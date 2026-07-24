Editor’s Spotlight

According to a 2022 University of Bath study, around 4.6% of people in the UK have climate anxiety. This will be much higher now.

I’m sure everyone agrees that being anxious is not a good state to be in, so perhaps we should start attributing some blame to the people contributing to this unnecessary Western mental illness. Universities, schools, politicians and the media are high up on my list. Even if climate change is a real threat, even if humans are responsible for causing it, and even if there is nothing we can do about it, inducing population-wide anxiety is not the answer.

Worth Watching

The Cantillon Effect and the “K-Shaped” Economy

Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

Houthis open new front in Iran war by targeting ships in Red Sea

China is gaining troubling military know-how from Russia

IRGC accuses US of exploiting ceasefires to rebuild military supplies

UK temporarily withdraws embassy staff from Iran over ‘security situation’

Trump Weighs ‘Massive Attack’ as Iran Rejects Cease-Fire Proposal

The West’s plan to pressure Putin has a glaring flaw

Inside Britain’s DEI police force - Fantasies of inclusion are colliding with reality

The Future of Free Speech

Andy Burnham declares Manchester’s Number 10 North open as Prime Minister to visit on Friday

Jameela Jamil’s Brit bashing is embarrassingly out of date

Rayner Refuses to Hand Back Taxpayer-Funded £17,000 Severance Pay

Technology

New report uncovers education groups’ DEI push to shape how artificial intelligence is used in classrooms

Space datacenters proposed by Musk and Bezos ‘catastrophic’ for planet, experts warn

Public Horrified as OpenAI Pushes “Child After Child Into the Grave”

Finance/Economy/Energy

Kazakhstan oil producers cut output after Black Sea attacks halt tanker loadings

Smith Meets Singer: Duties Beyond the Humble Department

Why Fascists Admired Keynes’s Economics

The digital euro: Brussels’ new power

Starmer’s Indian takeaway

Man-Made Climate Change

UN Claims All Must Fight ‘Climate Change’: UN declared that every nation has a legal duty to obey its climate agenda—or face the consequences

Greenland’s Ice Sheet Was Supposed To Be Rapidly Melting Away. It Hasn’t Been.

The Wildfire Smoke Is Serious — Blaming Climate Change Isn’t

Health

Newly released documents show proximal origin authors privately doubted their own paper and grappled with DEFUSE proposal.

FBI Pressured U.S. Customs to Ditch Plan to Question Key Fauci Aide on Return Trip From Wuhan

Share

Fascinating Finds

Scientists discover a surprising ‘brain’ hidden inside the heart: Formed by neurons, it controls the heartbeat and protects the organ during stressful situations

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions