The big story of 2024 that NOBODY is talking about. The Great Reset is still the plan. It’s still happening. It’s just distributed now. A compartmentalized strategy uploaded to the cloud, everywhere and nowhere. Just last week, the UK’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty published his annual health report. What does he recommend? Sin taxes on “unhealthy” foods and 15 minute cities. Labour have already increased “sin taxes” on sugar, salt, alcohol and tobacco. Next comes red meat, dairy and just “carbon” in general. By 2035 it will be impossible to buy a new petrol car in the UK. Or the EU. Or Canada. Or New Zealand. Or Australia. Or Mexico. Or South Africa. Or California, and 11 other US states. These are not disparate issues, they are heads on a hydra. They form the universal silent agenda that is everywhere. They are bipartisan and cross-bench. They are the things unquestioned, sanctioned and approved by both “sides” of every fake “divide”. They are building a prison around every single person on this planet while we argue about Hunter Biden and QAnon and Transgender bathrooms.



Plasmas, Plasmoids, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. It has been proposed that “plasmoids” also descend into the ocean, enter homes, buildings, and the cockpits of aircraft and may affect electronics and mental functioning, possibly inducing hallucinations or causing aircraft disasters. Some scientists believe plasmoids are sentient and have intelligence.

Scientists Urge Ban on 'Mirror Life' Before It Endangers Global Health. These uncanny organisms are not yet a reality, but the authors think we need to take a long hard look in the mirror before stepping through it.

This Doctor Says He Knows How the Brain Creates Consciousness. New Evidence Suggests He’s On to Something. Stuart Hameroff has faced three decades of criticism for his quantum consciousness theory, but new studies show the idea may not be as fringe as once believed.

Big brother: the effects of surveillance on fundamental aspects of social vision. Despite the dramatic rise of surveillance in our societies, only limited research has examined its effects on humans. This study shows that being watched impacts not only consciously controlled behaviours but also unconscious, involuntary visual processing. The results have implications concerning the impacts of surveillance on basic human cognition as well as public mental health.

"Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful." George Orwell

Venture capitalist, Marc Andreesen, was told by the Biden administration that entire branches of Physics were classified and taken out of the research community during the Cold War.

Israel drops 'earthquake bomb': Colossal explosion 'so big it registered on the Richter scale' hits Syrian coast as air strikes target weapons depots after fall of Assad regime. Dramatic videos circulating on social media showed a huge bright flash followed by several explosions which sent an enormous mushroom cloud of smoke into the air.

Jeffrey Sachs: How the US and Israel Destroyed Syria and Called It Peace. The Israel-U.S. war on Syria escalated in 2011 and 2012, when Barack Obama covertly tasked the CIA with the overthrow of the Syrian Government in Operation Timber Sycamore.

How the left fell to authoritarianism. The urge to bully wrongthinkers and silence the views of others now invariably comes from those who think of themselves as most compassionate.

Judicial Watch FOIA Bombshell: How the Biden State Dept. Let YouTuber Gonzalo Lira Die in Ukrainian Prison. The e-mails reveal the US Embassy was aware of threats to Gonzalo Lira’s life, which it considered “no rush.”

New York radiation levels spike amid drone sightings as Americans told 'prepare for worst'. An expert on US-Chinese relations has warned that the hundreds of drones buzzing New Jersey homes and military bases could be the precursor to a grim attack.

A Century of UFO Psyops Exposed Part 2: Dulles, the CIA, and Contradictory Messaging by Design. At this point in the story, a policy of contradictory messaging which remains consistent over the ensuing 70 years takes over all public relations and government narratives on UFOs.

The Quiet Game: How Drones, Power, and Politics Collide. Admission carries enormous political and military risks for a covert operation of this magnitude. Acknowledging such activity, potentially implicating domestic or international intelligence actors, would invite speculation, media outrage, and diplomatic fallout.

The Western Press & Their Propaganda Threatens Our Very Existence. It is just stunning how the Huffington Post now seeks to rewrite history.

How Adam Smith created a new politics of freedom and plenty. The first political liberalism proclaimed the policy orientation of Adam Smith. But, 100 years later, ‘liberal’ began to acquire a meaning contrary to the original political meaning.

Free Speech Wins the Culture War. The election was a repudiation of the censorship regime and the people and culture that enabled it, but the battle for free speech is not complete until the captured institutions become homes again for truly free inquiry and facilitators of open, honest, and robust conversations.

Major study confirms covid jab harms mental health. A STUDY of millions of citizens shows that covid vaccination ‘significantly increased’ the risks for depression, anxiety, various stress disorders and sleep problems.

Russia claims to have developed cancer vaccine, to be free for all from 2025. Russia this week claimed it has developed its own mRNA-based vaccine to treat cancer, which will be available for free to patients from early 2025.

Senior NHS doctor who shared 'scaremongering' Covid vaccine conspiracy theories and told people not to take them is struck off and branded a risk to patients. A panel concluded that the doctor's words ranged beyond free speech, drawing on an 'outlandish' rationale and 'inflammatory and emotive words' to justify 'unprofessional and unacceptable conduct'.

Europe Wind power “sh*t situation”: Norway vows to cut cables, Sweden “furious” blames Germany. People forget that while electricity flows down those long interconnectors, sometimes high prices flow back the other way.

Another Climate Sensitivity Study Finds Doubling CO2 Leads To 0.5°C Warming At Most. The evidence that rising CO2 concentrations lead to inconsequential warming keeps piling up. Share

Trilateral Commission: Who is ‘Mandelson’ and how are they all connected. Mandelson may be a Trilatrilist, but he is also a Bilderberger, his fingers seem to be in every pie. Lord Mandelson wasn’t afraid to phone Jeffery Epstein looking for a favour — even while the paedophile was behind bars for sex crimes, according to a new documentary.

Bird flu is a real pandemic threat. Are we prepared for the worst? Devi Sridhar says that “a strain now circulating in dairy cows appears to carry little risk for humans at present, but we need to develop an effective strategy before it mutates.”

