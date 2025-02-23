The philosopher influencing MAGA, the Tech Bros and the Technocrats & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 17-23 February 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 53,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 23 February 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
💬 Testimonials
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"
Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Meet the Man Whose Philosophy Has Influenced Peter Thiel and the Technocrats.
By gaining a deeper understanding of the philosophy behind Peter Thiel, we can learn where the second Trump administration is headed.
One of the largest influences on Thiel’s thinking is a man named Curtis Yarvin, sometimes known by his pen name Mencius Moldbug. Yarvin and fellow philosopher Nick Land founded the school of thought known as the Dark Enlightenment, or the Neo-Reactionary movement.
Specifically, Yarvin has argued that American Democracy has failed and should be replaced by a monarchy with similarities to corporate governance structures. He has called for a “national CEO, [or] what’s called a dictator.”
Yarvin argues that the libertarian appeal to self-ownership and individual liberty will always fail without some sort of overarching mechanism to enforce order, be that a monarch or a technocrat.
His arguments have increasingly held sway as more libertarians (and the population in general) find themselves powerless to fight back against Progressive elites. Many Americans are now hoping to be saved by a “counter-elite” in the form of Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Donald Trump.
The parallels between Thomas Carlyle’s vision, Curtis Yarvin’s calls for monarchy, The Machiavellian’s support of a counter-elite, Peter Thiel’s support of Yarvin’s ideas, and what we are witnessing with the Technocratic takeover of the U.S. government are obvious to anyone willing to take an honest look.
It is this idea of the inevitability of the masses being ruled by the elites which has inspired Andreesen, Curtis Yarvin, Peter Thiel, and other technocrats surrounding Donald Trump. In essence, it is likely they view themselves as the “counter-elite” whose job is to wrestle society away from the grips of the failed, tyrannical Progressive elite.
Unfortunately, for the rest of us in “the masses” we are facing a situation where the “Progressive elite” and the “Tech-Bro Populists” BOTH want to create a world run by artificial intelligence, where humans merge with machines, and are under the watch of an all pervasive surveillance state monitored by facial recognition cameras connected to a Smart Grid.
📖 Today’s Book
🎞️ Worth Watching
Munich Security Conference chairman starts crying because of JD Vance’s hurty words.
🔒 Paid Content
Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you."
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
🥊 Quick Hits
Washington in Meltdown as Bureaucrats Flee.
Searches for “Swiss bank,” “wire money,” “IBAN,” and “offshore bank” have all soared in D.C. since January 20.
Curtis Yarvin: The Pied Piper Behind The TechBros’ Intended Destruction Of America.
Yarvin calls the administrative state the Cathedral, roughy analogous to the Deep State or the Swamp. He wants to destroy democracy and supplant it with a corporate-like structure with a monarch calling the shots.
This is how Ukraine’s war ends. But Trump’s plan for what comes next is even more radical.
The fear of some European officials is that this is not merely an American retreat, but the emergence of a new world order – a world order in which Ukraine is simply a card to be played.
Baerbock lets slip: Billions for Ukraine after the election.
The EU actually wanted to keep the weapons project secret until after the federal election. But Annalena Baerbock let the cat out of the bag.
Coup in Kiev: Zelensky abuses peace talks to take out rivals.
An attempt to eliminate the influence of former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko could be Zelensky’s last mistake.
Man jailed for sending 'utterly deplorable' email to Jess Phillips.
Jack Bennett has been sentenced to 28 weeks in prison. District Judge Stuart Smith said the email to Ms Phillips had caused the MP "great distress".
The breakdown of the CIA - Agents can't cope with danger.
The CIA does not have true undercover agents, genuinely competent intelligence officers who can enter foreign countries covertly, that is through legal entry points but with a persuasive false identity, or else in clandestine fashion by slipping over the border undetected.
Why are U.S. banks flying gold from London to New York?
About 8,000 gold bars have been moved out of the Bank of England’s vaults in recent months.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer quits sex-trafficking case: ‘Under no circumstances can I continue’.
Anthony Ricco filed a motion Thursday to withdraw as one of the Bad Boy Records’ six defense attorneys without explanation.
Not a government but a giant money laundering racket.
The New EPA chief has just tracked down another $2 billion handed out to a 2-bit nothing climate entity at the last minute. It’s only a tiny part of the Monster Swamp but it captures the spirit of bald-faced looting that was The US bloated Government.
Covid vaccine faces ban for all Americans in radical U-turn by Trump team.
Dr Jay Bhattacharya, who has been nominated to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has backed a petition calling for the mRNA vaccines to be paused and retested. He is one of the signatories of the Hope Accord, which claims there is a 'causal link' between the mRNA shots and an alarming rise in excess deaths worldwide.
Everyone's sick this winter. What’s up with flu, norovirus, RSV and COVID?
Experts say this is the worst flu season in the U.S. in more than a decade and cases are still trending up. Flu infections have reached the highest level since the winter of 2010 and 2011 when the swine flu swept across the nation.
RFK Jr.-led CDC kills flu shot campaign, cancels major vaccination conference.
Under Kennedy’s leadership, the CDC pulled the plug on its “Wild to Mild initiative” — which was aimed at encouraging high-risk folks to get vaxxed.
The Congressional Record on Covid Vaccines: Corrections
Bret Swanson writes to Chairman of the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic to draw his attention to one brief section on vaccines and invites him to correct the record. The short but crucial claim upends the truth and scrambles the entire narrative of the pandemic.
👀 In Case You Missed It
Susan Crockford fired after finding polar bears thriving despite climate change.
She noted that the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s 2015 Red List of Threatened Species puts polar bear numbers at 22,000 to 31,000 despite a widespread belief that the population has dropped to a few thousand.
🗑️ Must NOT Reads
How Europe must respond as Trump and Putin smash the post-war order.
The Economist says that by trying to make peace in Ukraine “the region has had its bleakest week since the fall of the Iron Curtain. The implications have yet to sink in”
💎 Fascinating Finds
Scientists finally crack mystery of eerie ‘ghost lantern’ orbs linked to strange whispers and slamming doors.
Earthquake lights have been observed around the world as glowing spheres, sparks, pillars and other shapes.
The Grand Solar Minimum is Here.
Professor Zharkova says that we are experiencing a long-term global warming but that it has little to do with CO2. It’s the Sun, stupid - and the Milankovitch and Halstatt Cycles. The upcoming mini-ice age will be a brief downturn in an overall warming trend that will last until about the year 2600 due to the Halsatt or Bray cycle which is reducing the Earth to Sun distance. Then it’s going to start getting colder again as the cycle starts to increase the Earth/Sun distance and the Milanovitch Cycles begin to have the greater influence.
Scientists capture end-of-life brain activity that could prove humans have souls.
A mysterious burst of energy that happens in the brain as we die could be the soul leaving the body, according to an expert.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! Mistakes were not made!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! www.technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
what a turn we are witnessing! Re jabs & UKR/RUS. Great links Naked!