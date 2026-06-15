The Secret Government Unit 'Controlling the Narrative' & Today's Must-Reads (15 June 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
Trump offered Iran money for restraint — they refused…
New book suggests White House Situation Room conversations were taped…
Trump calls Netanyahu “very difficult” amid nuclear deal pressure…
UK shadow fleet seizure is political theatre…
42,000 EU students vanish with £893 million in loans…
Palestine Action activists sentenced under terrorism laws…
Government imposing digital ID checkpoints for internet access…
Anthropic suspends AI tools over US government security concerns…
Media deliberately making children anxious about climate change…
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