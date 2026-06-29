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Editor’s Spotlight

Everyone’s favourite newspaper - for those that enjoy applying victim mentality to every story - The Guardian, is at it again.

We all know that the recent heatwave was caused by white colonialists so the paper has moved on from blaming the oppressor to causing outrage for the oppressed.

Yes, the weather is targeting women and low-income families - more marginalised groups that need rescuing.

“[It] throws a grenade into every vulnerability you already have,” says Asad Rehman, chief executive of Friends of the Earth, pointing out that vulnerable or marginalised groups often bear the brunt of climate crisis-based hardship globally.

And boy don’t the cultural Marxists enjoy throwing (metaphorical) grenades into society - fragmenting any cohesion we have left.

…oppression of marginalised groups, especially women, could become more pronounced in the near future due to extreme heat – the only solutions being preventive measures to decelerate global heating combined with adaptation measures.

Spare a thought for all the marginalised groups, especially women, who are being sneered at by the road workers, farmers, roofers, bin (trash) collectors, scaffolders etc (mainly men) who enjoy being in the sun all day and so should rightly be ignored.

I think I preferred it when we were all, jointly going to die from Global Warming instead of this new narrative where the weather progressively picks off certain groups - unless of course we pay more taxes and give the State more power over us - in which case everything will be fine.