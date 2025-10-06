📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 72,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Putin warns U.S. Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine will “destroy relations”…

France in turmoil as PM Lecornu resigns after just 27 days…

White House aide caught revealing elite troop plans for Portland…

Chicago police refuse help as protesters surround federal agents…

Judge blocks Trump’s National Guard deployment to Oregon again…

UK police granted sweeping new powers to curb repeat protests…

Germany faces wave of coordinated terror attacks amid unrest…

Syria holds first national election since fall of Assad regime…

Trump says Hamas talks “very successful,” peace “within reach”…

Starmer aide accused of shielding Beijing in collapsed spy trial…

Banks ordered to spy on pensioners using new AI surveillance tool…

TIME admits businesses aren’t buying climate alarmism…

Wind farms exposed for devastating ecosystems and wildlife…

Medicine’s moral collapse — vocation replaced by bureaucracy…

Study finds creativity may slow brain aging through stronger neural networks…

Why 94 is the new 54 — anti-aging tech creates a near-permanent power elite…

