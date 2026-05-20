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The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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T. Paine's avatar
T. Paine
11h

The complacency surrounding oil is a symptom of a world/population accustom to ignoring reality and an elite ruling class that isn’t impacted and doesn’t care. 1973 is coming and it will be painfully obvious and more so if the Orange man keeps playing with fire. The world will blame all Americans if it doesn’t hit them as hard.

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sparky's avatar
sparky
11h

"Ultimately, it’s all about control over the individual"....we live in FASCINATING TIMES.....during a worldwide battle between globalists and nationalists over the future of human freedom...

CRIMINAL jabs are still being pushed especially on pregnant women!!

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