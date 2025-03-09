📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 55,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 9 March 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.

Share

💬 Testimonials

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

The EU Wants to Use War as an Excuse for More Debt. The European political and financial elite knows that the war in Ukraine is lost but wants to use it as an opportunity to reach strategic independence from the United States . In order to have the pretext to implement this spending plan, the idea among the EU elite is to make sure that the war in Ukraine does not end too quickly . That way the conflict can be used to justify artificially injecting much needed money into the moribund EU economies . As Bloomberg stated, “under this plan, EU nations would be exempt from debt and deficit limits when financing military expenditures. This marks a fundamental shift in EU financial policy, as such exemptions have previously been impossible under EU rules.” The official slogan of “help Ukraine defend itself” will give the EU political and financial elite an excuse to turn on the spigots of the European Central Bank at full thrust again; to shower the entire European economy with “free” money, and shore up its fragile economies, like it did after the euro crisis of 2011, with the enormous covid recovery fund in 2021, as well as with the Green New Deal. In a sense, this would-be debt plan is just the European Union emulating the United States playbook of using war for crony capitalist benefits , finally “understanding” how to cynically exploit the Ukraine war, just as the US has been doing since 2022 by feeding its military-industrial complex. It will, as always, lead to price inflation and devalue the euro currency , it will inflate bubbles, it will distort EU economies, it will lead to malinvestments, and—last but not least—it will leave small European businesses, the backbone of Europe’s economies, hanging out to dry. This is yet another case which shows that Western publics—not only in Europe but also in the US—need to understand better that money creation , whether through debt or otherwise, and artificially pumping this money into the economy will not be to their benefit .



📖 Today’s Book

🎞️ Worth Watching

Geopolitical analyst Alex Krainer discusses the hidden war for Ukraine’s minerals and the global power plays that are going on. Krainer believes the British signed a deal with Zelensky to save the City of London banks from crashing. However, the deal can only go ahead if the Americans are lured in to provide security.

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you." “Excellent- every day this is my best read!”

🥊 Quick Hits

Hard truths about the Trump-Zelensky-Vance Oval Office blow-up. The public spectacle doesn't change the fact that the war needs to end soon.

Trump, Ukraine in 'Battle of Dueling Narratives'. The White House and Ukraine are involved in a "battle of dueling narratives" over Ukraine's minerals deal, considering that three days before President Donald Trump's inauguration, the British signed an agreement with Ukraine that includes rights to the resources.

The three conditions for Zelensky’s departure – and why none are in place yet. Here’s why Russia and the US can’t force the Ukrainian leader to resign – at least for now.

Trump’s peace deal and the betrayals of Canada. How to make losing the war in the Ukraine look like a win – this is President Donald Trump’s purpose in presenting himself and his administration as in favour of peace and of cashback to the United States.

Skripal at Seven Today is seven years since the Skripal Psy-op was launched and for the first time in a little while it’s being mentioned with a little renewed vigor by mainstream pundits, because anti-Russia paranoia is suddenly de rigueur again.

Embassy comment on the anniversary of the Salisbury incident. “…given that this provocation was in reality directed against Russia, we will persist in calling on the UK authorities to disclose the truth – not politically driven narratives, but hard facts – about what really happened in Salisbury on 4 March 2018.”

Transhumanism: Salvation Or The End Of Humans? A synthetically engineered virus containing targeted genes that can change the DNA of every cell in your body? Scientists can then control the genes from outside the body? Welcome to cellular reprogramming. Human trials could start by the end of 2025.

New Study Reveals How DEI Training Increases Hostility. A growing body of research suggests that DEI programs, particularly those emphasizing “anti-oppressive” frameworks, have consequences that are completely opposite of their stated goals.

The ‘anti-racist’ state is a menace to equality. These outrageous new sentencing guidelines show how racial paternalism corrodes justice.

The Energy Transition That Isn’t. The end of oil growth will trigger a massive system shock, unevenly felt across the globe. In the long run, it may restore balance to energy use, economic growth, and environmental destruction. But in the short term, expect upheaval that will make today’s economic and geopolitical turmoil look like a Sunday picnic.

If the myocarditis charity won’t tell the truth, who will? Why did the charity Myocarditis UK recommend the vaccine to children and then ignore the warnings about it?

US CDC plans study into vaccines and autism. HHS and CDC cited what they described as skyrocketing autism rates in a joint statement on Friday.

Why Isn’t the Mainstream Media Reporting that Ocean Circulation Is Doing Well? For decades, mainstream media outlets have asserted that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is on the verge of collapse, bringing catastrophic consequences to the planet. This is false.

New Study Casts Doubt On The Accuracy And Reliability Of The Modern And Paleo CO2 Record. Reconstructed ice core CO2 values and modern CO2 and CH4 measurements do not support the narrative that human emissions are driving changes in atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations. Share

👀 In Case You Missed It

[2014] - In Ukraine, the US is dragging us towards war with Russia. John Pilger wrote that Washington's role in Ukraine, and its backing for the regime's neo-Nazis, has huge implications for the rest of the world.

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

The world should prepare now for a potential H5N1 flu pandemic, experts warn. In a letter to the journal Science, CEPI’s Executive Director for Preparedness and Response Dr Nicole Lurie and six other experts said the bird flu virus – known as H5N1 and known to be very severe in some human cases—had in recent years crossed species from birds to mammals, including dairy cattle, and was now causing widespread exposure and sporadic human infections in the U.S. and beyond.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Final proof Jesus WAS buried in the Shroud of Turin? New audit by top expert uncovers dossier of irrefutable evidence that will rock any non-believer. More than merely showing what Jesus' body looked like in the garden tomb, it records an exact 3D image of his features – something that no human technology could do before the invention of computers. (The three-dimensional nature of the image was only discovered in 1976.)

Archaeologists are finding mysterious ancient objects on Norway's melting glaciers. From ancient human remains to strange wooden tools and statues, these objects are drawing archaeologists into the high, frozen mountains each year.

Broken arrows: The hidden secret behind America’s missing nuclear weapons. Dedicated Navy divers, demolition teams, and high-powered sonar spent weeks searching the ocean floor and came up empty .

Losing Just One Night's Sleep Changes Your Immune System, Study Finds. There is abundant evidence linking poor sleep with ailments and abundant evidence suggesting health problems are commonly driven by chronic inflammation. There is less evidence, however, about the specific mechanisms involved: How exactly could sleep deprivation lead to the systemic inflammation that goes on to impair people's health?

All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions