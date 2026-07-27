Editor’s Spotlight

The wars are beginning to merge. It’s almost as if a large line has been drawn between the West and China and this middle ground is growing into one big all-encompassing war.

Worth Watching

This documentary explores the people, ideas and political influence behind one of the most powerful organisations in British history.

From George Bernard Shaw and H.G. Wells to Sidney and Beatrice Webb, the film examines the Fabian Society’s role in the Labour movement, the welfare state and the remaking of modern Britain, alongside the darker ideas promoted by some of its most prominent members.

Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

Kuwait and Bahrain launch air strikes on Iran

Leaks show Paul Mason secretly advised UK Chancellor John Healey to escalate Ukraine war

Selective Service System wants to wargame the draft

Britain’s new PM Burnham to host Zelensky for first visit by a foreign leader

Netanyahu is finally getting his White House meeting.

Technology

AI Companies Are Buying Antique Books, Ingesting Their Contents to Train Models, and Then Destroying Them at Incredible Scale

Finance/Economy/Energy

The richest Americans now hoard a bigger wealth share than the robber barons did — and the gap is still growing

No, oil prices are not inflationary

“Fossil Fuels” are now so popular, environmentalists urge UN to say “decarbonization” instead

Man-Made Climate Change

ECMWF Models Throwing Cold Water On Extreme Germany Heat Wave Forecast Next Week

Health

The Hinge of History That Was 2020

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Must NOT Read

Climate change is real – and the Right needs to get serious about it

Fascinating Finds

Differences in human and great ape laughter reveal clues to the origin of speech

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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