The FBI's Fake Cryptocurrency & Today's Must-Reads (21 May 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
FBI’s NexFundAI sting reveals widespread crypto market manipulation
The FBI did something unusual, even by federal law enforcement standards. It created its own cryptocurrency token, gave it a legitimate-sounding name, and used it as bait to catch market manipulators in the act. The operation worked.
The sting, dubbed Operation Token Mirrors, has led to criminal charges against 18 individuals and entities accused of wash trading and artificially inflating trading volumes in the crypto market. Federal authorities also seized more than $25M in digital assets connected to the alleged schemes.
The centerpiece of the operation was NexFundAI, a token that looked and functioned like any other crypto project. Except it was entirely controlled by the FBI.
Think of it like a bait car, but for crypto. Law enforcement didn’t just sit back and wait for fraud to happen. They built the trap from scratch, then watched as suspected manipulators showed up to do what they apparently do best: fake the numbers.
👀 Worth Watching
Former climate activist Lucy Biggers says she thought being a climate activist would atone for being white.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Trump says he’s sending 5,000 more troops to Poland, stirring confusion about US presence in Europe
The Trump administration has said it was reducing levels in Europe by about 5,000 troops, and U.S. officials confirmed about 4,000 service members were no longer deploying to Poland.
IDF brigade commander seriously wounded by Hezbollah drone in Lebanon
Col. Meir Biderman, who took over the 401st Armored Brigade after his predecessor was killed in Gaza, hit as troops reduce daytime movement due to worsening Hezbollah drone attacks and shortages in protective nets
UK draws up WW3 plans with ‘mass mobilisation’ of civilians
The plan, known as Fortitude, was revealed by army chiefs in evidence to a House of Commons inquiry.
How Big Consulting captured the British state
Whitehall won’t deliver growth until it breaks its consultancy addiction
Trump’s free speech tsar: We’re flooded by complaints from Britons
British users make up the ‘clear majority’ of those visiting a planned VPN-style portal, which the administration hopes will boost freedom of thought
Woman files lawsuit after arrest for Facebook post concerning Trinidad water supply issues
Jennifer Combs was arrested after making claims in a Facebook post that residents had been hospitalized after consuming the water.
An Assessment Of The Accelerating Timeline for “You Will Own Nothing”
When Klaus Schwab declared at the 2016 World Economic Forum that “you will own nothing and be happy,” most observers treated it as aspirational futurism. A decade later, the architecture to deliver the first half of that sentence is being built in front of us — and it is being built faster than nearly anyone outside the industry has acknowledged.
How West Germany Paid for Israel’s Nuclear Bomb
In March 2026, an investigation in Haaretz argued that West Germany may have “secretly financed” much of Israel’s Dimona nuclear project through off‑the‑books loans worth roughly 2 billion Deutschmarks, funneled under the cover of “Negev development.”
Technology
Trump Admin Takes Equity Stake in IBM and Other Quantum Computing Companies
On Thursday, the Department of Commerce announced that it was investing more than $2 billion in nine quantum computing companies. In turn, it’ll receive “a minority, non-controlling equity stake” in each.
AI Armageddon has replaced climate change hysteria
Catastrophising about AI seems like yet another elite boondoggle. If you’re a nerdy founder of a tech company, an academic computer scientist or a failed politician, scaremongering about ‘existential risks’ is a surefire way to reinvent yourself as a public intellectual.
Finance/Economy/Energy
UK borrows more than forecast in April as inflation adds to benefits bill
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing – the difference between government spending and income – was £24.3bn in April 2026, £4.9bn higher than in April 2025. Rising borrowing costs on financial markets drove the UK’s debt interest payments to £10.3bn in April, £900m more than a year ago and the highest in any April on record.
Controlled Commerce: The March of a New Global Economic Order
Washington, Beijing, and Brussels are all moving toward state-managed commerce and geopolitical trade blocs. The recent US-China summit accelerates the shift.
Man-made Climate Change
Met Office Faces Fresh Scandal Over its ‘Implausible’ Climate Projections
The Met Office must remove its deeply flawed work (UKCP18) with a notification that any policies arising from its discredited figures, should be re-examined, says Chris Morrison.
US Wildfire Data Shows No Long Term Trends
Over the last thirty years, there has been no increase in wildfire activity in the US, contrary to the propaganda fed to us.
Health
The Rise of the Meme Disease
Given the tyrannical influence of the pharmaceutical industry in driving treatment that the Covid response has exposed, it raises the question as to whether the pharmaceutical industry cut its teeth decades ago on the meme diseases.
There is nothing ‘pro-choice’ about assisted dying
Assisted-suicide activists have co-opted the language of ‘autonomy’ and ‘rights’ to promote their grim vision.
Oklahoma Company to Pay $4.25M After Firing Workers Over COVID Vaccine Mandate
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accused A G Equipment Company of refusing to consider religious or medical exemptions before terminating employees who didn’t comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in 2021. Legal experts say the case reflects a broader rise in workplace accommodation disputes.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Scientists baffled by record-breaking solar eruption with a heartbeat
The signal came from a so-called “type IV radio burst,” a kind of radio noise associated with solar eruptions. Scientists usually watch these bursts flare up and disappear within mere hours. But this one persisted for about 19 days — almost four times longer than the previous record-holding event.
Why modern work leaves ancient brains exhausted
Modern anxiety and exhaustion result from the conflict between our ancient brain machinery, which is optimized for simple, short-term pursuit and reward, and the abstract, distant, and competitive goals of modern life.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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