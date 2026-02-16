** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

Europe’s Top Generals Urge Urgent Rearmament…

Britain Pushes Retaliatory Action After Navalny Poisoning…

Russian Whistleblower’s Surrey Death Faces Fresh Investigation Calls…

‘Tehran’ Producer Dies In Athens Under Suspicious Circumstances…

Boat Migrants Awarded £500k After Phone Seizures Ruled Illegal…

Starmer-Linked Think Tank Paid PR Firm To Target Journalists…

UK Considers VPN ID Checks Under Online Safety Expansion…

Apple Acquires Israeli ‘Pre-Speech’ Surveillance Technology Firm…

F-35 Software Can Be Hacked Says Dutch Defence Minister…

Pentagon Threatens AI Lab Cut-Off In Military Dispute…

Smart Meters Framed Are Expanding Tool Of State Control…

EPA Scraps Obama-Era Greenhouse Gas ‘Endangerment Finding’…

Unvaccinated Pupils Face Exclusion Amid London Measles Outbreak…

