Democrats’ push for Epstein files boomeranged with Clinton featured prominently throughout Be careful what you ask for: The most recent disclosures, posted on Friday, blows back on Democrats who sought concrete implication of Trump in the files.

Free speech will have to go to preserve multiculturalism One Australian politician has said the quiet part out loud

How to destroy a country: Part 1 In Part 1 Paul Weston describes the rise and rise of the East European Marxist intellectuals whose theories successfully corrupted the West.

Teacher ‘likened to terrorist’ after showing Trump videos to students Safeguarding officials seek Prevent referral after films of US president shown to A-level pupils

Can the Dark Ages Return? Contemporary Americans do not believe that our current civilization could self-destruct a third time in the West, followed by an impoverished and brutal Dark Age. But what caused these prior returns to tribalism and loss of science, technology, and the rule of law?

Land of Confusion: The Great Reset in Motion The global disruptions we have seen in recent years are frequently presented as a chaotic sequence of events: a ‘pandemic’, inflation, energy shortages and war. Little wonder that most people are confused. However, a structural analysis reveals a more deliberate controlled demolition of the 20th-century social contract. We are witnessing a transition from a productive capitalist model, which required a healthy mass labour force, to what Yanis Varoufakis calls a techno-feudalist order.

The Only People Your Government Is Comfortable Killing Are You People with the means to exit are doing so. They are not leaving because they dislike diversity, democracy, or modernity. They are leaving because the basic bargain of citizenship has eroded.

Jaguar on the brink of collapse – electric strategy drives traditional brand into an existential crisis Following the complete shift to electric mobility, the company is facing a shortage of vehicles, sales, and trust, while the Jaguar crisis is visibly escalating. The announced electric relaunch was intended to rejuvenate the brand, but instead, the rebranding accelerated Jaguar’s economic decline.

Dickens the Man Charles Dickens trained many to hate capitalism, but he never understood the difference between envious hatred of wealth and charitable concern for the poor. The true story of his personal life makes this evident.

“Humans will be extinct by 2026” – doom-and-gloom prophet Professor Guy McPherson on abrupt climate change Professor Guy McPherson, a leading global voice on abrupt climate change, explains the basis of his prediction that humans will be extinct by 2026.

Measuring Climate Change Without a Ruler The central empirical claim of modern climate science is that the Earth system is gaining energy, and that this gain is sufficiently well measured to justify strong conclusions about long-term warming. This claim does not fail because of greenhouse physics, radiative transfer, or conservation laws. It fails—or at least becomes far less certain—because of a category error about measurement.