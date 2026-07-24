The West's Climate mental illness & Today's Must-Reads (24 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
According to a 2022 University of Bath study, around 4.6% of people in the UK have climate anxiety. This will be much higher now.
I’m sure everyone agrees that being anxious is not a good state to be in, so perhaps we should start attributing some blame to the people contributing to this unnecessary Western mental illness. Universities, schools, politicians and the media are high up on my list. Even if climate change is a real threat, even if humans are responsible for causing it, and even if there is nothing we can do about it, inducing population-wide anxiety is not the answer.
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Worth Watching
The Cantillon Effect and the “K-Shaped” Economy
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Houthis open new front in Iran war by targeting ships in Red Sea
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
China is gaining troubling military know-how from Russia
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
IRGC accuses US of exploiting ceasefires to rebuild military supplies
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
UK temporarily withdraws embassy staff from Iran over ‘security situation’
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Trump Weighs ‘Massive Attack’ as Iran Rejects Cease-Fire Proposal
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
The West’s plan to pressure Putin has a glaring flaw
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Inside Britain’s DEI police force - Fantasies of inclusion are colliding with reality
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
The Future of Free Speech
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Andy Burnham declares Manchester’s Number 10 North open as Prime Minister to visit on Friday
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Jameela Jamil’s Brit bashing is embarrassingly out of date
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Rayner Refuses to Hand Back Taxpayer-Funded £17,000 Severance Pay
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Technology
New report uncovers education groups’ DEI push to shape how artificial intelligence is used in classrooms
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Space datacenters proposed by Musk and Bezos ‘catastrophic’ for planet, experts warn
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Public Horrified as OpenAI Pushes “Child After Child Into the Grave”
Paid subscribers get the full picture: summaries and links for every story
Finance/Economy/Energy
Kazakhstan oil producers cut output after Black Sea attacks halt tanker loadings
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Smith Meets Singer: Duties Beyond the Humble Department
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Why Fascists Admired Keynes’s Economics
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
The digital euro: Brussels’ new power
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Starmer’s Indian takeaway
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Man-Made Climate Change
UN Claims All Must Fight ‘Climate Change’: UN declared that every nation has a legal duty to obey its climate agenda—or face the consequences
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Greenland’s Ice Sheet Was Supposed To Be Rapidly Melting Away. It Hasn’t Been.
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
The Wildfire Smoke Is Serious — Blaming Climate Change Isn’t
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Health
Newly released documents show proximal origin authors privately doubted their own paper and grappled with DEFUSE proposal.
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
FBI Pressured U.S. Customs to Ditch Plan to Question Key Fauci Aide on Return Trip From Wuhan
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Fascinating Finds
Scientists discover a surprising ‘brain’ hidden inside the heart: Formed by neurons, it controls the heartbeat and protects the organ during stressful situations
This post has bonus content for paid subscribers. Upgrade to get full access.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.
The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.