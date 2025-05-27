📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 64,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

The FBI should not be allowed to get away with Hunter Biden laptop coverup…

Germany orders full military rearmament to fight Russia by 2029…

Jake Tapper: Biden mental cover-up ‘worse than Watergate’…

North Korea: US space shield plan is a ‘nuclear war scenario’…

IDF aims to seize 75% of Gaza in next 2 months as war strategy shifts…

Trump-Netanyahu clash in ‘heated’ phone call over Iran…

Iran threatens fresh strike on Israel…

UK police arrest more for online speech than for fraud…

Toby Young: DEI rules and ‘banter bouncers’ could kill British pub culture…

David Olusoga: Don’t censor racist and offensive language in classics…

How Black Lives Matter colonised the world…

After White House clash, South Africa to buy US gas in $1B deal…

Uganda’s gold discovery could rewrite the global economic order…

Japan loses top global creditor crown to Germany after 34-year reign…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Alchemist: A Modern Classic of Magic and Mysticism by Paulo Coelho

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: