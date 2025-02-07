📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 50,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Leaked: Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan—Ceasefire by Easter?…

UK Takes Over Biden-Era Ukraine Military Aid Group Amid US Pullback...

The Deep State? How NGOs Control Global Policy With $50B in Funding...

Wikipedia Bans ‘100 Percent’ of Conservative Media…

Why do We Find Things Beautiful?…

Trump Orders Government to Scrap Media Contracts…

Buyout Program: 60,000 Federal Workers Sign Up to Quit...

Ted Cruz: ‘Biden Admin Funnelled Millions to Hamas’…

Trump’s New AG Poised to Release Epstein Files...

Toxic Trend of Blaming Boomers…

9,000-Year-Old Shaman Found—With Six Fingers!…

Revealed: How Much Poorer You Are Now Than in 2020...

Tesla Sales Plunge in Germany…

Britain is Close to Bankruptcy…

Scientific American’s Downfall—From Einstein to Calling Jedi ‘Racist’...

How Much of the Covid Pandemic was Faked…

Kafkaesque nightmare of vaccine-injured…

Schadenfreude: Climate Grifters Furious as Trump Freezes Their Grants...

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

