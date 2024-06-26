The word ‘holocaust’ comes from the ancient Greek ‘holokaustos’ which means to burn whole or a burnt offering. The Greeks undertook holocausts by burning whole animals, usually to appease a god such as Demeter, Goddess of agriculture, fertility and the harvest. The hope was that this animal sacrifice would ensure favourable weather conditions for crops, promote soil fertility and produce abundant harvests.

Ancient Greek climate loon admiring his climate tax to be paid to the God Demeter

Killing healthy animals, which could feed a village, is akin to the first example of a climate tax. By impoverishing themselves through animal sacrifice, the ancient Greeks futilely hoped that they could control the weather and climate.

Things never change.

Fast forward almost 3,000 years and gods are obsolete, an outdated reminder of archaic times. But humans always need to fill the void that the gods left and this time, that void has been filled with climate worship. Humans have been disappointing Mother Nature and only a holocaust can stop it. But a holocaust involves burning carbon, which Mother Nature abhors, so carbon taxes have been brought in as a replacement.

As with all religions, the high priests don’t really believe this stuff, otherwise they wouldn’t fly around in their fancy jets and buy beach-front properties. But they convince all their disciples that their religion is true and these disciples believe this nonsense so much that they sit in the middle of motorways, praying for more climate taxes. These are just the mentally unstable, middle class, rich and guilt-ridden disciples but further up the food chain, this mentality seeps through corporate policies and legislation.

You may not have read my article from a few years ago but it is worth re-reading to see what these climate loons have in plan. “In the UK, by 2030, they want all airports closed except for Heathrow (England), Glasgow (Scotland) and Belfast (Northern Ireland). By 2050 they want them all closed. Within eight years they want shipping to contract with only freight ships operating without emissions. By 2050 they want all shipping to decline to zero.”

Also read my article from last year, which looked at C40 cities and how they want you to reduce the number of new clothing items bought each year; lower meat and dairy consumption; reduce the number of flights you take; switch to lower carbon materials in buildings and reduce car ownership.

Now that their plans are more in place, and time is of the essence, the climate taxes are starting to creep in. The cost of living crisis, caused by pandemic money printing and supply-chain bottlenecks, started your declining prosperity. Climate lunacy and carbon taxes will accelerate that decline and the nudging will mean you will kill off your own prosperity yourself.

So let’s take a look at what sacrifices you will have to take part in, to ensure that the world doesn’t warm up or cool down - whichever fits the narrative du jour.