The 'engineering elite' bless us with their technocratic manifesto & Today's Must-Reads (20 April 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
IRGC seizes full control as moderates sidelined…
US seizes Iranian vessel in blockade escalation…
Military kept Trump out of covert Iran mission…
US weighs risky plan to extract uranium…
Fears grow of nuclear expertise hitting black market…
Houthis threaten second chokepoint closure…
Major banks probed over Iran laundering links…
Netherlands activates national oil crisis plan…
AI ‘memory divide’ fuels power imbalance fears…
Huge oil bet placed before key announcement…
Global food crisis fears intensify…
UK banks summoned over war economic shock…
Carmakers hit with massive EV-related losses…
…and many more stories below.
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