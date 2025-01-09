📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 45,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Monroe Doctrine revival ties Greenland’s resources to Arctic dominance...

Trump and Musk blame California Democrats for wildfire mismanagement...

Labour blocks national inquiry into grooming gangs…

Can AI have feelings? Researchers explore sentience in animal minds...

Spain’s PM warns Musk is supporting “Nazism heirs” in Germany...

Mexican president trolls Trump, suggests renaming the US "Mexican America"...

Biden’s final $500M aid package to Ukraine unveiled before Trump takes office...

AI predicts the inner workings of human cells…

Trudeau exits with a legacy of government overreach and Covid fascism...

China's bond yields drop below Japan’s, fuelling “Japanification” concerns...

US consumer borrowing declines as credit-card balances plunge...

Moderna should be held accountable for hiding vaccine pre-schooler death...

Climate Change Denial Is An Oxymoron…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

📖 Today’s Book

Vaccines and Autoimmunity by Nicola Luigi Bragazzi, Nancy Agmon-Levin & Lucija Tomljenovic

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.