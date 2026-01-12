Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

Trump, via the Justice Department, has gone to war with the Federal Reserve by opening criminal investigations into its Washington headquarters renovations.

Last night, the Fed’s chair Jerome Powell posted an unprecedented statement saying that the investigations were actually punishment for not lowering interest rates under political pressure. Watch the video below.

It’s hard to know who to support in this - the Fed, which in my opinion shouldn’t exist and has caused many economic woes since its creation - or Trump, who as part of the executive, shouldn’t be setting interest rates. And lowering interest rates, as Trump wants, would just result in more money printing, further devaluing the dollar for the average US citizen.

The Federal Reserve, which is neither federal or a reserve, claims it is independent but it’s clearly not. Its money masters tell it what to do as was evident during the pandemic.

Whatever is happening here, it is very good for gold, which is indicating something major is going on.

Palmer Luckey, founder of military contractor Anduril Industries (yes, another Lord of the Rings reference, referring to a sword called the ‘Flame of the West’) shows Joe Rogan his AI helmet which allows soldiers to see the enemy behind walls. Is this some of the tech used in the recent Venezuelan operation? (Actually, if this is on Joe Rogan, then today’s tech will be far more advanced)

3D map of Easter Island takes you places visitors aren’t allowed One of the world’s most isolated islands is open to virtual tourists.

