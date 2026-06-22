They Knew: the website exposing the extremist climate scenario fraud & Today's Must-Reads (22 June 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
Keir Starmer resigns as prime minister…
Britain tests long-range missiles to help Ukraine hit Moscow…
Netanyahu will undermine Trump’s Iran peace plan, despite warnings…
US missile stores are bare after burning through interceptors…
Government wants platforms to boost BBC content to “fight disinformation”…
Tulsi Gabbard’s career shaped by mysterious guru memos…
Bessent called Zelenskyy “Mr Bean on crack,” book reveals…
Epstein files still have unexplained redactions and missing documents…
Wind turbines aren’t as quiet as people assume…
UK maternal death rates risen 32% since 2018…
Struck-off doctors can still practice medicine in other countries…
Following Covid policy was not morally correct…
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