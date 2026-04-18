The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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T. Paine's avatar
T. Paine
8h

The joke is on us! Yes Prime Minister was a reality show disguised as comedy that did expose just how deceptive and corrupt our leaders are. This is a theatre of corruption, deception and the embezzlement of the labor confiscated for their benefit, leaving just enough crumbs to placate us. We the little people, have been managed/enslaved by the same psychopathic evil SOB’s that have manipulated us since the advent of radio. They are devious, greedy and proficient at lying while smiling, replacing the previous religious driven system which was local, slow and inefficient. The Hair Dooo Newscum is a poster child for the ability to lie while smiling as he destroys whatever he touches or the devil himself leading the British on the fast track to hell on earth. There are only two sides, those manipulating/oppressing and those being oppressed. The manipulators are everyone supported with taxpayers labor and the manipulated tax payers. Stop paying taxes to tax users who think we are their slaves.

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Hannah's avatar
Hannah
10h

Ah, yes, minister!

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