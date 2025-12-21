🔥 The Naked Emperor's Most Read Stories This Week — Open Access (15-21 December 2025)
📊 Results from this week’s polls
After the main study used to justify Glyphosate was retracted due to fraud, do you think the chemical should be banned?
83% - Yes - it is poison
7% - No - we need effective herbicides
10% - Unsure
Executions have nearly doubled in 2025 but fewer Americans support capital punishment. What do you think?
56% - I support capital punishment
31% - I opposed the death penalty
13% - Still undecided
A reader asked whether people who support the death penalty (DP) also support abortion and vice versa
10% - ✅ DP & ✅ legal abortion
55% - ✅ DP but ❌ abortion
20% - ❌ DP & ❌ abortion
15% - ❌ DP but ✅ legal abortion
Would you support the US going to war with Venezuela?
16% - Yes
75% - No
9% - Unsure
Do you share Ray Dalio’s fear about the imminent breaking down of the monetary system?
59% - Yes
15% - No
25% - Unsure
🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
The Lost Generation
For white male millennials, DEI wasn’t a gentle rebalancing—it was a profound shift in how power and prestige were distributed. Yet practically none of the thousands of articles and think-pieces about diversity have considered the issue by cohort.
Why Isn’t Online Age Verification Just Like Showing Your ID In Person?
Online age-gating is more invasive, affects far more people, and poses serious risks to privacy, security, and free speech that simply don’t exist when you buy a six-pack at the corner store.
Pranked Biden official exposes lie that Ukraine war was inevitable
She isn’t the first to admit — after the fact — that taking NATO off the table to avoid Russian invasion was considered, and dismissed
UK Lawmakers Propose Mandatory On-Device Surveillance and VPN Age Verification
The UK flirts with an extreme future where every device is surveilled.
Ex-cop sues after spending 37 days in jail for sharing meme following Charlie Kirk murder
Larry Bushart was arrested for a social media post and held on a $2 million bond he could not afford. Now, he’s fighting back.
Globalisation is over – this is what comes next
A new set of political beliefs, unrelated to whether Trump is in power or not, has been created, and is likely to remain long after he is gone.
The fiscal case for mass migration is being demolished
For decades we have imported people who will be a net drain on taxpayers, because we arbitrarily decided to ignore what happens after they’ve been here for five years
The Most Terrible Ad of the Year: McDonald’s Creepy AI Flop
McDonald’s Netherlands released a bleak, soulless ad that is the definition of “AI slop.” Even worse, it contains a bizarre, anti-family, and anti-Christmas message that is simply baffling. Why do companies make these ads, knowing very well people will hate them?
The electronic cottage: how technology causes family breakdown
In a time of exploding change – with personal lives being torn apart, the existing social order crumbling, and a fantastic new way of life emerging on the horizon – asking the very largest of questions about our future is not merely a matter of intellectual curiosity. It is a matter of survival.
The Science Shows Glyphosate must be Banned
The primary scientific study pesticide regulators worldwide used to justify the approval of Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup and many other herbicides, has been retracted due to fraud.
New Study Reopens Questions About Our Ability To Meaningfully Assess Global Mean Temperature
A new study reasserts that there are “infinite ways to average temperature.” The averaging method chosen in modern “climate science” is arbitrary, non-physical, and yields fundamentally different results vs. other methods.
The Third Big Lie of Vaccinology
If My Immunity Depends on Your Vaccination, Then the Vaccine Doesn’t Work
New study exaggerates covid vaccine safety
The ‘enormous’ study rests on relative risk reductions, implausible effects across unrelated causes of death, and unexamined assumptions about who did, and did not, receive a covid vaccination.
🔖 This Week’s Top Book
The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind by Gustave Le Bon
One of the most influential works of social psychology in history, The Crowd was highly instrumental in creating this field of study by analyzing, in detail, mass behavior. The book had a profound impact not only on Freud but also on such twentieth-century masters of crowd control as Hitler and Mussolini — both of whom may have used its observations as a guide to stirring up popular passions. In the author’s words, “The masses have never thirsted after the truth. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim.”
📽️ Worth Watching
Aaron Siri says when they tell you in the news that two children died of measles in Texas, that’s not true.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Regular People Are Rising Up Against AI Surveillance Cameras
All throughout the country, communities and activists are rising up in anger against cameras which have been installed largely at the behest of municipal police departments.
People with personality disorders often use language differently
Many people you meet – at work, when dating, or online – may show milder difficulties, such as mood fluctuations, negativity, rigid thinking or darker traits like manipulation and callousness. These patterns often slip into how people speak or write long before they show up in more explicit behaviour.
New High-Resolution Imaging Reveals How the Flu Virus Invades Cells
The footage reveals that cells are far from passive targets and instead push and pull against the virus in a surprisingly active struggle.
