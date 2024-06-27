Journalist and political commentator Tucker Carlson is currently on a speaking tour in Australia. He often takes questions from journalists and yesterday’s exchange is worth a watch.

The journalist condescendingly accused Carlson of saying that white Americans, Australians and Europeans were being replaced by non-whites. This is known as the Great Replacement Theory. Tucker strongly pushed back on this and said that he had never said ‘whites’ were being replaced but had said native born Americans were. He said his concern is that “people who are born in the country are the main responsibility of its leaders and, as noted earlier, when those leaders shift their concern from the people whose responsibility it is to take care of, to people around the world and put their priorities above that of their own citizens, that is immoral”.

Tucker goes on to say that native born Americans are being replaced in his country and the birth rate tells the whole story - they are not at replacement rate. Therefore, the US population has only grown because they are importing people from other countries.

In his view, happy people have children and a functioning economy allows them to do that. He wants culture and the economy fixed, so that people who want to have kids can, instead of the quick sugar-fix of importing new people.

Carlson suggests that the journalist is trying to unsubtly call him a racist. She responds by saying this ‘theory’ inspired the 2022 New York Buffalo mass shooting. After despairingly laughing at the journalist, Carlson ridiculed the notion that he wants mass shootings but instead said he cares that Americans can’t afford to have children.

So is the Great Replacement Theory true or a right-wing conspiracy theory? As with all things, it’s not so black and white.

CIApedia tells us that the journalist is correct, the Great Replacement Theory is “a white nationalist far-right conspiracy theory espoused by French author Renaud Camus”.

The original theory states that, with the complicity or cooperation of "replacist" elites, the ethnic French and white European populations at large are being demographically and culturally replaced by non-white peoples—especially from Muslim-majority countries—through mass migration, demographic growth and a drop in the birth rate of white Europeans. Since then, similar claims have been advanced in other national contexts, notably in the United States. Mainstream scholars have dismissed these claims of a conspiracy of "replacist" elites as rooted in a misunderstanding of demographic statistics and premised upon an unscientific, racist worldview. According to the Encyclopædia Britannica, the Great Replacement "has been widely ridiculed for its blatant absurdity."

It also tries to link Tucker Carlson with the Buffalo shooting, as the Australian journalist tried.

Although Camus has publicly condemned white nationalist violence, scholars have argued that calls to violence are implicit in his depiction of non-white migrants as an existential threat to white populations. Several far-right terrorists, including the perpetrators of the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings, the 2019 El Paso shooting, the 2022 Buffalo shooting and the 2023 Jacksonville shooting, have made reference to the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory. American conservative media personalities, including Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, have espoused ideas of a replacement. Some Republican politicians have endorsed the theory in order to appeal to far-right members of the Republican Party and as a way of signalling their loyalty to Donald Trump.

But empirically and statistically, it is evident that migration is rapidly rising in the West. Take for example annual net migration to the UK since 1855.

Or the number of illegal immigrants coming over on small boats.

The same thing is happening in the US and Europe.

We are told not to talk about the Great Replacement Theory because it is a racist lie but the statistics tell a different story. In reality, the elites do want to flood the country with immigrants for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the more immigrants there are, the more jobs are taken, resulting in improved government stats and suppressed wages. Supressed wages means goods stay cheaper and inflation stays lower. However, this means there are fewer jobs going around for the native workforce. And because the supressed pay doesn’t keep up with inflation, many native workers end up on the breadline, often requiring financial support from the government.

Secondly, as Tucker Carlson said in his response to the journalist, the non-functioning economy combined with an unhappy and unhealthy population means that people aren’t having enough babies. As this Financial Times article says, low migration risks an economic doom loop.

This is the main reason for high immigration being allowed in the West. We are reaching a point where an ageing population needs to be supported (both financially and physically) by youngsters (through taxes and care). However, due to the declining fertility rate, there are not enough youngsters to tax or employ as carers. Furthermore, with fewer people paying tax, the pension black holes are exponentially increasing.

And to add further evidence that the Great Replacement Theory isn’t just a theory, the United Nations (UN) actually produced a paper in 2000 called “Replacement Migration: Is it A Solution to Declining and Ageing Populations?”

The United Nations Population Division monitors fertility, mortality and migration trends for all countries of the world, as a basis for producing the official United Nations population estimates and projections. Among the demographic trends revealed by those figures, two are particularly salient: population decline and population ageing. Focusing on these two striking and critical trends, the present study addresses the question of whether replacement migration is a solution to declining and ageing populations. Replacement migration refers to the international migration that would be needed to offset declines in the size of population, the declines in the population of working age, as well as to offset the overall ageing of a population.

The study looks as eight countries: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, UK and the US. Read the study if you interested in a particular country.

It concludes:

During the first half of the 21st century, the populations of most industrialized countries are projected to become smaller and older in response to below-replacement fertility as well as increased longevity. The consequences of significant population decline and population ageing are not well understood as they are new demographic experiences for countries. Keeping retirement and health-care systems for older persons solvent in the face of declining and ageing populations, for example, constitutes a new situation that poses serious challenges for Governments and civil society. The new challenges being brought about by declining and ageing populations will require objective, thorough and comprehensive reassessments of many established economic, social and political policies and programmes. Such reassessments will need to incorporate a long-term perspective. Critical issues to be addressed in those reassessments would include: (a) the appropriate ages for retirement; (b) the levels, types and nature of retirement and health-care benefits for the elderly; (c) the labour-force participation; (d) the assessed amounts of contributions from workers and employers to support retirement and health-care benefits for the increasing elderly population; and (e) policies and programmes relating to international migration, in particular replacement migration, and the integration of large numbers of recent migrants and their descendants.

So talking about Replacement Theory doesn’t make you a racist. You can see it happening before your very eyes and the UN even wrote a paper detailing how and why it should happen.

With elections coming up, politicians will make noises about reducing immigration but they won’t. If they do, inflation will go up further and the declining younger population won’t be able to support the ageing older population. The curtain in Emerald City will be pulled back to reveal that there is nowhere near enough money in the pension funds.

