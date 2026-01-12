The Federal Reserve/Trump war escalates & Today's Must-Reads (12 January 2026)
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
Trump, via the Justice Department, has gone to war with the Federal Reserve by opening criminal investigations into its Washington headquarters renovations.
Last night, the Fed’s chair Jerome Powell posted an unprecedented statement saying that the investigations were actually punishment for not lowering interest rates under political pressure. Watch the video below.
It’s hard to know who to support in this - the Fed, which in my opinion shouldn’t exist and has caused many economic woes since its creation - or Trump, who as part of the executive, shouldn’t be setting interest rates. And lowering interest rates, as Trump wants, would just result in more money printing, further devaluing the dollar for the average US citizen.
The Federal Reserve, which is neither federal or a reserve, claims it is independent but it’s clearly not. Its money masters tell it what to do as was evident during the pandemic.
Whatever is happening here, it is very good for gold, which is indicating something major is going on.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Palmer Luckey, founder of military contractor Anduril Industries (yes, another Lord of the Rings reference, referring to a sword called the ‘Flame of the West’) shows Joe Rogan his AI helmet which allows soldiers to see the enemy behind walls. Is this some of the tech used in the recent Venezuelan operation? (Actually, if this is on Joe Rogan, then today’s tech will be far more advanced)
🥊 Quick Hits
These Billionaires Bet Big On Greenland—After Trump Took Interest
Just months after President Donald Trump first expressed interest in the United States possibly gaining control over Greenland, some of the richest people in the world—including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg—began making strategic investments in the mineral-rich island. Peter Thiel aims to build a technologically advanced “freedom city” on the island.
UK ‘considering’ sending troops to Greenland to ease Trump’s security fears
Military chiefs are drawing up plans for possible NATO mission on island, according to reports, citing government sources
Danes call for Euro troops to deploy to Greenland after Trump mulls paying islanders $100k – and says ‘I don’t need law’
Conservative MP Rasmus Jarlov said Copenhagen should welcome allied troops “so that the price of a military invasion for the Americans would be extremely high”. Speaking on the prospect of a US annexation, left-wing leader Pelle Dragsted said: “We must make it clear that it would be an armed conflict.”
Trump tells Cuba to ‘make a deal’ or face the consequences
No more Venezuelan oil or money will flow to the communist-run island after Maduro’s fall, says US president
Donald Trump Declares Himself “Acting President Of Venezuela” In Viral Post
Should Cuba, Canada, Greenland And Venezuela All Be Owned By The United States?
For a moment, let’s imagine an exceedingly unlikely scenario in which Cuba, Canada, Greenland and Venezuela all agree to become U.S. states.
The Dynasty That Changed the World
The Rothschild dynasty created institutions that, like pincers, control all global social strata. These include media outlets, magazines, news channels, radio stations, and film production companies, all owned by the Illuminati through their families and power groups. John D. Rockefeller was assigned the task of controlling multimedia.
UK announces Project Nightfall to provide Kyiv with new missiles
UK vows to arm Ukrainians with advanced weapons after Putin’s hypersonic missile strike.
NATO’s Top Commander Warns of Deepening Strategic Coordination Among Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea
Speaking on 11 January 2026 in Sälen, Sweden, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus G. Grynkewich, outlined the Alliance’s assessment of growing strategic coordination among Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, warned of escalating hybrid and Arctic-based challenges, and emphasized the centrality of deterrence, readiness, and industrial capacity for NATO’s security — themes with direct relevance for Europe’s periphery and for states whose stability depends on the credibility of the transatlantic alliance.
Trump says Iran wants to negotiate, weighs ‘strong options’ to respond to deadly protest crackdown
At least 544 people have been killed as security forces try to quash the unrest, activists say, with the true scale of the crackdown yet to become clear amid an internet blackout.
Iran uses kill switch to jam Starlink as protests rage on.
As anti-Khamenei protests in Iran enter the third week, the Ayatollah’s clerical regime has reportedly activated a military-grade “kill switch”, which cut off Elon Musk’s Starlink and plunged 80 million Iranians into digital darkness. Experts say the sophisticated jamming technology could likely have been supplied by Russia or China.
