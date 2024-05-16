Yesterday there was an assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister, Robert Fico. Apparently, five shots were fired whilst Fico was greeting supporters. He was shot in the stomach and whilst his condition has improved, according to Slovakia’s PM, “he is not out of the woods yet”.

Fico actually predicted that something like this would happen a few weeks ago.

The Slovakian PM was a bit of an outcast in Western politics. He was against the Covid narrative and recently announced that he was going to investigate “politicians and their meaningless purchases of medical devices and vaccines and we reject the WHO treaty”.

In fact, only days before the assassination attempt, the Slovak Government announced that it would not support the current version of the new pandemic treaty or the draft amendments to the International Health Regulations. It would not support any documents that weakened its position as a sovereign state, declared the Health Ministry.

There has been much online speculation that these are the reasons for the attempted assassination but the most likely cause is Fico’s opposition to the Ukrainian war.

In January, Slovakia announced that it would veto Ukrainian membership to NATO. Fico’s reason for doing so was that it would mean “nothing other than a basis for World War III”.

The man who shot Fico, Juraj Cintula, was the founder of the ironically named “Against Violence” movement and was a prominent pro-Ukrainian activist. He often attended rallies where he has been recorded shouting “Long live Ukraine”.

Fico wasn’t pro-Russian but he didn’t follow the rest of the world in turning anti-Russian. He was more of a Russian pragmatist. So it comes as no surprise that the massively anti-Russian MSM almost justifies the assassination attempt due to his support for a Ukrainian peace deal.

Listen to this clip from Sky News where the commentators almost see it as natural that an assassination attempt would happen to someone who didn’t support Ukrainian aid.

Not only that but they suggest he is being paid by the Kremlin and connect him to Hungary’s Orban. This tenuous link suggests that because they don’t like Orban and Fico is a bit like Orban, the assassination attempt was inevitable.

The NY Times did a similar thing in print - Fico is an ally of Putin and Orban so what do you expect?

The Guardian, still raging with Trump Derangement Syndrome, of course managed to get Trump into their headlines.

Despicable but predictable behaviour from the MSM.

Share