The wars begin to merge & Today's Must-Reads (27 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
The wars are beginning to merge. It’s almost as if a large line has been drawn between the West and China and this middle ground is growing into one big all-encompassing war.
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Worth Watching
This documentary explores the people, ideas and political influence behind one of the most powerful organisations in British history.
From George Bernard Shaw and H.G. Wells to Sidney and Beatrice Webb, the film examines the Fabian Society’s role in the Labour movement, the welfare state and the remaking of modern Britain, alongside the darker ideas promoted by some of its most prominent members.
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Kuwait and Bahrain launch air strikes on Iran
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Leaks show Paul Mason secretly advised UK Chancellor John Healey to escalate Ukraine war
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Selective Service System wants to wargame the draft
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Britain’s new PM Burnham to host Zelensky for first visit by a foreign leader
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Netanyahu is finally getting his White House meeting.
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Technology
AI Companies Are Buying Antique Books, Ingesting Their Contents to Train Models, and Then Destroying Them at Incredible Scale
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Finance/Economy/Energy
The richest Americans now hoard a bigger wealth share than the robber barons did — and the gap is still growing
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No, oil prices are not inflationary
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“Fossil Fuels” are now so popular, environmentalists urge UN to say “decarbonization” instead
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Man-Made Climate Change
ECMWF Models Throwing Cold Water On Extreme Germany Heat Wave Forecast Next Week
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Health
The Hinge of History That Was 2020
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Must NOT Read
Climate change is real – and the Right needs to get serious about it
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Fascinating Finds
Differences in human and great ape laughter reveal clues to the origin of speech
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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