Iran Edges Closer to a Revolution That Would Reshape the World
“This is the biggest moment in Iran since 1979,” said William Usher, a former senior Middle East analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency, referring to the revolution that birthed the Islamic Republic, upended the balance of power in the region and led to decades of rancor between Tehran and the US and its allies.
Is the Iranian Regime About to Collapse?
Five conditions determine whether revolutions succeed. For the first time since 1979, Iran meets nearly all of them.
EU official plotted to ‘organise resistance’ against Hungary’s Orban, files show
As the EU has sought to prolong the Ukraine proxy war, expropriate frozen Russian assets, and enlarge the bloc at any cost, Viktor Orban’s Hungary opposed it at every turn. Now, with his support teetering, leaked documents reveal a major EU official plotted a long-term covert campaign to oust him.
Germany Considers Broader Legal Authority for Internet Surveillance and State Hacking
Much of the world’s data has always passed through Frankfurt; now Germany wants to keep a copy for itself.
No, Keir Starmer isn’t going to “ban twitter”.
The latest social media panic is selling a familiar (and incredibly predictable) agenda
Musk calls UK ‘fascist’ as row over Grok AI images escalates
Responding to a chart claiming to show the UK had the highest arrests for social media comments in the world, Musk posted: “Why is the UK government so fascist?” In separate posts hours earlier, Musk said the UK wanted to “suppress free speech” and referred to the country as a “prison island.”
Inside the women’s prison where violent male inmates have their way
A civilized society protects women and children from men who seek to harm them. Yet under the banner of progress, child rapists, serial sex-offenders, and wife-killers can now secure access to one of our most vulnerable populations — female prisoners — by uttering five magic words: “I identify as a woman.”
Rebranding suicide
We cannot neatly separate “assisted dying” from suicide
The Prevent video game that treats every teenager like a far-Right extremist
A state-funded computer game is warning teenagers that they risk being referred to a counter-terrorism programme if they question mass migration.
The Father of Lies Hijacking Climate Science: Global Mean Surface Temperature Does Not Exist
Trillions of dollars are being spent ostensibly to avert a threatened global climate disaster. According to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the global mean surface temperature (GMST) must not increase more than a stated amount above the pre-industrial baseline (1850–1900) to prevent irreversible catastrophe. However, the GMST does not have a precise regulatory definition, and is in fact physically meaningless based on fundamental principles of thermodynamics. Nevertheless, all IPCC climate models are tuned to reproduce historical GMST trends. This represents what Orwell presciently described: the systematic replacement of objective truth with politically convenient fiction.
Covid – not so much a disease as a fascist device
None of this is accidental. Covid now functions less as a disease than as a rhetorical device, a standing justification for authority without accountability. The danger is not that the public will panic again, but that institutions will never stop trying.
💎 Fascinating Finds
3D map of Easter Island takes you places visitors aren’t allowed
One of the world’s most isolated islands is open to virtual tourists.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
Fed rate is a red herring
Main street borrowing does not cause inflation ! Government trillion dollar debt budgets cause inflation !!
We appear to be in WWIII. The US is backed into a corner with no safe alternatives. Printing money/currency debasement is necessary just to pay interest on existing debt. Keeping rates higher makes it worse as refinancing debt coming due increases these payments, and hurts the plebs trying to buy a home. Lowering rates also hurts plebs/savers, while allowing more gov borrowing to kick the can down the road. The FED has failed by buying the debt/giving the government money they know can’t be repaid. This is a crime or should be. Until plebs come together in a big way we are toast. I don’t have any confidence or see much evidence that is or will happen. The opposite is happening as evidenced in MN, useful idiots are paid to act a fool stirring the pot of hatred instead of recognizing they are doing exactly what will bring about more excuses for our overlords to restrict our freedom. They want inflation, they want us obedient, they don’t care if we die, and we act like everything is just fine. What could go wrong?