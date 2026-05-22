FBI’s NexFundAI sting reveals widespread crypto market manipulation

Think of it like a bait car, but for crypto. Law enforcement didn’t just sit back and wait for fraud to happen. They built the trap from scratch, then watched as suspected manipulators showed up to do what they apparently do best: fake the numbers.

The centerpiece of the operation was NexFundAI, a token that looked and functioned like any other crypto project. Except it was entirely controlled by the FBI.

The sting, dubbed Operation Token Mirrors, has led to criminal charges against 18 individuals and entities accused of wash trading and artificially inflating trading volumes in the crypto market. Federal authorities also seized more than $25M in digital assets connected to the alleged schemes.

The FBI did something unusual, even by federal law enforcement standards. It created its own cryptocurrency token, gave it a legitimate-sounding name, and used it as bait to catch market manipulators in the act. The operation worked.

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