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🔥Top Stories

Iran threatens second global oil chokepoint…

UK refuses to join Trump’s naval blockade…

Pakistan deploys jets under defence pact…

Turkey escalates rhetoric against Netanyahu…

Britain revives wartime civilian survival plans…

Birth rate collapse humanity’s greatest threat…

Signs of systemic government decline…

US moves to unmask anonymous online critic…

Hungary politics shaken…

Spyware used in covert Iran rescue deception…

Religious leaders consulted on AI ethics…

Ireland refinery protests spark fuel crisis - signs of things to come in Europe…

Britain’s GDP masks declining living standards…

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…and many more stories below.

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