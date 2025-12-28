🔥 The Naked Emperor's Most Read Stories This Week — Open Access (22-28 December 2025)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
Every Sunday, all 77,000 followers — free and paid — get full access to the stories that dominated the week.
If you normally only see the paywalled weekday editions, this is your chance to catch up on everything you missed.
🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Democrats’ push for Epstein files boomeranged with Clinton featured prominently throughout
Be careful what you ask for: The most recent disclosures, posted on Friday, blows back on Democrats who sought concrete implication of Trump in the files.
Free speech will have to go to preserve multiculturalism
One Australian politician has said the quiet part out loud
How to destroy a country: Part 1
In Part 1 Paul Weston describes the rise and rise of the East European Marxist intellectuals whose theories successfully corrupted the West.
Teacher ‘likened to terrorist’ after showing Trump videos to students
Safeguarding officials seek Prevent referral after films of US president shown to A-level pupils
Can the Dark Ages Return?
Contemporary Americans do not believe that our current civilization could self-destruct a third time in the West, followed by an impoverished and brutal Dark Age. But what caused these prior returns to tribalism and loss of science, technology, and the rule of law?
Land of Confusion: The Great Reset in Motion
The global disruptions we have seen in recent years are frequently presented as a chaotic sequence of events: a ‘pandemic’, inflation, energy shortages and war. Little wonder that most people are confused. However, a structural analysis reveals a more deliberate controlled demolition of the 20th-century social contract. We are witnessing a transition from a productive capitalist model, which required a healthy mass labour force, to what Yanis Varoufakis calls a techno-feudalist order.
The Only People Your Government Is Comfortable Killing Are You
People with the means to exit are doing so. They are not leaving because they dislike diversity, democracy, or modernity. They are leaving because the basic bargain of citizenship has eroded.
Jaguar on the brink of collapse – electric strategy drives traditional brand into an existential crisis
Following the complete shift to electric mobility, the company is facing a shortage of vehicles, sales, and trust, while the Jaguar crisis is visibly escalating. The announced electric relaunch was intended to rejuvenate the brand, but instead, the rebranding accelerated Jaguar’s economic decline.
Dickens the Man
Charles Dickens trained many to hate capitalism, but he never understood the difference between envious hatred of wealth and charitable concern for the poor. The true story of his personal life makes this evident.
“Humans will be extinct by 2026” – doom-and-gloom prophet Professor Guy McPherson on abrupt climate change
Professor Guy McPherson, a leading global voice on abrupt climate change, explains the basis of his prediction that humans will be extinct by 2026.
Measuring Climate Change Without a Ruler
The central empirical claim of modern climate science is that the Earth system is gaining energy, and that this gain is sufficiently well measured to justify strong conclusions about long-term warming. This claim does not fail because of greenhouse physics, radiative transfer, or conservation laws. It fails—or at least becomes far less certain—because of a category error about measurement.
Arrogance, Ignorance, or Both?
What is the relationship between education, knowledge, and wisdom? This is not a trivial question, and the ramifications are far from obvious. Our lives may literally depend on it.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
“You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you.”
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content.”
Your feedback keeps this newsletter going — thank you.
🔖 This Week’s Top Book
Doctoring Data: How to sort out medical advice from medical nonsense by Malcolm Kendrick
Dr Kendrick takes a scalpel to the world of medical research and dissects it for your inspection. He reveals the tricks that are played to make minute risk look enormous.
📽️ Worth Watching
They accidentally leaked new Epstein files, and it’s really bad...
💎 Fascinating Finds
Mysterious Jars Found in King Tut’s Tomb Have Perplexed Scholars for a Century—New Research Finally Reveals What They Held
Carved from Egyptian calcite and still stained with dark, sticky residues, the vessels have long posed a simple but unanswered question: what, exactly, did they once hold? Now, a new study led by researchers from Yale University suggests that the answer may lie not in perfume or ritual oils, but in something far more potent.
One Protein Is a Better Predictor of Heart Disease Than Cholesterol
Accumulating evidence over the past two decades demonstrates that a biomarker called C-reactive protein – which signals the presence of low-grade inflammation – is a better predictor of risk for heart disease than cholesterol.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🙌 If You Enjoy Today’s Open Edition…
Paid subscribers get the full newsletter every day — not just Sundays.
If today’s open access was valuable, you’ll love the weekday editions even more.
Become a paid subscriber to get daily must-reads
Give a gift subscription
Refer friends and earn up to 6 months free
🔮 Coming Tomorrow (Paid Only)
Don’t miss out on Monday’s biggest stories….
Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE
Doctoring Data is an excellent book. I was first made aware of that by “A Midwestern Doctor” here at Substack. I was so impressed I bought, yes really actually purchased rather than just borrowed from the, er, “shipboard library”, his other three books which are almost as good. If you’re cheap and don’t sail the high seas, you can read a lot of his output, albeit in somewhat disordered format, at his website drmalcolmkendrick.org
Decades of hectoring people to not discriminate has reduced their powers of discrimination to ineffectuality...(Anon)