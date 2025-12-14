🔥 The Naked Emperor's Most Read Stories This Week — Open Access (8-14 December 2025)
📊 Results from this week’s polls
Do you agree with the US seizing a Venezuelan oil tanker?
32% - Yes - transporting sanctioned oil
55% - No - legalised piracy
13% - Unsure
Is the Climate Change narrative well and truly dead or will it make a comeback?
46% - Dead as a Dodo
44% - Climate Change 2.0 incoming
9% - Unsure
Would you hand over your DNA to visit a foreign country?
85% - Never - I’ll just stay at home
10% - Reluctantly - I want to travel
1% - Yes - I don’t care
3% - Still unsure
🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
The Key To Understanding The Cult Of Globalism’s War On The West
Many Americans and some Europeans are discovering that movements like progressive wokism (essentially Cultural Marxism) are much more than a mere reaction to the return of conservatives to the cultural space. The fight that’s happening in front of the curtain is only a dim reflection of the fight that’s going on behind the curtain.
‘Poor students!’ University issues trigger warning for Harry Potter novel over ‘outdated attitudes’
The University of Glasgow attached the warning to an undergraduate module on British Children’s Literature.
How the ‘decolonisation’ movement betrays black history
A simplistic morality tale about good and evil has blinded modern academics to the complexities of the past.
How We Can Resist The UK Dictatorship – Part 1
This article will hopefully develop a collective understanding of what the UK dictatorship is and how we can work together to resist it using the Rule of Law.
How can you tell if you’re being manipulated?
How can you know if you have fallen under the influence of a behaviour modification programme? Are there any tell-tale signs?
Lord Hughes buries the Skripals alive
In March 2022 Anthony Hughes was the small nobleman whom His Majesty’s Government (HMG) in Whitehall put in charge of turning a failed MI6 operation into a John Le Carré thriller in which British morality stumps Kremlin evil.
Incredible surprise discovery under sands of Utah desert that could give US military huge edge over China
Some 16 different types of high quality minerals were uncovered in a 74,000 square foot mining site in Provo.
The Crash No One Sees Coming: Food System Failure
With the culling of millions of chickens, the ramping up of testing cattle for bird flu, a vast increase in acreage going to “renewable energy” sources, and the constant destruction of ecosystems for “development,” this seems like the right time to touch on this topic.
Astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon Challenges The Climate Consensus … It’s The Sun, Not CO2
In a candid interview with the German language Weltwoche, astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon asserts that the sun is the overwhelmingly dominant force driving Earth’s climate, not human-emitted CO2.
New study proves: COVID vaccination caused the current record-breaking influenza outbreaks
In the unvaccinated, we see a proliferation and migration of NK cells and monocytes upon infection by SARS-COV-2. The scientists refer to this as “overactivation”, they assumed the immune system gets it wrong. But in reality, this is what needs to happen. The innate immune system needs to be trained, as its response to the virus is variant-independent.
The Five Big Lies of Vaccinology
The awful truth (and it is both awful and the truth) is that vaccinology is overwhelmingly a façade, constructed on a shaky foundation of lies. In the wake of these two recent controversies, it is instructive to enumerate the five great lies propping up vaccinology (plus two Honorable Mentions).
🔖 This Week’s Top Book
Ending Parkinson’s Disease: A Prescription for Action by Ray Dorsey, Todd Sherer, Michael Okun & Bastiaan Bloem
In this “must-read” guide, four leading doctors and advocates offer a bold action plan to prevent, care for, and treat Parkinson’s disease—one of the great health challenges of our time
📽️ Worth Watching
Wikileaks released its new trailer for a film about Julian Assange called “The Six Billion Dollar Man”
💎 Fascinating Finds
Why we have two nostrils instead of one big hole
Our nostrils share the workload like coworkers on rotation.
Huge undersea wall dating from 5000 BC found in France
The wall is on average 20 metres wide and two metres high. At regular intervals divers found large granite standing stones – or monoliths – protruding above the wall in two parallel lines.
— NE