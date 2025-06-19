📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 65,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Middle East war, Russia, and China—one agenda behind it all…

Trump’s Doomsday plane takes flight as war with Iran inches closer…

UK PM warns Cabinet of possible US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites…

Trump moves military assets into position…

North Korea fires 10 rockets—US, Japan, and South Korea ramp up drills…

Iranian missiles hit Israeli stock exchange and hospital in latest attack…

Netanyahu hints Israel may launch high-risk commando operations in Iran…

World War III or managed chaos? Analyst say global empire behind unrest…

Rod Liddle: Calling people fascists doesn’t work anymore—politics is shifting…

Say goodbye to cheap oil—Israel-Iran conflict spikes global costs…

UK suffers second biggest household wealth drop among major economies…

China’s central bank predicts new currency system to rival US dollar…

Spain’s renewables blamed for Europe’s biggest blackout…

Growing UK scepticism—37 percent now question the official pandemic story…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

Cat's Cradle: A Novel by Kurt Vonnegut

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: