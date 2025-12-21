Every Sunday, all 77,000 followers — free and paid — get full access to the stories that dominated the week.

After the main study used to justify Glyphosate was retracted due to fraud, do you think the chemical should be banned? 83% - Yes - it is poison 7% - No - we need effective herbicides 10% - Unsure

Executions have nearly doubled in 2025 but fewer Americans support capital punishment. What do you think? 56% - I support capital punishment 31% - I opposed the death penalty 13% - Still undecided

A reader asked whether people who support the death penalty (DP) also support abortion and vice versa 10% - ✅ DP & ✅ legal abortion 55% - ✅ DP but ❌ abortion 20% - ❌ DP & ❌ abortion 15% - ❌ DP but ✅ legal abortion

Would you support the US going to war with Venezuela? 16% - Yes 75% - No 9% - Unsure

Do you share Ray Dalio’s fear about the imminent breaking down of the monetary system? 59% - Yes 15% - No 25% - Unsure



The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind by Gustave Le Bon One of the most influential works of social psychology in history, The Crowd was highly instrumental in creating this field of study by analyzing, in detail, mass behavior. The book had a profound impact not only on Freud but also on such twentieth-century masters of crowd control as Hitler and Mussolini — both of whom may have used its observations as a guide to stirring up popular passions. In the author’s words, “The masses have never thirsted after the truth. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim.”

Aaron Siri says when they tell you in the news that two children died of measles in Texas, that’s not true.

Regular People Are Rising Up Against AI Surveillance Cameras All throughout the country, communities and activists are rising up in anger against cameras which have been installed largely at the behest of municipal police departments.

People with personality disorders often use language differently Many people you meet – at work, when dating, or online – may show milder difficulties, such as mood fluctuations, negativity, rigid thinking or darker traits like manipulation and callousness. These patterns often slip into how people speak or write long before they show up in more explicit behaviour.

New High-Resolution Imaging Reveals How the Flu Virus Invades Cells The footage reveals that cells are far from passive targets and instead push and pull against the virus in a surprisingly active struggle.

