The Illusory Peace-Deal: CIA secretly helping Ukraine attack Russian oil facilities and tankers & Today's Must-Reads (1 January 2026)
🔦Editor’s Spotlight
Happy New Year, everyone!
2026 already looks lined up to be a crazy year with geopolitical tensions high across the board.
But let’s take a quick look back at some of the strangest/most relevant stories of 2025 as we nurse our NYE hangovers (or not for those of us who are too old/boring/introverted). I’ll spread this over the next few weeks so it isn’t too long when combined with today’s news.
January 2025
12 months ago a new preprint was released claiming that soldiers from the Wuhan Military Games seeded the world with Covid. The timing with Event 101 certainly makes sense. A 2017 paper showed that the pharmaceutical industry would collapse in 2020, which would undeniably explain the worldwide push to scare everyone to death in order to sell them magic new vaccines.
We also learnt that lockdowns epigenetically altered immune cells, whilst the vaccines themselves dampened immune responses. All things many of us had been shouting about since 2020. Also late to the party was Nature magazine which finally informed its readers that mRNA in the vaccines caused heart damage. Even the BBC started reporting on vaccine harms!
It looked like this new vaccine technology was finally being scrutinised by The Science™ but then Trump discussed vaccine acceleration with Bill Gates over a three hour dinner and Biden pardoned Anthony Fauci before becoming a Master Freemason. Then to top it all off, Project ‘Stargate’ was launched to develop personalised mRNA vaccines. Even RFK Jr said Operation Warp Speed was an ‘extraordinary accomplishment.’ Hopefully, this new tech will be life-saving for those who really need it and not tested on the population as a whole again.
🔥 Top Stories
Baltic cable sabotage escalates shadow war with Russia…
Relentless global bombing normalised…
Former FBI agent says DEI hollowed out bureau competence…
2025’s biggest “conspiracies”…
Woke isn’t dead — it’s institutionalized and entrenched…
AI fakes turn political analysis into epistemic warfare…
California energy policy, not climate, drives cost-of-living crisis…
EU green tariffs weaponize trade in name of decarbonization…
Health visitors to go door-to-door to give children vaccines…
…and many more stories below.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Vaccine warnings ignored with Professor Paul Goddard and Professor Angus Dalgleish.
🥊 Quick Hits
CIA taught Ukraine how to target Putin’s Achilles heel
Since June, the CIA, with Donald Trump’s blessing, has been covertly providing specific intelligence to bolster Ukraine’s aerial offensive against oil refineries inside Russia. This comes from a more comprehensive analysis in the NY Times
NY Times Expose: CIA Fights Russia – Trump’s Peace Deal Runs on Illusion
In secret, the Central Intelligence Agency and the U.S. military, with his blessing, supercharged a Ukrainian campaign of drone strikes on Russian oil facilities and tankers to hobble Mr. Putin’s war machine.
Have Russian claims of Ukraine attack on Putin home ended hopes for peace?
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy denies that Kyiv attacked the Novgorod residence of Russian President Putin.
Trump reposted the following article: Putin ‘attack’ bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace
The NY Post says “The answer should not be more concessions, but a bigger stick. Kyiv has done its part. The onus should be on Putin to step up or face more stringent sanctions and more deadly weapons in Ukraine”.
Finland seizes ship sailing from Russia after suspected cable sabotage in Baltic Sea
“At the moment we suspect aggravated disruption of telecommunications and also aggravated sabotage and attempted aggravated sabotage,” Helsinki Chief of Police Jari Liukku told reporters.
2025 Is Ending With A Whole Lot Of Bombing
We have come to expect that it is “normal” to see constant military action all over the globe, but the truth is that there is nothing “normal” about what we are witnessing at all.
4 ways Team Trump reminded us of Bush-Cheney in 2025
From WMDs to bombing Iran, the president who consistently mocked the GWOT is now pushing the same old buttons
Former FBI agent Nicole Parker explains how DEI split the agency and led to disaster: ‘They were hiring idiots’
The so-called diversity, equity and inclusion initiative was a boondoggle that wrought incalculable damage across every sphere of employment in the country.
YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 Top Ten Conspiracies
A look back over our shoulder at the most impactful conspiratorial events of the past year.
Is Piers Morgan right to declare woke dead?
The YouTube host correctly diagnoses the madness of identity politics, but misses what makes it so enduring.
How political analysis became a target of A.I. fakes
Welcome to A.I. turning the net into an infernal machine bent on erasing meaning, culture and History – and sowing deep intellectual confusion. Exactly like Techno-Feudalism wants it.
Climate Policy, Not Climate Change, Is Pricing Californians Out
Energy mandates and regulatory costs are squeezing households far more than modest warming trends.
Welcome To 2026: Europe Laying Groundwork For Climate Science Censorship!
As EU narratives collapse, desparate leaders are planning more tyrannical measures to keep it all from sinking.
EU’s new ‘green tariff’ rules on high-carbon goods come into force
The ‘border adjustment mechanism’ aims to create a level playing field while also encouraging decarbonisation
Children in England to be offered vaccines in their own homes
Health visitors will be sent door-to-door to deliver vaccines to children in England.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Rare Book Of Nicolaus Copernicus Discovered At Lund University, Sweden
Remarkably, the book had remained unnoticed for more than a century, effectively hidden in plain sight. Its existence came to light during the digitization of over 800,000 library catalog cards.
Yes, a sunken "oil tanker" full of nuclear reactors, near the Straits of Gibraltar, takes some explaining...
Pepe Escobar’s article on the profusion of Youtube channels using AI to deceive people into believing they are getting information from a trusted source, Ray Dalio, Elon, Buffett, John Mearsheimer, etc. is growing fast. The interesting thing is much of the messages appear to align or are consistent with the actual trusted sources viewpoint. A major tell is the breakup of dates into individual numbers among other not so obvious inconsistencies. I believe the goal may be to establish trust through providing some level of familiar ideology while planning to inject the subliminal with the intent to confuse or redirect the recipient. The ultimate goal is to flood Youtube/social media with so many fakes it will be impossible to tell what’s real. That objective is gaining ground fast.