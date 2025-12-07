Every Sunday, all 76,000 followers — free and paid — get full access to the stories that dominated the week.

3 Ways That Americans Are Different What led Britain today into such a crazy morass of decline. This country was the paragon of freedom at one point but now you cannot escape confiscatory taxes and you get jailed for making edgy posts on social media. Major influencers are now urging anyone who can get out to do so now, on the expectation that matters can only get worse.

An anti-woke counter-revolution is sweeping through the media From Hollywood to the newsroom, the hegemony of the ‘progressives’ is finally faltering.

Kroger: Do You Like Your Groceries With Or Without Facial Recognition? Google made billions off “surveillance capitalism,” where exhaust data was extracted from searches and sold as a predictor of behavior to advertisers. Kroger has discovered immense profit in “surveillance pricing,” where personal information is collected in order to determine the highest price that you are willing to pay for individual products. New tools like electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and facial recognition widen the reach of surveillance pricing.

The narrative of cheap green electricity is shattering in the face of international data In countries that are particularly aggressive in pursuing their transition projects, electricity prices are consistently rising, driving energy costs to levels that are unheard of internationally.

Private companies have raised millions to block the sun. What could go wrong? For as little as $1, you can dim the sun — just a tiny bit — to save the world from climate change.

New Study: Temperature-Driven CO2 Outgassing Explains 83 Percent Of CO2 Rise Since 1959 “[T]he fraction of [fossil] fuel-related emissions still remaining in the air (about 23 ppm out of 425 ppm at the end of 2024) cannot have any climatic effect.” – Veyres et al., 2025

The Triumph of the UniParty: Debt, Decay, and Imminent Fiscal Breakdown The political class may pretend there is still time to maneuver, but the forces set in motion are now accelerating far faster than Washington can contain them. What comes next will not be a gentle correction—it will be a systemic break, one that arrives with a speed and severity that catches most Americans completely unprepared.

Amazon Data Center Linked to Cluster of Rare Cancers Amazon’s hulking data center, thirsty for water to cool its blazing hot computer chips, added millions of gallons of wastewater a year to the heavy volume of farm runoff, which Morrow County was already struggling to keep up with. Soon even the deepest reaches of the local aquifer were tainted as huge volumes of data center and agricultural wastewater saturated the water table.

Operation Talla: The UK’s Biggest Scandal No One in Power Wants to Touch A TrialSite review of ongoing documents demonstrate the existence of a UK-wide directive instructing officers to reject vaccine-related crime reports outright—a “non-recording” order circulated through the policing hierarchy.

Did the Draconian Lockdowns Kill More People than Covid-19? The Covid saga demonstrates that the monomanic focus on just one disease increases deaths from other diseases. This is not public health and it is a wonder why the media have betrayed us to the extent that they have, acting as uncritical microphone holders for our politicians without asking the relevant questions.