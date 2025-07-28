📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 68,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Dan Bongino says he’ll “never be the same” after FBI corruption revelations…

Lavrov: Russia now fights “entire West alone” without allies…

UK ready to go to war over Taiwan, says Defence Secretary…

EU cuts Ukraine aid, citing growing corruption under Zelensky…

Labour could ban VPNs amid digital surveillance push…

Australia accused of building China-style speech control…

Ireland’s war on encryption draws global civil liberty alarm…

Police label Irish Lives Matter posters a “hate incident”…

Elite UK unit to scan social media for migrant criticism…

Taliban fighters snuck into UK…

Dutch intel flags Israel as foreign disinfo threat…

Matt Ridley warns Net Zero could collapse civilisation…

Canadian convoy leaders face 8 years in “political trial”…

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

Proto: How One Ancient Language Went Global by Laura Spinney

