We’re currently in an oil deficit, not a shortage. But the longer you’re in a deficit the quicker it is before a shortage arrives. And a shortage is coming very soon. Most people are far too relaxed about the coming crisis.

‘The Real America First Movement will rise led by the younger generations, who hate the old guard with an unquenchable passion,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote

The convergence of two forces – the industrial machinery of power and the technological elite capable of shaping reality itself – is where we now find ourselves.

The shootdown has been confirmed by several high-ranking Estonian government officials.

NATO jet shoots down Ukrainian drone over Estonia in escalation of airspace violations

At the same time Iran’s new supreme leader released a message to mark the second anniversary of the passing of Ebrahim Raisi. Was President Raisi’s helicopter crash an initial attempt at regime change and is the supreme leader even alive?

With “lessons learned and knowledge gained”, Iran warns a return to war will “feature many more surprises”. That’s after Donald Trump said he was only an hour away from attacking again.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatens US with ‘ war beyond the region ’

The plans envision sustained, saturation-style barrages aimed at overwhelming Gulf air defenses and crippling the region’s oil and gas export capacity within days. A parallel front is expected to open in the Red Sea, where Yemen’s Houthis are positioned to shut down the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Behind the curtain of Xi’s vast police state, Big Brother is watching ‘enemies of the people’ – including The Telegraph’s Sophia Yan

The French mastermind behind a €1bn Ponzi scheme Gérard Lhéritier lured investors by selling shares in literary treasures. When suspicions grew, he was exposed as the architect of a massive fraud. The article says his losses grew so large that he “needed something on the scale of a lottery win to bail him out — which is exactly what he got. In November 2012, Lhéritier won €170mn in the EuroMillions lottery”. Epstein also won the lottery. Lotteries seem to be another part of our fraudulent society.

Europe’s largest office building deal in four years falls through A roughly €850 million sale of OpernTurm, a Frankfurt office tower prized for its location and reliable tenants such as Swiss bank UBS, is not proceeding after the prospective buyer failed to raise the necessary funds. Europe (inc the UK) will be the first domino to fall.

Labour is accused of ‘killing off’ jobs as youth unemployment hits 12-year high The Office for National Statistics said the jobless rate among 18 to 24-year-olds now stands at 14.7 per cent, a rate not seen since late 2014. For the wider 16 to 24-year-old age group, unemployment has soared to 16.2 per cent, the highest level since early 2015. That’s what you get when you force a minimum wage and allow cheap immigration to work for cash. AI and automation will only make this worse.

The Iran War Is Accelerating the US Debt Spiral—and Creating an Inflation Crisis War spending is financed largely through debt, which is then, in large part, bought by the central bank with currency it creates out of thin air. A more accurate equation, therefore, is: War = Debt = Inflation Or the timeline the other way around suggests deflation is about to happen, therefore we need more debt, therefore we need a war.

UK waters down new Russian oil sanctions as fuel prices rise Plans to impose a ban on UK imports of diesel and jet fuel made from Russian oil in third countries have been watered down amid concerns over supplies and price rises. An indication things are getting really bad.