Meet the Man Whose Philosophy Has Influenced Peter Thiel and the Technocrats. By gaining a deeper understanding of the philosophy behind Peter Thiel, we can learn where the second Trump administration is headed. One of the largest influences on Thiel’s thinking is a man named Curtis Yarvin, sometimes known by his pen name Mencius Moldbug. Yarvin and fellow philosopher Nick Land founded the school of thought known as the Dark Enlightenment, or the Neo-Reactionary movement. Specifically, Yarvin has argued that American Democracy has failed and should be replaced by a monarchy with similarities to corporate governance structures. He has called for a “national CEO, [or] what’s called a dictator.” Yarvin argues that the libertarian appeal to self-ownership and individual liberty will always fail without some sort of overarching mechanism to enforce order, be that a monarch or a technocrat. His arguments have increasingly held sway as more libertarians (and the population in general) find themselves powerless to fight back against Progressive elites. Many Americans are now hoping to be saved by a “counter-elite” in the form of Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Donald Trump. The parallels between Thomas Carlyle’s vision, Curtis Yarvin’s calls for monarchy, The Machiavellian’s support of a counter-elite, Peter Thiel’s support of Yarvin’s ideas, and what we are witnessing with the Technocratic takeover of the U.S. government are obvious to anyone willing to take an honest look. It is this idea of the inevitability of the masses being ruled by the elites which has inspired Andreesen, Curtis Yarvin, Peter Thiel, and other technocrats surrounding Donald Trump. In essence, it is likely they view themselves as the “counter-elite” whose job is to wrestle society away from the grips of the failed, tyrannical Progressive elite. Unfortunately, for the rest of us in “the masses” we are facing a situation where the “Progressive elite” and the “Tech-Bro Populists” BOTH want to create a world run by artificial intelligence, where humans merge with machines, and are under the watch of an all pervasive surveillance state monitored by facial recognition cameras connected to a Smart Grid.



Munich Security Conference chairman starts crying because of JD Vance’s hurty words.

Susan Crockford fired after finding polar bears thriving despite climate change. She noted that the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s 2015 Red List of Threatened Species puts polar bear numbers at 22,000 to 31,000 despite a widespread belief that the population has dropped to a few thousand.

How Europe must respond as Trump and Putin smash the post-war order. The Economist says that by trying to make peace in Ukraine “the region has had its bleakest week since the fall of the Iron Curtain. The implications have yet to sink in”

Scientists finally crack mystery of eerie ‘ghost lantern’ orbs linked to strange whispers and slamming doors. Earthquake lights have been observed around the world as glowing spheres, sparks, pillars and other shapes.

The Grand Solar Minimum is Here. Professor Zharkova says that we are experiencing a long-term global warming but that it has little to do with CO2. It’s the Sun, stupid - and the Milankovitch and Halstatt Cycles. The upcoming mini-ice age will be a brief downturn in an overall warming trend that will last until about the year 2600 due to the Halsatt or Bray cycle which is reducing the Earth to Sun distance. Then it’s going to start getting colder again as the cycle starts to increase the Earth/Sun distance and the Milanovitch Cycles begin to have the greater influence.

Scientists capture end-of-life brain activity that could prove humans have souls. A mysterious burst of energy that happens in the brain as we die could be the soul leaving the body, according to an expert.

