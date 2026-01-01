Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 77,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

🔦Editor’s Spotlight

Happy New Year, everyone!

2026 already looks lined up to be a crazy year with geopolitical tensions high across the board.

But let’s take a quick look back at some of the strangest/most relevant stories of 2025 as we nurse our NYE hangovers (or not for those of us who are too old/boring/introverted). I’ll spread this over the next few weeks so it isn’t too long when combined with today’s news.

January 2025

12 months ago a new preprint was released claiming that soldiers from the Wuhan Military Games seeded the world with Covid. The timing with Event 101 certainly makes sense. A 2017 paper showed that the pharmaceutical industry would collapse in 2020, which would undeniably explain the worldwide push to scare everyone to death in order to sell them magic new vaccines.

We also learnt that lockdowns epigenetically altered immune cells, whilst the vaccines themselves dampened immune responses. All things many of us had been shouting about since 2020. Also late to the party was Nature magazine which finally informed its readers that mRNA in the vaccines caused heart damage. Even the BBC started reporting on vaccine harms!

It looked like this new vaccine technology was finally being scrutinised by The Science™ but then Trump discussed vaccine acceleration with Bill Gates over a three hour dinner and Biden pardoned Anthony Fauci before becoming a Master Freemason. Then to top it all off, Project ‘Stargate’ was launched to develop personalised mRNA vaccines. Even RFK Jr said Operation Warp Speed was an ‘extraordinary accomplishment.’ Hopefully, this new tech will be life-saving for those who really need it and not tested on the population as a whole again.

🔥 Top Stories

Baltic cable sabotage escalates shadow war with Russia…

Relentless global bombing normalised…

Former FBI agent says DEI hollowed out bureau competence…

2025’s biggest “conspiracies”…

Woke isn’t dead — it’s institutionalized and entrenched…

AI fakes turn political analysis into epistemic warfare…

California energy policy, not climate, drives cost-of-living crisis…

EU green tariffs weaponize trade in name of decarbonization…

Health visitors to go door-to-door to give children vaccines…

…and many more stories below.

🎞️ Worth Watching

Vaccine warnings ignored with Professor Paul Goddard and Professor Angus Dalgleish.

🥊 Quick Hits

💎 Fascinating Finds

Rare Book Of Nicolaus Copernicus Discovered At Lund University, Sweden Remarkably, the book had remained unnoticed for more than a century, effectively hidden in plain sight. Its existence came to light during the digitization of over 800,000 library catalog cards.

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

