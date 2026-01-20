Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

In a disturbing interview with Sir Tony Blair last month, UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the quite bit out loud.

“When I was in justice, my ultimate vision for that part of the criminal justice system was to achieve, by means of AI and technology, what Jeremy Bentham tried to do with his Panopticon. That is that the eyes of the state can be on you at all times.

I’ll repeat that for those not listening at the back of the room - “the eyes of the state can by on you at all time.” Concerning but predictable language from our low IQ, lack of critical thinking, modern day bureaucratic leaders.

For those of you who don’t know what Jeremy Bantham’s Panopticon is, a quick recap.

The Panopticon was a multi-level, circular prison with a central guard tower. The prisoners could never see the guards in the tower so never knew if they were being watched on not. This uncertainty meant the prisoners always behaved as if they were being watched. In fact, there didn’t need to be any guards at all. All that was needed was the prisoners to believe that they could be watched at any time.

Even in Victorian Britain this type of prison was never constructed because it was deemed to be too psychologically cruel. But here we are, in 2026, with the UK’s Home Secretary admitting that the Panopticon is her fantasy.

Even in Victorian Britain this type of prison was never constructed because it was deemed to be too psychologically cruel. But here we are, in 2026, with the UK's Home Secretary admitting that the Panopticon is her fantasy.

This same totalitarian wet dream is the vision of many global leaders and with the advancement of AI, this will soon become all of our reality.