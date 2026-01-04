🔥 Don't Miss Out On The Naked Emperor's Most Read Stories This Week — Open Access (29 December 2025 - 4 January 2026)
🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 Top Ten Conspiracies
A look back over our shoulder at the most impactful conspiratorial events of the past year.
Former FBI agent Nicole Parker explains how DEI split the agency and led to disaster: ‘They were hiring idiots’
The so-called diversity, equity and inclusion initiative was a boondoggle that wrought incalculable damage across every sphere of employment in the country.
Expertise Remains Indispensable
The lesson of the past few years is not that expertise is obsolete or, in and of itself, dangerous; it is that expertise, severed from humility and institutional restraint, can be misused and even weaponized.
Zohran Mamdani doesn’t understand the problem with collectivism
Mamdani’s binary — “individualism” versus “collectivism” — attests to the impoverished political vocabulary of the modern world. Picking one side or the other is a fool’s gambit.
What the BBC leaves out
How to cover the news without covering the news
Crypto Market Gets Year-end Boost as Fed Injects $74 Billion Into Economy
The New York Fed has injected $74 billion into the economy through overnight repos, which could...
Forbidden knowledge: The carbon cycle
There’s this completely false portrayal of carbon (as in its dioxide version) rising up into the atmosphere and staying there. What really happens is that atmospheric CO2 is voraciously consumed by plants.
The Unreported Story Of Grid Scale Battery Fires
These fires are one of those things — like the Somali welfare fraud in Minnesota — that the liberal media just don’t choose to report.
Hybrid Horror – You are 3x More Likely to Die in a Hybrid Vehicle than a Gasoline Vehicle
Recently released UK government stats suggest Hybrid vehicles are significantly more dangerous to vehicle occupants than gasoline vehicles.
“Impending Disaster”: Scientists Warn That Cancer Deaths Are Surging Worldwide
Cancer is becoming a global crisis shaped less by biology than by inequality, risk exposure, and access to care.
How a 2019 NEJM Study Misled the World on Vitamin D
In January 2019, The New England Journal of Medicine published a study that was immediately hailed as the final verdict on vitamin D: it doesn’t work. The study, known as the VITAL trial, was large, well-funded, and led by respected researchers from Harvard. Its conclusion—that vitamin D supplementation did not reduce the risk of invasive cancer or major cardiovascular events—rapidly diffused across headlines, textbooks, and clinical guidelines.
🔖 This Week’s Top Book
The Black Swan: Second Edition: The Impact of the Highly Improbable by Nassim Taleb
A black swan is a highly improbable event with three principal characteristics: It is unpredictable; it carries a massive impact; and, after the fact, we concoct an explanation that makes it appear less random, and more predictable, than it was. The astonishing success of Google was a black swan; so was 9/11. For Nassim Nicholas Taleb, black swans underlie almost everything about our world, from the rise of religions to events in our own personal lives.
📽️ Worth Watching
The Woke Movement Has Peaked. What’s Next?
Have we reached the end of “woke”? Comedian and writer Andrew Doyle thinks yes. But he believes new forms of what he calls the “authoritarianism impulse” will follow.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Blood of Exceptionally Long-Lived People Reveals Crucial Differences
The bloodstream seems to be an important channel through which markers of health and longevity flow. What’s in your blood can impact your body and brain, and your risk of disease and death.
What a 1980s Facial-Scar Experiment Shows About How We See Discrimination
Kleck and Strenta’s research suggests that what we expect from others often shapes how we think they see us.
