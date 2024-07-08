If you see this black Dalek rise from the backend of a Tesla, the government has just spied on you.

New Scientist magazine tells us that these modified Teslas are roaming UK streets to scan homes for energy leaks to help reach Net Zero.

If you’ve ever spotted a Google Street View car, they look a bit like that but with the camera on the back, instead of in the middle.

These modified Daleks have retired from hounding Doctor Who and instead will be hounding you. Not only do they take photos of your house but they report back on the “exact dimensions, heat loss, materials, age and state of dilapidation”.

Of course, this is all being done completely innocently in the name of Net Zero. The government would never want to spy on you, they just want to know how run-down the UK’s building stock is. And because the government is your friend, it will then helpfully plan how to retrofit your house so as to cut carbon.

But you can’t just create a blockade when you see one of these cars coming down the street. Oh no, the government is also capturing details about your house with drones and planes. There’s no getting away. The government WILL know about that dodgy DIY loft insulation project you undertook in 1999 but gave up when you realised that going to the pub was a much better idea.

The aim of this project is to retrofit properties to become more energy efficient, which sounds like a great idea but, as always, it comes with a cost. And retrofitting houses, however many subsidies and grants you are bribed with, will always be expensive.

A database of houses is being created which will use machine learning to tell councils which properties don’t have double glazing or insulation. “In an instant, it will be able to locate exactly which homes have the space and sunshine for rooftop solar panels”.

You can see where this is going. Combine this with a Central Bank Digital Currency, smart meters and digital ID and suddenly a lump sum has been automatically removed from your bank account to retrofit your house. If you don’t have any savings, then don’t despair, the government will just ration what you buy or turn off your electricity until you have paid for the latest cavity wall insulation.

Not only is this a bad idea for your freedom, it is also bad for many British homes. Old properties need to breath and insulating them with modern materials destroys them. Even new properties become mouldy very quickly when air is not allowed to circulate. This causes numerous health issues.

Around 7.5% of homes have been scanned without your permission already. The aim is to have the database up and running later this year.

On a related note, whilst your house is being watched, you are also being spied on. X (Twitter) has updated its terms and conditions, telling users it will now be looking at their private messages. Using Covidian doublespeak it tells users of X that it is to keep them safer. “We may manually review DMs…to comply with laws or governmental request,” it informs them.

