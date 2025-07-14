📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 67,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Biden approved clemency criteria, not individual pardons, signed via autopen…

Trump to send long-range missiles to Ukraine in “aggressive” new plan…

UK must prepare for war with Russia within five years, ex-Army chief warns…

Ghislaine Maxwell ready to reveal Epstein client list…

Israel admits ‘technical error’ in airstrike that killed six children…

Hollywood insiders claim Gaza silence is enforced from the top down…

Australia leads largest-ever war games with 19 nations…

Spain gives Huawei wiretap contracts despite security concerns…

Netherlands begins electricity rationing…

AI-exposed jobs see biggest vacancy drop across sectors…

EU markets tumble after Trump slaps 30% tariffs on European goods…

Water firms to hike prices during heatwaves using smart meters…

DOJ policy shift under Bondi may have benefited former client Pfizer…

Dr. Moore has COVID passport charges dropped by AG Bondi…

HSBC becomes first UK bank to exit climate alliance…

Cancer treatment is booming — but cures remain elusive…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail by Ray Dalio

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: