirements remained in effect throughout the country until early 2023. The files noted that the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was incorrect, but government leaders continued to blame the unvaccinated for the spread of Covid in public comments after that conclusion was reached.

The Dark Arts of Psychology: Nudges. During the Covid crisis, nudging emerged as one of the primary psyops tools used by globalists, governments, NGOs, and “security” (intelligence) forces against us ordinary folk. Recently, a number of peer-reviewed papers have come to light, exposing just how pervasive and damaging the use of nudges was during Covid-19. They also reveal how nudging, including fear nudging, is being used to control individuals and populations on matters such as health, climate change, meat-eating, tobacco use, alcohol use, weight control, electoral candidates, political campaigns, and more.