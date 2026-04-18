🔥Top Stories

Iran closes Hormuz again…

IRGC gunboats fire on tanker near Oman…

Iran refuses to surrender enriched uranium…

Trump threatens renewed bombing within days…

Third US carrier group moves into region…

US and Morocco sign decade-long defence pact…

EU ignores Russian warnings on drone targets…

MAGA infighting erupts…

Vance vows probe into Epstein-linked messages…

US pushes nationwide device age verification…

AI income and inflation debate intensifies…

Energy recovery could take years, warns IEA…

Maldives data challenges rising sea level claims…

…and many more stories below.

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🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

It’s been the same old story for weeks - claim that the war is over on Friday…watch oil prices tank and equities surge…wait for the markets to close for the weekend…resume fighting over the weekend…watch oil prices rise and equities sink on Monday…take massive profits.

And now the Iranians are doing it as well. Last night, the Iranian speaker of Parliament waited until 1.45am in the morning (in Iran) to tweet that Trump’s claims were all lies. Why wait all night to respond to Trump? It seems because he was waiting until the markets had closed for the weekend.

👀 Worth Watching

Many of our politicians, most recently Keir Starmer with the Mandelson affair, have been using the ‘Rhodesia Solution.’ This trick, immortalised in the satirical comedy show ‘Yes Minister,’ uses wordcraft to tell someone something without really telling them. Then in the future, one party can say they revealed the information whilst the other can claim they were never informed, both without lying.

🥊 Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again over continued US blockade of its ports Iran’s latest message - issued via state media - is that the strait is effectively closed once again because the Americans haven’t kept their side of the bargain. By that, Tehran means the US is still blocking ships going to or from Iranian ports. The Iranians are now saying we’ll be back to where we were a few days ago, with the strait being under the strict control of the Iranian military.

UKMTO has received a report of an incident 20NM northeast of OMAN. The Master of a Tanker reports being approached by 2 IRGC gun boats, no VHF challenge that then fired upon the tanker. Tanker and crew are reported safe.

Iran says enriched uranium ‘sacred,’ denies agreeing to send it abroad Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei denied reports that Tehran had agreed to transfer its highly enriched uranium abroad, saying “enriched uranium is sacred to us, as is Iranian soil.” He also denied claims that Trump had held direct talks with Iranian officials.

Trump threatens to bomb Iran again if no deal is reached by Wednesday When asked whether he would extend the temporary truce that expires this coming Wednesday, the President replied, “Maybe I won’t extend it… and we’ll have to start dropping bombs again.”

USS Gerald Ford returns to Mideast as 3rd American aircraft carrier heads to region The Ford, which until recently was operating in the Eastern Mediterranean, transited the Suez Canal, along with a pair of destroyers, the USS Mahan and the USS Winston S. Churchill, and is now operating in the Red Sea, one official says.

IDF officers in southern Lebanon claim they were not informed of ceasefire deal A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday and began at midnight (Israel time) on the night between Thursday and Friday.

US, Morocco Sign New Defense Cooperation Roadmap A US official said the roadmap will guide the defense relationship between the two countries for the next decade.

Moscow’s Warning Ignored: EU Downplays Strike Threat on Drone Plants Supplying Ukraine The authorities of the European Union “did not attach importance” to the list of drone production facilities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Europe published by the Russian Ministry of Defense. However, its significance may yet have to be proven.

Alex Jones Responds to Trump’s Newest Vicious Attack On Himself, Tucker & Candace! “MAGA IS DEAD and TRUMP KILLED IT!!” Alex Jones issued a blistering response to President Donald Trump’s latest attack against him, after POTUS labeled him “bankrupt” and “fried” in a Truth Social post Friday for criticizing the Iran war.

Vance Pledges Probe Into Epstein ‘Pizza’ And ‘Grape Soda’ References Vice President JD Vance has publicly committed to investigating references in the Jeffrey Epstein files that he says evoked the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, citing emails mentioning “pizzas or grape sodas” in odd contexts.

Will Trump Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell? Her Lawyer Thinks So. Florida attorney David Oscar Markus has made a career of representing controversial clients. His next challenge is trying to get Ghislaine Maxwell out of prison.

Technology

US Bill Mandates On-Device Age Verification Buried in the definitions is a mandate that reaches every laptop, console, smart TV, and car infotainment system in the country.

Elon Musk’s Mistaken Call for a ‘Universal High Income’ AI will not create a jobless dystopia. Paying people a lot of money not to work would.

AI Abundance Won’t End Inflation, Nor Make Money Meaningless Elon Musk claims AI-driven growth could fund UBI transfers without inflation. But relative prices — not just totals — still drive economic allocation.

Finance/Economy/Energy

Loss of energy output in Middle East will take about two years to recover, says IEA Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, warns of significantly higher energy prices if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. New oil and gas shipments were not loaded in March, creating a noticeable gap.

‘I’m the lucky one’ - more than one in three young men now live with their parents The data shows 35% of young men aged 20-35 were living with their parents - more than young women (22%), although the rate in both groups has been increasing.

The Theft of Your Good Deflation Your dollar has lost 96-97 percent of its purchasing power since 1913. This is not bad luck or mysterious market forces. It is the result of deliberate policy choices that steadily, quietly drained your wealth—and convinced you it was being done for your benefit.

Man-made Climate Change

Reality Check: Maldives Have Actually Grown In Size Or Remained Stable Over Recent Decades An article in the German TKP science site titled “Die Malediven sinken nicht” (The Maldives are not sinking) challenges the common mythical narrative that the Maldives are destined to disappear due to rising sea levels caused by climate change.

Australia’s energy transition is becoming a trillion-dollar risk for electricity customers and the economy The greatest risk lies in the significantly underestimated construction and financing costs. Previous estimates of 8.5 billion Australian dollars for key transmission projects have now ballooned to between 120 and 215 billion dollars for the grid alone. An additional almost 160 billion dollars is needed for new wind and solar plants, including batteries.

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💎 Fascinating Finds

Trump investigating mysterious disappearance of 10 missing government scientists: ‘This is serious stuff’ ‘Well, I hope it is random, but we are going to know in the next week and a half,’ said Trump. ‘I just left a meeting on that subject, so pretty serious stuff. Hopefully, coincidence... but some of them were very important people, and we are going to look at it.’

Why having “humans in the loop” in an AI war is an illusion We don’t really understand AI’s inner workings, so we’re effectively flying blind.

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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