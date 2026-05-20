The oil deficit is about to become a shortage & Today's Must-Reads (20 May 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
👀 Worth Watching
We’re currently in an oil deficit, not a shortage. But the longer you’re in a deficit the quicker it is before a shortage arrives. And a shortage is coming very soon. Most people are far too relaxed about the coming crisis.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Iran Plans High-Volume Missile Barrages On Gulf Refineries, Ports If Fighting Resumes
The plans envision sustained, saturation-style barrages aimed at overwhelming Gulf air defenses and crippling the region’s oil and gas export capacity within days. A parallel front is expected to open in the Red Sea, where Yemen’s Houthis are positioned to shut down the Bab el-Mandeb Strait
$200 a barrel if this happens.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatens US with ‘war beyond the region’
With “lessons learned and knowledge gained”, Iran warns a return to war will “feature many more surprises”. That’s after Donald Trump said he was only an hour away from attacking again.
At the same time Iran’s new supreme leader released a message to mark the second anniversary of the passing of Ebrahim Raisi. Was President Raisi’s helicopter crash an initial attempt at regime change and is the supreme leader even alive?
NATO jet shoots down Ukrainian drone over Estonia in escalation of airspace violations
The shootdown has been confirmed by several high-ranking Estonian government officials.
I’m surprised this wasn’t blamed on Russia.
The Noble Savage
The convergence of two forces – the industrial machinery of power and the technological elite capable of shaping reality itself – is where we now find ourselves.
MTG says GOP’s future ‘destroyed’ after Trump-backed primary challenger defeats Thomas Massie
‘The Real America First Movement will rise led by the younger generations, who hate the old guard with an unquenchable passion,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote
Epstein strikes again
Technology
The secret Chinese surveillance programme tracking people
Behind the curtain of Xi’s vast police state, Big Brother is watching ‘enemies of the people’ – including The Telegraph’s Sophia Yan
Finance/Economy/Energy
The French mastermind behind a €1bn Ponzi scheme
Gérard Lhéritier lured investors by selling shares in literary treasures. When suspicions grew, he was exposed as the architect of a massive fraud.
The article says his losses grew so large that he “needed something on the scale of a lottery win to bail him out — which is exactly what he got. In November 2012, Lhéritier won €170mn in the EuroMillions lottery”. Epstein also won the lottery. Lotteries seem to be another part of our fraudulent society.
Europe’s largest office building deal in four years falls through
A roughly €850 million sale of OpernTurm, a Frankfurt office tower prized for its location and reliable tenants such as Swiss bank UBS, is not proceeding after the prospective buyer failed to raise the necessary funds.
Europe (inc the UK) will be the first domino to fall.
Labour is accused of ‘killing off’ jobs as youth unemployment hits 12-year high
The Office for National Statistics said the jobless rate among 18 to 24-year-olds now stands at 14.7 per cent, a rate not seen since late 2014. For the wider 16 to 24-year-old age group, unemployment has soared to 16.2 per cent, the highest level since early 2015.
That’s what you get when you force a minimum wage and allow cheap immigration to work for cash. AI and automation will only make this worse.
The Iran War Is Accelerating the US Debt Spiral—and Creating an Inflation Crisis
War spending is financed largely through debt, which is then, in large part, bought by the central bank with currency it creates out of thin air. A more accurate equation, therefore, is: War = Debt = Inflation
Or the timeline the other way around suggests deflation is about to happen, therefore we need more debt, therefore we need a war.
UK waters down new Russian oil sanctions as fuel prices rise
Plans to impose a ban on UK imports of diesel and jet fuel made from Russian oil in third countries have been watered down amid concerns over supplies and price rises.
An indication things are getting really bad.
Supermarkets ‘encouraged to cap food prices’ by government to help with cost of living crisis
The Treasury had reportedly proposed relaxing some new packaging rules, and possibly delaying changes to rules around healthy food, in exchange for price caps.
See above what happens when you set a minimum wage.
UK Floats £5 Million Invite-Only Investor Visa With 3 Year Path to Settlement
The UK drove out its billionaires, then panicked. Its fix: A £5 million invite-only investor visa.
LOL - the UK really is a basket case. I guarantee this will attract zero individuals.
Man-made Climate Change
From the Polycrisis to a World Government
Climate Alarmism is part of a much bigger agenda driven by the UN, says Swedish scientist, author, and musician Jacob Nordangård. What is the real plan behind all this?
Ultimately, it’s all about control over the individual
Deadly “red skies” 800 years ago suggest Sun was extremely active in the medieval warm period
It turns out the Sun was far more active than we thought during the warm late Medieval era — which is jolly awkward for the climate modelers who need to believe the sun is just a irrelevant ball of light that has no effect on Earth’s weather.
Europe’s Green Vanities
Magnus Henrekson and collaborators have produced three important books exposing the fraudulence of Europe’s green projects and policies. He explains why the fraud persists despite the obviousness of its fraudulence.
Henrekson is a leading voice on how green scams operate in Europe.
Despite record expansion of renewables, Germany is generating less electricity than before
Between 2000 and 2024, Germany generated less electricity—despite a record expansion of wind power, solar energy, and other facilities. While theoretical power plant capacity rose by 143 percent, actual electricity production declined by 10 percent. This trend is driven by a combination of weather-dependent generation and the decommissioning of dispatchable power plants.
Health
Covid vaccination in pregnancy: The case weakens
We carry on treating pregnant women like pin cushions in the UK, with NHS websites saying that ‘Covid-19 vaccines are strongly recommended in pregnancy’ and claiming that ‘vaccination is the best way to protect against the known risks of Covid-19 in pregnancy for both women and babies’.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Why we should explore space
Space exploration lifts the human spirit: rather than asking “Why?”, we should ask “Why not?”
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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The complacency surrounding oil is a symptom of a world/population accustom to ignoring reality and an elite ruling class that isn’t impacted and doesn’t care. 1973 is coming and it will be painfully obvious and more so if the Orange man keeps playing with fire. The world will blame all Americans if it doesn’t hit them as hard.
"Ultimately, it’s all about control over the individual"....we live in FASCINATING TIMES.....during a worldwide battle between globalists and nationalists over the future of human freedom...
CRIMINAL jabs are still being pushed especially on pregnant women!!