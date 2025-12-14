Every Sunday, all 76,000 followers — free and paid — get full access to the stories that dominated the week.

The Key To Understanding The Cult Of Globalism’s War On The West Many Americans and some Europeans are discovering that movements like progressive wokism (essentially Cultural Marxism) are much more than a mere reaction to the return of conservatives to the cultural space. The fight that’s happening in front of the curtain is only a dim reflection of the fight that’s going on behind the curtain.

‘Poor students!’ University issues trigger warning for Harry Potter novel over ‘outdated attitudes’ The University of Glasgow attached the warning to an undergraduate module on British Children’s Literature.

How the ‘decolonisation’ movement betrays black history A simplistic morality tale about good and evil has blinded modern academics to the complexities of the past.

How We Can Resist The UK Dictatorship – Part 1 This article will hopefully develop a collective understanding of what the UK dictatorship is and how we can work together to resist it using the Rule of Law.

How can you tell if you’re being manipulated? How can you know if you have fallen under the influence of a behaviour modification programme? Are there any tell-tale signs?

Lord Hughes buries the Skripals alive In March 2022 Anthony Hughes was the small nobleman whom His Majesty’s Government (HMG) in Whitehall put in charge of turning a failed MI6 operation into a John Le Carré thriller in which British morality stumps Kremlin evil.

Incredible surprise discovery under sands of Utah desert that could give US military huge edge over China Some 16 different types of high quality minerals were uncovered in a 74,000 square foot mining site in Provo.

The Crash No One Sees Coming: Food System Failure With the culling of millions of chickens, the ramping up of testing cattle for bird flu, a vast increase in acreage going to “renewable energy” sources, and the constant destruction of ecosystems for “development,” this seems like the right time to touch on this topic.

Astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon Challenges The Climate Consensus … It’s The Sun, Not CO2 In a candid interview with the German language Weltwoche, astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon asserts that the sun is the overwhelmingly dominant force driving Earth’s climate, not human-emitted CO2​.

New study proves: COVID vaccination caused the current record-breaking influenza outbreaks In the unvaccinated, we see a proliferation and migration of NK cells and monocytes upon infection by SARS-COV-2. The scientists refer to this as “overactivation”, they assumed the immune system gets it wrong. But in reality, this is what needs to happen. The innate immune system needs to be trained, as its response to the virus is variant-independent.